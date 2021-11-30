The Desert’s Top Dentists

“If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you refer them to?”

This is the question Augusta, Georgia-based topDentists asked thousands of dentists to help determine the top dentists in the Coachella Valley and nationwide. Dentists and specialists are asked to take into consideration years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and, of course, physical results.

The nomination pool consists of dentists listed online with the American Dental Association and with local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists can also nominate others who they feel should be included. Respondents are asked to put aside personal bias or political motivations and use only their knowledge of their peer’s work when evaluating other nominees.

Voters are asked to individually evaluate the practitioners whose work they know. Once the balloting is completed, the scores are compiled and then averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies depending on the average for all the nominees within the specialty and the geographic area. The editors carefully consider borderline cases and also take into consideration voting characteristics, comments, past awards a dentist has received, and status in various dental academies.

Once the decisions have been finalized, the included dentists are checked against state dental boards for disciplinary actions to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing with the board. Then, letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.

Of course, there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the Coachella Valley. A dentist’s inclusion on the list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, we remain confident that our polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available anywhere.