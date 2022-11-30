The Desert’s Top Dentists

Our annual list of the Coachella Valley’s top dentists begins with one simple question: “If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you refer them to?”

The Augusta, Georgia–based research firm topDentists poses the question to thousands of dentists every year to help identify the top practices in the Coachella Valley and nationwide. They ask dentists and specialists to consider years of experience, continuing education, bedside manner, use of new techniques and technologies, and, of course, physical results.

The nomination pool consists of dentists listed online with the American Dental Association and with local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists can also nominate others who they feel should be included. Respondents are asked to put aside personal bias or political motivations and use only their knowledge of their peers’ work when evaluating other nominees.

Voters are asked to individually evaluate the practitioners whose work they know. Once the balloting is completed, the scores are compiled and averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies depending on the average for all the nominees within the specialty and the geographic area. The editors carefully consider borderline cases and also take into consideration voting characteristics, comments, past awards a dentist has received, and status in various dental academies.

Once the decisions are final, the included dentists are checked against state dental boards to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing with no disciplinary actions. Then, letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.

Of course, there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the Coachella Valley. A dentist’s inclusion on the list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, we remain confident that our polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that the results continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available anywhere.

DENTAL ANESTHESIOLOGY

Perri Putrasahan

68905 Vista Chino

Cathedral City, CA 92234

760-325-2503

ENDODONTICS

Eddie H. Halasa

Rancho Mirage Endodontics

71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-779-0350

ranchomirageendodontics.com

Rita J. Hung

Rancho Mirage Endodontics

71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-779-0350

ranchomirageendodontics.com

Gerald Lim

74120 El Paseo, Ste. 2

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-5488

GENERAL DENTISTRY

Maria C. Aguilar

Mirage Lane Dentistry

42501 Rancho Mirage Lane

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-341-4515

miragelanedentistry.com

Alice G. Alatorre

82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. D

Indio, CA 92201

760-775-0087

indiodentistoffice.com

Lilibeth L. Babao

73625 Highway 111, Ste. E

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-674-8114

drbabaodds.com

Nicholas S. Baumann

Baumann and Baumann Dentistry

44239 Monterey Ave.

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-3602

palmdesertsmiles.com

Jamie Carstairs

Eclipse Dentistry

44025 Jefferson St., Ste. 105

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-989-4340

eclipsedentistry.com

Joshua Cartter

Desert Dental Specialty Group

72415 Park View Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-5928

desertdentalspecialtygroup.com

Gerald E. Chang

140 N. Luring Drive, Ste. B

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-778-2777

gchangdds.com

Raymond Cros

Cros Dental

71843 Highway 111, Ste. A

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-444-3202

crosdental.com

Coulter T. Crowley

Exquisite Smile Design

74120 El Paseo, Ste. 1

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-837-1983

coultercrowleydds.com

Rene Y. Dell’Acqua

Dell’Acqua Dental Studio

74133 El Paseo, Ste. D

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-346-8056

thevalleysdentist.com

Ayman K. Elraheb

Precision Dentistry

267 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-325-2134

myprecisiondentist.com

Steven R. Frimtzis

37017 Cook St., Ste. 102

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-345-6633

desertsmiledoc.com

Mercedes J. Herrera

Indio Mall Dental Office

82227 Highway 111, Ste. B-14

Indio, CA 92201

760-347-6499

indiodentaloffice.com

Glenn A. Huddleston

73121 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 102

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-346-6273

drbalisdds.com

Maisy S. Ibrahim

Desert Dental Spa

41990 Cook St., Ste. 402

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-610-0275

desertdentalspa.com

Carolyn Izu

Desert Dental Excellence

74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-349-7100

desertdentalexcellence.com

Dong J. Kim

Pure Dental

69420 Ramon Road

Cathedral City, CA 92234

760-202-1171

puredentalca.com

J. Steven Lake

Lake Dental

345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-327-1138

lakedentalpalmsprings.com

James A. Lake

Lake Dental

345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-327-1138

lakedentalpalmsprings.com

Robert M. Lake

Lake Dental

345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-327-1138

lakedentalpalmsprings.com

Takbiu Lo

34400 Date Palm Drive, Ste. H

Cathedral City, CA 92234

760-770-8009

drlodds.webs.com

Thomas S. McGalliard

73151 Fred Waring Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-837-0222

Mark A. Mobley

41592 Indian Trail, Ste. A

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-341-1459

markmobleydds.com

Annette B. Moranda

40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. G

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-321-8003

annettebakmorandadds.com

Dennis J. Norheim

1000 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 202

Palm Springs, CA 92264

760-325-2579

palmspringssmiles.com

Samir Rizvanbegovic

Town Center Dentistry

44421 Town Center Way, Ste. C

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-776-1646

palmdesertdds.com

Jaime Rojas

Bella Smiles

78640 Highway 111

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-564-0955

bellasmilesdds.com

Sheila Sales

Affinity Dentistry

440 S. El Cielo Road, Ste. 4

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-320-8700

thepalmspringsdentist.com

Michael D. Seto

73151 Fred Waring Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-837-0222

J. Scott Shepherd

Palm Springs Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

2150 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-1003

psdentist.com

Anna M. Sobero

Desert Family Dental

34481 Date Palm Drive, Ste. E

Cathedral City, CA 92234

760-324-5071

Ramon R. Sumabat

285 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. D-7

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-320-2780

Cynthia K. Tak

Pure Dental

69420 Ramon Road

Cathedral City, CA 92234

760-202-1171

puredentalca.com

ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Jeffrey W. Garcia

Desert Oral Surgery

1900 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. A1

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-327-1509

desertoralsurgery.com

Milan J. Jugan

Desert Maxillofacial Center

72780 Country Club Drive, Stes. 105 & 106

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-837-1515

desertmaxillofacial.com

Stephen L. Kreizenbeck

Mirage Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-779-9989

Peter M. Scheer

39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-656-0746

drpeterscheer.com

ORTHODONTICS

Oscar Arias

Santa Fe Dental

72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. C17-18

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-561-5459

santafedentalcorp.com

L. Morgan Moranda

Schantz & Moranda Orthodontic Care

44651 Village Court, Ste. 150

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-5987

desertbraces.com

Mina Narula

Center for Orthodontics

71949 Highway 111, Ste. 200

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-340-2026

centerfororthodontics.com

William H. Shibata

34400 Date Palm Drive, Ste. E

Cathedral City, CA 92234

760-328-1400

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Lauren L. Gutenberg

The Pediatric Dentists

490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-101

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-320-7621

thepediatricdentists.com

Steven J. Niethamer

The Pediatric Dentists

490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-101

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-320-7621

thepediatricdentists.com

Gary U. Okamoto

Desert Pediatric Dentistry

77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 190-A

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-360-0622

desertpediatricdentistry.com

PERIODONTICS

David A. Corradi

Desert Dental Specialty Group

72415 Park View Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-5928

desertdentalspecialtygroup.com

Eric G. Driver

Periodontics of the Desert

44550 Village Court, Ste. 102

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-674-4410

perioofthedesert.com

Ellie Kheirkhahi-Love

Advanced Periodontics Implant Center

72780 Country Club Drive, Bldg. D, Ste. 402

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-836-1809

drellielove.com

Rodrigo A. Lagos

Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants

36945 Cook St., Ste. 101

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-3421

palmdesertperiodontist.com

Peter S. Warshawsky

Periodontics of the Desert

44550 Village Court, Ste. 102

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-674-4410

perioofthedesert.com

Klaus M. Yi

Desert Periodontics Dental Implant Center

34530 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-324-2939

desertperio.com

PROSTHODONTICS

Rainer H. Bergmann

74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-349-7100

Craig W. Conrow

Palm Desert Dentist

73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-776-4688

palmdesertdentist.com

Christian J. Luzar

41750 Rancho Las Palmas, Ste. E-1

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-674-8881

drluzar.com

Jeffrey F. Tom

Palm Springs Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

2150 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-1003

psdentist.com

This list is excerpted from the 2022 topDentists™ list, a database that includes more than 55 dentists and specialists in the Greater Palm Springs area. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For information, call 706-364-0853; write P.O. Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; or email help@usatopdentists.com.

Disclaimer: topDentists™ has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other causes. Copyright 2022 by topDentists, LLC, Augusta, GA. All rights reserved. This list, or parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without permission. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without permission of topDentists. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.