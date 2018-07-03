The following is Palm Springs Life’s Top Doctors 2018 Directory in partnership with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a health care research and information company founded in 1991 by a former medical college board chairman and president to help guide consumers to America’s leading physicians, specialists, researchers, and hospitals.

Addiction Psychiatry

Sean A. Barlow, M.D.

San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital

41990 Cook St., F Bldg., Ste. 2008

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-674-9777

Addiction/Substance Abuse

Allergy & Immunology

Gary I. Greenwald, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. C20

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-9777

Nasal Allergy, Allergy & Asthma, Pulmonary Disease, Clinical Trials

Sam J. Weiss, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 303

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-2070

Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Sinusitis, Anaphylaxis

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Hetal R. Bhakta, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center/ Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants

1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 206

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-883-1600

Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Pacemakers/Defibrillators

Andrew M. Rubin, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Atrial Fibrillation, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Arrhythmias

Cardiovascular Disease

A Mohammad Abid, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / The Heart Institute Medical Center

81709 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. A1

Indio, CA 92201

760-863-4666

Interventional Cardiology

Michael Bagheri, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / CURE Cardiovascular Consultants

555 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1W202

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-323-2174

Leon A. Feldman, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Electrophysiology

Damon E. Kelsay, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Echocardiography

Lester D. Padilla, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Philip J. Patel, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Nuclear Cardiology, Echocardiography, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Failure

Eric M. Sontz, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Heart Attack, Nuclear Cardiology, Colon & Rectal Surgery

Scott Gering, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Mike & Jan Salta Health Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Floor 2, Ste. A

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-837-8601

Laparoscopic Surgery, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery

Dermatology

Pamela Broska, M.D.

West Dermatology

72785 Frank Sinatra Drive, Ste. 101

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-969-5900

Mohs Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Laser Surgery

Timothy M. Jochen, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center

42600 Mirage Road

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-423-4000

Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Cosmetic Dermatology, Hair Restoration/Transplant

Timothy F. Richardson, M.D.

Mirage Dermatology

36867 Cook St., Ste. 101

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-341-1999

Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer

Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.

35280 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 105

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-4262

Cosmetic Dermatology, Geriatric Dermatology, Dermatopathology, Kybella for under-chin fat

Diagnostic Radiology

Jerry Y. Chang, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Imaging Center / Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-674-3850

Interventional Radiology

Mehran K. Elly, M.D., Ph.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Imaging Center / Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-674-3850

Interventional Radiology, Cardiovascular Imaging

John Francis Feller, M.D.

Desert Medical Imaging 74785 Highway 111, Ste. 101

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-776-8989

Musculoskeletal Imaging, Orthopaedic Imaging, Body Imaging, Sports Medicine Radiology

Brian K. Herman, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Imaging Center / Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-773-1251

Interventional Radiology, Neuroradiology, Endovascular Surgery

Marla R. Lander, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Comprehensive Cancer Center

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4700

Mammography, Breast Imaging

Endocrinology, Diabetes, & Metabolism

Elke Jost-Vu, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates

72780 Country Club Drive, B Bldg., Ste. 205

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-321-5257

Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, Pituitary Disorders

Family Medicine

Frank B. Arian, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health/ Victory Physicians

490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C104

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-327-8755

Christopher J. Faux, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / First California Physician Partners

35800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 225

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-673-7010

Julia Lo Martin, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Argyros Health Center

45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-610-7300

Concierge Medicine

Gregory A. Pecchia, D.O.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Argyros Health Center

45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-610-7300

Stephen Ross Steele, D.O.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Argyros Health Center

45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-610-7300

Primary Care Sports Medicine

David H. Stoltzman, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 409

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0663

Geriatric Medicine

Murray D. Taylor, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

39300 Bob Hope Drive, Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1105

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-773-3379

Gastroenterology

Adewale B. Ajumobi, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates

39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Bldg, Ste. 101

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-773-2882

Endoscopy & Colonoscopy

Gary Annunziata, D.O.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Gastroenterology Consultants

35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-321-2500

Mehrdad Asgeri, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Oasis Advanced Gastroenterology

1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 214

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-699-7607

Colonoscopy, Inflammatory Bowel Disease/Crohn’s, Gastric & Esophageal Disorders

Geoffrey D. Block, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower GI Specialty Clinic

39700 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 101

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-773-2882

Endoscopic Ultrasound, Liver Disease, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Colonoscopy/Polypectomy

Anh T. Duong, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Gastroenterology Consultants

35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-321-2500

Gynecologic Oncology

Mark C. Genesen, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Mike & Jan Salta Health Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Floor 2

Rancho Mirage CA 92555

760-733-4383

Gynecologic Cancers

Ernest S. Han, M.D., Ph.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / City of Hope National Medical Center / Comprehensive Cancer Center

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4800

Gynecologic Cancers, Robotic Surgery

Hand Surgery

Eric L. Freedman, M.D.

John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Eisenhower Health / Desert Hand Associates

36951 Cook St., Ste. 102

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-342-8444

Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Arthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Stephen J. O’Connell, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Orthopedic Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-2684

Upper Extremity Surgery, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Surgery

Infectious Disease

Shubha J. Kerkar, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Comprehensive Cancer Center

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218

Palm Springs, CA 92262 760-416-4921

HIV/AIDS, Infectious Disease

Bachir K. Younes, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Younes Medical

36923 Cook St., Ste. 103

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-636-1336

HIV, Wound Care, Lyme Disease, Tuberculosis

Internal Medicine

Paul A. Biskar, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. C4

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0600

Mary Ann Howell, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Bldg., Ste. 317

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-340-3611

Concierge Medicine

Hessam Mahdavi, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Argyros Health Center

45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-610-7220

Integrative Medicine

Mustaqeem A. Qazi, M.D.

82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. C

Indio, CA 92201

760-863-0138

John D. Stansell, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Eisenhower Primary Care

4791 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 200

Palm Springs, CA 92264

760-834-7950

AIDS/HIV

Interventional Cardiology

Andrew D. Frutkin, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Valve Disease, Cardiac Imaging

Ghassan M. Kazmouz, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Coachella Valley Cardiology

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W304

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-322-9562

Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Coronary Artery Disease

Puneet Khanna, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Khoi Minh Le, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-0642

Cardiac Catheterization, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Preventive Cardiologyy

Medical Oncology

Murthy V. Andavolu, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Lucy Curci Cancer Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-770-4034

Cancer Genetics, Cancer Immunotherapy

Elber S. Camacho, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / City of Hope National Medical Center / Comprehensive Cancer Center

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4800

Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma

Luke P. Dreisbach, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group

39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-3613

Philip B. Dreisbach, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group

39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-3613

Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, Ovarian Cancer

Coty P. Ho, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Comprehensive Cancer Center

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4749

Gastrointestinal Cancer, Solid Tumors

Amy Law, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group

39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-3613

Head & Neck Cancer, Neuro-Oncology, Hematology

Maria Iliana Popescu, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Desert Cancer Care

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-7655

David E. Young, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group

39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-3613

Hematology

Nephrology

David M. Alderman, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Desert Nephrology

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4819

Rodolfo R. Batarse, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Kidney Care

71511 Highway 111, Ste. H

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-773-2200

Narendra S. Chandrashekar, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Kidney Institute of the Desert / Coachella Valley Nephrology

43576 Washington St., Ste. 100

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-360-4433

Bryan L. Stone, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Desert Nephrology

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4819

Hypertension, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Nutrition

Neurological Surgery

Shahin Etebar, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Spine & Neurosurgical Institute

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E317

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-346-8058

Spinal Surgery

Farhad Limonadi, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Neurosurgical Associates

72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-837-8020

Brain & Spinal Surgery, Spinal Surgery—Complex, Brain Tumors

Alfred Shen, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Neurosurgical Associates

72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-837-8020

Spinal Surgery

Javed Siddiqi, M.D.

Institute of Clinical Orthopedics & Neuroscience

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W214

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4511

Skull Base Surgery, Spinal Cord Surgery

Neurology

Antoine J. Elhajjar, M.D.

Desert Neurology & Sleep

41990 Cook St., Ste. A101

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-340-0528

Sleep Disorders, Headache, Epilepsy, Movement Disorders

Bhagwan I. Moorjani, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Hope Neurologic Center

79440 Corporate Center Drive, Ste. 108

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-514-0166

Pediatric Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurological Imaging, Nerve Injuries

Reza Nazemi, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

39000 Bob Hope Drive,

Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 308

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-341-3400

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Lisa M. Bodon, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Desert Valley

OB/GYN

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. 425 E

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-778-1011

Gynecology only

Karen H. Donley, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center

45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-610-7220

Gynecology Only

Christine L. Griswold, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 405

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-4343

Les J. Gurwitt, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Fleur Women’s Health

72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A103

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-779-5511

Women’s Health, Gynecology Only

Enrique G. Jacome, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Fleur Women’s Health

72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A103

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-779-5511

Robotic Hysterectomy, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pelvic Reconstruction

Toni L. Long, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center

45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-610-7220

Gynecology Only, Menopause Problems, Sexual Dysfunction

Ophthalmology

Clifford O. Brown, M.D.

John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Eisenhower Health

82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. H

Indio, CA 92201

760-200-9909

Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Cataract Surgery, Macular Degeneration

Clement K. Chan, M.D.

Southern California Desert Retina Consultants

36949 Cook St., Ste. 101

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-340-2394

Retina/Vitreous Surgery, Retinal Disorders

Robert B. Guss, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / The Vision Professionals

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. 130

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-320-7051

Corneal Disease & Surgery

Camille M. Harrison, M.D.

Coachella Valley Retina

72301 Country Club Drive, Ste. 108

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-895-1993

Retina/Vitreous Surgery, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration

Jennifer I. Hui, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / El Centro Regional Medical Center / The Eyelid Institute

41990 Cook St., F Bldg., Ste. 1007

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-610-2677

Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty

Bart P. Ketover, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Milauskas Eye Institute

72057 Dinah Shore Drive, Ste. D

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-340-3937

Cataract Surgery, Intraocular Lens

Steven G. Lin, M.D.

Southern California Desert Retina Consultants

36949 Cook St., Ste. 101

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-340-2394

Retina/Vitreous Surgery, Macular Disease/Degeneration, Retinal Disorders

Harry Marshak, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Coachella Valley Retina

74075 El Paseo, Ste. D2

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-2551

Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Eyelid Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

James A. Bell, M.D., Ph.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Orthopedic Center

151 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 500

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-568-2684

Trauma, Sports Medicine, Joint Replacement

David W. Duffner, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health

71511 Highway 111, Ste. A

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-340-2600

Spinal Surgery, Joint Replacement

David A. Friscia, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Orthopedic Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-2684

Foot & Ankle Surgery—Complex, Ankle Replacement & Revision, Charcot Foot, Sports Injuries—Foot & Ankle

Patrick St. Pierre, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Orthopedic Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-2684

Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Sports Injuries

A. David Tahernia, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Orthopedic Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-2684

Spinal Surgery

Otolaryngology

B. Maya Kato, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / The Ear Institute

36867 Cook St., Ste. 103

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-565-3900

Skull Base Surgery, Balance Disorders, Cochlear Implants

Eric A. Nash, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / La Quinta ENT

78370 Highway 111, Ste. 160

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-771-4242

Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Voice Disorders

Qing Tian, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / First California Physician Partners Otolaryngology

47647 Caleo Bay Drive Ste. 210

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-771-1000

Head & Neck Surgery

Majid Torabi, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Cities Allergy & Otolaryngology

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Bldg., Ste. 202

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-1788

Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Allergy

Quinten M. VanderWerf, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Ear, Nose & Throat

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 301

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-340-4566

Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Nasal Surgery

Mark D. Wilson, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Ear, Nose & Throat

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 301, Wright Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-340-4566

Pain Medicine

C. Edward Anderson Jr., M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Pain Care Medicine Group

36915 Cook St., E Bldg., Ste. 102

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-969-5200

Pain — Interventional Techniques

Mark Bouffard IV, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Pain & Spine Center of the Desert

72650 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 214

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-776-7999

Pain-Chronic, Pain-Musculoskeletal, Arthritis

Lee W. Erlendson, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Rancho Mirage Pain Associates

39300 Bob Hope Drive Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1203

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-773-3075

Pain Management

Roland D. Reinhart, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

39700 Bob Hope Drive Ste. 202

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-341-2360

Pain Management, Pain-Back

Pediatric Cardiology

Aijaz Hashmi, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Loma Linda University Medical Center

555 E. Tachevah Drive 2W Bldg., Ste. 105

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-318-8100

Congenital Heart Disease — Adult, Fetal Echocardiography

Pediatrics

M. Nieves Gutierrez-Go, M.D.

Valley Children’s Medical Center

80495 Highway 111

Indio, CA 92201

760-347-2887

Alexander A. Villarasa, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Valley Pediatrics

1801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 102

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-327-5900

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

David R. Clawson, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Dolores Hope Outpatient Clinic

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-834-7870

Stroke Rehabilitation, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Electrodiagnosis, Sports Medicine

Plastic Surgery

Scott M. Aaronson, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health

1221 N. Indian Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-325-5255

Cosmetic Surgery — Breast, Facial Rejuvenation, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Cosmetic Surgery — Face & Body

Ritu R. Chopra, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Cedars-Sinai Medical Center / Plastic Surgery Institute

71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-2211

Facelift, Breast Revision, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Augmentation

Andrew J. Hayduke, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Medical Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. K206

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-341-6996

Cosmetic Surgery — Face, Breast, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction & Body Contouring

Andrew P. Ordon, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Cedars-Sinai Medical Center / Plastic Surgery Institute

71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-2211

Facelift, Breast Revision, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Augmentation

Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

70017 Highway 111, Ste. 1

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-324-2660

Cosmetic Surgery — Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring

Mark V. Sofonio, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 407

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-341-5555

Cosmetic Surgery — Face & Body, Skin Laser Surgery, Liposuction, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

Judith B. Zacher, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

39300 Bob Hope Drive Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1106

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-340-5774

Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Cosmetic Surgery-Face

Mohammed Zakhireh, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Cosmetic Surgery Institute of Palm Desert

73710 Alessandro Drive, Ste. A1

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-837-0364

Cosmetic Surgery — Face & Body, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction & Body Contouring

Psychiatry

Ihor Galarnyk, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Loma Linda University Medical Center, East Campus

41990 Cook St., Ste. 2003

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-341-8341

Addiction/Substance Abuse, Geriatric Psychiatry

Pulmonary Disease

Ronald E. Sneider, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Pulmonary & Sleep Specialty Clinic

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 201

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-834-3564

Sleep Disorders, Lung Disease

Ziad A. Tannous, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W208

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-323-4416

Lung Disease, Airway Disorders

Shahriyar Tavakoli, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Pulmonary & Sleep Specialty Clinic

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 201

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-834-3564

Critical Care, Interventional Pulmonology

Radiation Oncology

Peter Greenberg, M.D.

21st Century Oncology

40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. B

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-202-3946

Lung Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers

Judy M. Jackson, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / City of Hope National Medical Center / Comprehensive Cancer Center

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4800

Gynecologic Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer

Monica M. Khanna, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-674-3600

Theodore D. Masek, M.D.

Redlands Community Hospital / 21st Century Oncology

77840 Flora Road

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-200-8777

Prostate Cancer

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Maher A. Abdallah, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / American Reproductive Centers

1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-346-4334

Infertility — IVF, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Rheumatology

Maria W. Greenwald, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Medical Advances

72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. A6

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-6800

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Kam A. Newman, M.D.

Eisenhower Medical Center / Eisenhower Medical Associates

Mike & Jan Salta Health Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Floor 1

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-837-8569

Surgery

Ramy A. Awad, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists

555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-107

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-866-0024

Bariatric/Obesity Surgery

Bobby S. Bhasker-Rao, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center / Lite Life Surgery

35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 205

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-778-5220

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Hernia

David M. Hyams, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Surgical Oncology

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 207

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-773-3311

Breast Cancer, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Cancer Surgery

Janet K. Ihde, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health/ Comprehensive Cancer Center

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-416-4915

Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Thyroid Cancer & Surgery

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Eric R. Presser, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center / FCPP Surgical Associates

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E421

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-424-8224

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery, Lung Cancer, Video Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS)

Joseph W. Wilson Jr., M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic

39000 Bob Hope Drive,

Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 108

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-4330

Cardiothoracic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Surgery, Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery

Urology

John R. Faulkner, M.D.

Eisenhower Health

72780 Country Club Drive, C Bldg., Ste. 302

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-4299

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Jeffrey H. Herz, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Urologic Institute of the Dessert

39000 Bob Hope Drive,

Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 401

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-1882

Prostate Cancer, Pediatric Urology

Elliot B. Lander, M.D.

Rancho Mirage Medical Center

72780 Country Club Drive, C Bldg., Ste. 301

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-776-0040

Interstitial Cystitis, Hormonal Disorders

Gary Leifer, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Walsh Urology Associates

72057 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-7191

Michael A. Sanford, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic

39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 412

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-8555

Prostate Cancer, Incontinence, Kidney Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction

Brad A. Wolfson, M.D.

Desert Regional Medical Center

555 E. Tachevah Drive, Bldg. 2W Ste. 101,

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-320-6005

Prostate Benign Disease, Kidney Stones, Prostate Cancer, Pediatric Urology

Vascular Surgery

Alan E. Williamson, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Center Department of Vascular Surgery

39300 Bob Hope Drive, Salta Bldg., Floor 2

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-837-8601

Son Ha Yu, M.D.

Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Vein & Vascular Institute

71780 San Jacinto Drive, I Bldg.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-3461

Varicose Veins, Endovascular Surgery, Vein Disorders, Peripheral Vascular Disease