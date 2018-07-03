The following is Palm Springs Life’s Top Doctors 2018 Directory in partnership with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a health care research and information company founded in 1991 by a former medical college board chairman and president to help guide consumers to America’s leading physicians, specialists, researchers, and hospitals.
Addiction Psychiatry
Sean A. Barlow, M.D.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
41990 Cook St., F Bldg., Ste. 2008
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-674-9777
Addiction/Substance Abuse
Allergy & Immunology
Gary I. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. C20
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-9777
Nasal Allergy, Allergy & Asthma, Pulmonary Disease, Clinical Trials
Sam J. Weiss, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 303
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-2070
Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Sinusitis, Anaphylaxis
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hetal R. Bhakta, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center/ Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 206
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-883-1600
Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Pacemakers/Defibrillators
Andrew M. Rubin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Atrial Fibrillation, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Arrhythmias
Cardiovascular Disease
A Mohammad Abid, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / The Heart Institute Medical Center
81709 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. A1
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-4666
Interventional Cardiology
Michael Bagheri, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / CURE Cardiovascular Consultants
555 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1W202
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-2174
Leon A. Feldman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Electrophysiology
Damon E. Kelsay, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Echocardiography
Lester D. Padilla, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Philip J. Patel, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Nuclear Cardiology, Echocardiography, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Failure
Eric M. Sontz, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Heart Attack, Nuclear Cardiology, Colon & Rectal Surgery
Scott Gering, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Floor 2, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8601
Laparoscopic Surgery, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery
Dermatology
Pamela Broska, M.D.
West Dermatology
72785 Frank Sinatra Drive, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-969-5900
Mohs Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Laser Surgery
Timothy M. Jochen, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center
42600 Mirage Road
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-423-4000
Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Cosmetic Dermatology, Hair Restoration/Transplant
Timothy F. Richardson, M.D.
Mirage Dermatology
36867 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-1999
Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-4262
Cosmetic Dermatology, Geriatric Dermatology, Dermatopathology, Kybella for under-chin fat
Diagnostic Radiology
Jerry Y. Chang, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Imaging Center / Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-3850
Interventional Radiology
Mehran K. Elly, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Imaging Center / Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-3850
Interventional Radiology, Cardiovascular Imaging
John Francis Feller, M.D.
Desert Medical Imaging 74785 Highway 111, Ste. 101
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-8989
Musculoskeletal Imaging, Orthopaedic Imaging, Body Imaging, Sports Medicine Radiology
Brian K. Herman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Imaging Center / Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-1251
Interventional Radiology, Neuroradiology, Endovascular Surgery
Marla R. Lander, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4700
Mammography, Breast Imaging
Endocrinology, Diabetes, & Metabolism
Elke Jost-Vu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates
72780 Country Club Drive, B Bldg., Ste. 205
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-321-5257
Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, Pituitary Disorders
Family Medicine
Frank B. Arian, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health/ Victory Physicians
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C104
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-8755
Christopher J. Faux, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / First California Physician Partners
35800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 225
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-673-7010
Julia Lo Martin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7300
Concierge Medicine
Gregory A. Pecchia, D.O.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7300
Stephen Ross Steele, D.O.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7300
Primary Care Sports Medicine
David H. Stoltzman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 409
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0663
Geriatric Medicine
Murray D. Taylor, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1105
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-3379
Gastroenterology
Adewale B. Ajumobi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Bldg, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-2882
Endoscopy & Colonoscopy
Gary Annunziata, D.O.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-321-2500
Mehrdad Asgeri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Oasis Advanced Gastroenterology
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-699-7607
Colonoscopy, Inflammatory Bowel Disease/Crohn’s, Gastric & Esophageal Disorders
Geoffrey D. Block, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower GI Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-2882
Endoscopic Ultrasound, Liver Disease, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Colonoscopy/Polypectomy
Anh T. Duong, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-321-2500
Gynecologic Oncology
Mark C. Genesen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Floor 2
Rancho Mirage CA 92555
760-733-4383
Gynecologic Cancers
Ernest S. Han, M.D., Ph.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / City of Hope National Medical Center / Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4800
Gynecologic Cancers, Robotic Surgery
Hand Surgery
Eric L. Freedman, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Eisenhower Health / Desert Hand Associates
36951 Cook St., Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-342-8444
Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Arthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Stephen J. O’Connell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Upper Extremity Surgery, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Surgery
Infectious Disease
Shubha J. Kerkar, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262 760-416-4921
HIV/AIDS, Infectious Disease
Bachir K. Younes, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Younes Medical
36923 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-636-1336
HIV, Wound Care, Lyme Disease, Tuberculosis
Internal Medicine
Paul A. Biskar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. C4
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0600
Mary Ann Howell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Bldg., Ste. 317
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-3611
Concierge Medicine
Hessam Mahdavi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7220
Integrative Medicine
Mustaqeem A. Qazi, M.D.
82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. C
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-0138
John D. Stansell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Eisenhower Primary Care
4791 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 200
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-834-7950
AIDS/HIV
Interventional Cardiology
Andrew D. Frutkin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Valve Disease, Cardiac Imaging
Ghassan M. Kazmouz, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Coachella Valley Cardiology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W304
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-9562
Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Coronary Artery Disease
Puneet Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Khoi Minh Le, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Cardiac Catheterization, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Preventive Cardiologyy
Medical Oncology
Murthy V. Andavolu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-770-4034
Cancer Genetics, Cancer Immunotherapy
Elber S. Camacho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / City of Hope National Medical Center / Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4800
Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma
Luke P. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Philip B. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, Ovarian Cancer
Coty P. Ho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4749
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Solid Tumors
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Head & Neck Cancer, Neuro-Oncology, Hematology
Maria Iliana Popescu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Desert Cancer Care
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-7655
David E. Young, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Hematology
Nephrology
David M. Alderman, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4819
Rodolfo R. Batarse, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Kidney Care
71511 Highway 111, Ste. H
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-2200
Narendra S. Chandrashekar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Kidney Institute of the Desert / Coachella Valley Nephrology
43576 Washington St., Ste. 100
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-360-4433
Bryan L. Stone, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4819
Hypertension, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Nutrition
Neurological Surgery
Shahin Etebar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Spine & Neurosurgical Institute
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E317
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-346-8058
Spinal Surgery
Farhad Limonadi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Neurosurgical Associates
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8020
Brain & Spinal Surgery, Spinal Surgery—Complex, Brain Tumors
Alfred Shen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Neurosurgical Associates
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8020
Spinal Surgery
Javed Siddiqi, M.D.
Institute of Clinical Orthopedics & Neuroscience
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W214
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4511
Skull Base Surgery, Spinal Cord Surgery
Neurology
Antoine J. Elhajjar, M.D.
Desert Neurology & Sleep
41990 Cook St., Ste. A101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-0528
Sleep Disorders, Headache, Epilepsy, Movement Disorders
Bhagwan I. Moorjani, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Hope Neurologic Center
79440 Corporate Center Drive, Ste. 108
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-514-0166
Pediatric Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurological Imaging, Nerve Injuries
Reza Nazemi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive,
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 308
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-3400
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Lisa M. Bodon, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Desert Valley
OB/GYN
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. 425 E
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-778-1011
Gynecology only
Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7220
Gynecology Only
Christine L. Griswold, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 405
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-4343
Les J. Gurwitt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Fleur Women’s Health
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A103
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-5511
Women’s Health, Gynecology Only
Enrique G. Jacome, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Fleur Women’s Health
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A103
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-5511
Robotic Hysterectomy, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pelvic Reconstruction
Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Floor 3
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7220
Gynecology Only, Menopause Problems, Sexual Dysfunction
Ophthalmology
Clifford O. Brown, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital / Eisenhower Health
82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. H
Indio, CA 92201
760-200-9909
Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Cataract Surgery, Macular Degeneration
Clement K. Chan, M.D.
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-2394
Retina/Vitreous Surgery, Retinal Disorders
Robert B. Guss, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / The Vision Professionals
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. 130
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7051
Corneal Disease & Surgery
Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Drive, Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-895-1993
Retina/Vitreous Surgery, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration
Jennifer I. Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / El Centro Regional Medical Center / The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St., F Bldg., Ste. 1007
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-610-2677
Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty
Bart P. Ketover, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Milauskas Eye Institute
72057 Dinah Shore Drive, Ste. D
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-3937
Cataract Surgery, Intraocular Lens
Steven G. Lin, M.D.
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-2394
Retina/Vitreous Surgery, Macular Disease/Degeneration, Retinal Disorders
Harry Marshak, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Coachella Valley Retina
74075 El Paseo, Ste. D2
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-2551
Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Eyelid Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
Orthopaedic Surgery
James A. Bell, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Orthopedic Center
151 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 500
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-568-2684
Trauma, Sports Medicine, Joint Replacement
David W. Duffner, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health
71511 Highway 111, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-2600
Spinal Surgery, Joint Replacement
David A. Friscia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Foot & Ankle Surgery—Complex, Ankle Replacement & Revision, Charcot Foot, Sports Injuries—Foot & Ankle
Patrick St. Pierre, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Sports Injuries
A. David Tahernia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Spinal Surgery
Otolaryngology
B. Maya Kato, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / The Ear Institute
36867 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-565-3900
Skull Base Surgery, Balance Disorders, Cochlear Implants
Eric A. Nash, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / La Quinta ENT
78370 Highway 111, Ste. 160
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-771-4242
Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Voice Disorders
Qing Tian, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / First California Physician Partners Otolaryngology
47647 Caleo Bay Drive Ste. 210
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-771-1000
Head & Neck Surgery
Majid Torabi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Cities Allergy & Otolaryngology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Bldg., Ste. 202
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-1788
Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Allergy
Quinten M. VanderWerf, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Ear, Nose & Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-4566
Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Nasal Surgery
Mark D. Wilson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Ear, Nose & Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 301, Wright Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-4566
Pain Medicine
C. Edward Anderson Jr., M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Pain Care Medicine Group
36915 Cook St., E Bldg., Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-969-5200
Pain — Interventional Techniques
Mark Bouffard IV, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Pain & Spine Center of the Desert
72650 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-7999
Pain-Chronic, Pain-Musculoskeletal, Arthritis
Lee W. Erlendson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Rancho Mirage Pain Associates
39300 Bob Hope Drive Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1203
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-3075
Pain Management
Roland D. Reinhart, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Drive Ste. 202
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-2360
Pain Management, Pain-Back
Pediatric Cardiology
Aijaz Hashmi, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Loma Linda University Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive 2W Bldg., Ste. 105
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-8100
Congenital Heart Disease — Adult, Fetal Echocardiography
Pediatrics
M. Nieves Gutierrez-Go, M.D.
Valley Children’s Medical Center
80495 Highway 111
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-2887
Alexander A. Villarasa, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Valley Pediatrics
1801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 102
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-5900
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
David R. Clawson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Associates / Dolores Hope Outpatient Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-7870
Stroke Rehabilitation, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Electrodiagnosis, Sports Medicine
Plastic Surgery
Scott M. Aaronson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health
1221 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-5255
Cosmetic Surgery — Breast, Facial Rejuvenation, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Cosmetic Surgery — Face & Body
Ritu R. Chopra, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Cedars-Sinai Medical Center / Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2211
Facelift, Breast Revision, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Augmentation
Andrew J. Hayduke, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. K206
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-6996
Cosmetic Surgery — Face, Breast, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction & Body Contouring
Andrew P. Ordon, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Cedars-Sinai Medical Center / Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2211
Facelift, Breast Revision, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Augmentation
Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
70017 Highway 111, Ste. 1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-324-2660
Cosmetic Surgery — Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring
Mark V. Sofonio, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 407
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-5555
Cosmetic Surgery — Face & Body, Skin Laser Surgery, Liposuction, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
Judith B. Zacher, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39300 Bob Hope Drive Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1106
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-5774
Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Cosmetic Surgery-Face
Mohammed Zakhireh, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Cosmetic Surgery Institute of Palm Desert
73710 Alessandro Drive, Ste. A1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-0364
Cosmetic Surgery — Face & Body, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction & Body Contouring
Psychiatry
Ihor Galarnyk, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Loma Linda University Medical Center, East Campus
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2003
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8341
Addiction/Substance Abuse, Geriatric Psychiatry
Pulmonary Disease
Ronald E. Sneider, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Pulmonary & Sleep Specialty Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-3564
Sleep Disorders, Lung Disease
Ziad A. Tannous, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W208
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-4416
Lung Disease, Airway Disorders
Shahriyar Tavakoli, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Pulmonary & Sleep Specialty Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-3564
Critical Care, Interventional Pulmonology
Radiation Oncology
Peter Greenberg, M.D.
21st Century Oncology
40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. B
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-202-3946
Lung Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / City of Hope National Medical Center / Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4800
Gynecologic Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer
Monica M. Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-3600
Theodore D. Masek, M.D.
Redlands Community Hospital / 21st Century Oncology
77840 Flora Road
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-200-8777
Prostate Cancer
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Maher A. Abdallah, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / American Reproductive Centers
1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-346-4334
Infertility — IVF, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
Rheumatology
Maria W. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Medical Advances
72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. A6
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-6800
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Kam A. Newman, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center / Eisenhower Medical Associates
Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Floor 1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8569
Surgery
Ramy A. Awad, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health / Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-107
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-866-0024
Bariatric/Obesity Surgery
Bobby S. Bhasker-Rao, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center / Lite Life Surgery
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 205
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-778-5220
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Hernia
David M. Hyams, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Surgical Oncology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 207
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-3311
Breast Cancer, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Cancer Surgery
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / Eisenhower Health/ Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4915
Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Thyroid Cancer & Surgery
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Eric R. Presser, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center / FCPP Surgical Associates
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E421
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-424-8224
Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery, Lung Cancer, Video Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS)
Joseph W. Wilson Jr., M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive,
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-4330
Cardiothoracic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Surgery, Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery
Urology
John R. Faulkner, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
72780 Country Club Drive, C Bldg., Ste. 302
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-4299
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Jeffrey H. Herz, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Urologic Institute of the Dessert
39000 Bob Hope Drive,
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 401
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-1882
Prostate Cancer, Pediatric Urology
Elliot B. Lander, M.D.
Rancho Mirage Medical Center
72780 Country Club Drive, C Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-776-0040
Interstitial Cystitis, Hormonal Disorders
Gary Leifer, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Walsh Urology Associates
72057 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-7191
Michael A. Sanford, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 412
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-8555
Prostate Cancer, Incontinence, Kidney Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction
Brad A. Wolfson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Bldg. 2W Ste. 101,
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-6005
Prostate Benign Disease, Kidney Stones, Prostate Cancer, Pediatric Urology
Vascular Surgery
Alan E. Williamson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Eisenhower Medical Center Department of Vascular Surgery
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Salta Bldg., Floor 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8601
Son Ha Yu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health / Desert Regional Medical Center / Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
71780 San Jacinto Drive, I Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3461
Varicose Veins, Endovascular Surgery, Vein Disorders, Peripheral Vascular Disease