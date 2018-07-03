There’s much to recommend for a satisfying life in the Coachella Valley. Beyond the obvious — incredible scenery, culture, and opportunities for recreation — there is a wealth of world-class medical care.

No doubt your health, and that of your family, is your top priority. The same is true for us. That’s why each year Palm Springs Life teams with the physician-led healthcare research and information company Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. to identify the leading primary care doctors and specialists in our region.