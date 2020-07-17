top doctors 2020

Choosing the best physician for your health and well-being is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. That’s why Palm Springs Life commissions an annual independent, physician-led study to identify the top primary care doctors and specialists practicing in the Coachella Valley.

To produce this feature, we enlisted the healthcare research firm Castle Connolly Top Doctors, which established the nomination survey, research, screening, and selection process under the direction of a medical doctor.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

The nomination process at castleconnolly.com/nominations is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. They can nominate physicians in any medical specialty in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels.

Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers.

Physicians selected for this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature also appear online at castleconnolly.com and in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors online directories and in paperback guides.

Everyday Health Group, one of the world’s most prominent digital healthcare companies, acquired Castle Connolly in late 2018. A recognized leader in patient and provider education, EHG attracts an engaged audience of more than 53 million health consumers and more than 780,000 practicing physicians and clinicians to its health and wellness websites. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized healthcare consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG’s vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Healthcare professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group’s flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org® and The Mayo Clinic Diet®. Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), and is headquartered in New York City.

— The Editors