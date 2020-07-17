Choosing the best physician for your health and well-being is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. That’s why Palm Springs Life commissions an annual independent, physician-led study to identify the top primary care doctors and specialists practicing in the Coachella Valley.
To produce this feature, we enlisted the healthcare research firm Castle Connolly Top Doctors, which established the nomination survey, research, screening, and selection process under the direction of a medical doctor.
Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.
The nomination process at castleconnolly.com/nominations is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. They can nominate physicians in any medical specialty in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels.
Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers.
Physicians selected for this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature also appear online at castleconnolly.com and in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors online directories and in paperback guides.
— The Editors
top doctors 2020 directory
Allergy & Immunology
Gary I. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
72855 Fred Waring Dr., Ste. C20
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-9777
Nasal allergy, allergy and asthma, pulmonary disease, clinical trials
Sam J. Weiss, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 304
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-2070
Asthma and allergy, pediatric allergy and immunology, sinusitis, anaphylaxis
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hetal R. Bhakta, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 206
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-883-1600
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, telemedicine
Andrew M. Rubin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, arrhythmias
Cardiovascular Disease
A. Mohammad
Abid, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
The Heart Institute Medical Center
81709 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. A1
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-4666
Interventional cardiology
Michael Bagheri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
CURE Cardiovascular Consultants
555 E. Tachevah Dr., Ste. 1W-202
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-2174
David P. Choe, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Leon A. Feldman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiac electrophysiology
James Fitts, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Damon E. Kelsay, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Echocardiography
Lester D. Padilla, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Philip J. Patel, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, cardiac imaging, heart failure
Eric M. Sontz, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Heart attack, nuclear cardiology
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Scott Gering, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr., 2nd Floor, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8601
Laparoscopic surgery, colon and rectal cancer and Surgery
Dermatology
Pamela Broska, M.D.
West Dermatology
72785 Frank Sinatra Dr., Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-969-5900
Mohs surgery, cosmetic dermatology, laser surgery
Timothy M. Jochen, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center
42600 Mirage Rd.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-423-4000
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, cosmetic dermatology, hair restoration/transplant
Michael J. Messina, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-773-6616
Timothy F. Richardson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Mirage Dermatology
36867 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-1999
Mohs surgery, skin cancer
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-4262
Cosmetic dermatology, geriatric dermatology, dermatopathology, Kybella for under chin fat
Diagnostic Radiology
Jerry Y. Chang, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-3850
Interventional radiology
Mehran K. Elly, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-3850
Interventional radiology, cardiovascular imaging
John Francis Feller, M.D.
HALO Dx
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 101
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-8989
Musculoskeletal imaging, orthopedic imaging, body imaging, sports medicine radiology
Brian K. Herman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-3888
Interventional radiology, neuroradiology, endovascular surgery
Family Medicine
James M. Adams, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
4791 E. Palm Canyon Dr.
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-834-7930
HIV primary care
Frank B. Arian, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Victory Physicians
490 S. Farrell Dr., Ste. C-104
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-8755
Reham A. Attia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
78120 Wildcat Dr.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-343-2682
Christopher V. Flores, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
74000 Country Club Dr., Ste. B-2
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-4483
Preventive medicine, chronic illness, house calls, telemedicine
Julia Lo Martin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Dr., 3rd Floor
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7300
Concierge medicine
Gregory A. Pecchia, D.O.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Dr., 3rd Floor
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7300
Stephen Ross Steele, D.O.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Dr., 3rd Floor
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7300
Primary care sports medicine
David H. Stoltzman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Wright Bldg., Ste. 409
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0663
Geriatric medicine
Murray D. Taylor, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39300 Bob Hope Dr.
Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1105
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-3379
Gastroenterology
Adewale B. Ajumobi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower GI Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Dr.
Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-2882
Endoscopy and colonoscopy, colon cancer screening, endoscopic mucosal resection, cancer prevention
Gary Annunziata, D.O.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-321-2500
Mehrdad Asgeri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Oasis Advanced Gastroenterology
1100 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Ste. 214
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-699-7607
Colonoscopy, inflammatory bowel disease/Crohn’s, gastric and esophageal disorders
James E. Conti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
39700 Bob Hope Dr.
Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-2882
Colonoscopy
Anh T. Duong, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-321-2500
Eugene Lam, M.D.
Desert Care Network Gastroenterology
47647 Caleo Bay Dr., Ste. 210
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-771-1000
Barrett’s esophagus, celiac disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Oncology
Mark C. Genesen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Curcie Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-4383
Gynecologic cancers
Amy A. Hakim, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E-218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4832
Robotic surgery, gynecologic cancers
Ernest S. Han, M.D., Ph.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4800
Gynecologic cancers, robotic surgery, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer
Hand Surgery
Eric L. Freedman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hand Associates
36951 Cook St., Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-342-8444
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome
Stephen J. O’Connell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff surgery
Infectious Disease
Shubha J. Kerkar, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
1695 N. Sunrise Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-2118
HIV/AIDS, infectious disease, Hepatitis B and C, infection control
Bachir K. Younes, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Younes Medical
36923 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-636-1336
HIV, wound care, Lyme disease, tuberculosis
Internal Medicine
Paul A. Biskar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Biskar Medical
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. C4
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0600
Natasha K.
Creighton, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
39300 Bob Hope Dr.
Bannan Building, Ste. 1100
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-7970
Preventive medicine, geriatric medicine
Bruce L. Ferguson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
1555-C S. Palm Canyon Dr.
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-969-7770
Preventive medicine
Mary Ann Howell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Probst Bldg., Ste. 317
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-3611
Concierge medicine
Hessam Mahdavi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Dr., 3rd Floor
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7220
Integrative medicine
Mustaqeem A. Qazi, M.D.
82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. C
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-0138
Endocrinology
Interventional Cardiology
Andrew D. Frutkin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, cardiac imaging
Ghassan M.
Kazmouz, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Cotelo Valley Cardiology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. W304
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-9562
Angioplasty and stent placement, coronary artery disease
Puneet Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Khoi Minh Le, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-0642
Cardiac catheterization, angioplasty and stent placement, peripheral vascular disease, preventive cardiology
Medical Oncology
Elber S. Camacho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4800
Leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma
Mark G. Carmichael, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Luke P. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Philip B. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, Ovarian Cancer
Coty P. Ho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4749
Gastrointestinal cancer, solid tumors
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Head and neck cancer, neuro-oncology, hematology
Maria Iliana
Popescu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Desert Cancer Care
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-7655
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers
David E. Young, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology¬–Oncology Medical Group
39800 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. C
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3613
Hematology
Nephrology
David M. Alderman, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. W303
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4819
Anthony S. Alvarado, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Nephrology Associates Medical Group
1100 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Ste. 211
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-1155
Kidney disease–acute, kidney disease–chronic
Rodolfo R. Batarse, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Kidney Care
71511 Highway 111, Ste. H
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-2200
Narendra S. Chandrashekar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Kidney Institute of the Desert
Coachella Valley Nephrology
43576 Washington St., Ste. 100
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-360-4433
Bryan L. Stone, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. W303
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4819
Hypertension, transplant medicine–kidney, nutrition
Neurological Surgery
Shahin Etebar, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Spine & Neurosurgical Institute
35400 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. 110
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-8058
Spinal surgery
Farhad Limonadi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Dr., Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8020
Brain and spinal surgery, spinal surgery–complex, brain tumors
Alfred C. Shen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Dr., Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8020
Spinal surgery
Neurology
Antoine J. Elhajjar, M.D.
Desert Neurology & Sleep
46100 Washington St.
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-340-0528
Sleep disorders, headache, epilepsy, movement disorders
Bhagwan I.
Moorjani, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Hope Neurologic Center
79440 Corporate Center Dr., Ste. 108
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-514-0166
Pediatric neurology, clinical neurophysiology, neurological imaging, epilepsy/seizure disorders
Reza Nazemi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 308
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-3400
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Lisa M. Bodon, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Valley OB/GYN
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. 425
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-778-1011
Gynecology only
Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Dr., 3rd Floor
La Quinta, CA 92253 760-610-7220
Gynecology only
Christine L.
Griswold, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 405
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-4343
Gynecology only
Enrique G. Jacome, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Fleur Women’s Health
72780 Country Club Dr., Ste. A103
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-5511
Robotic hysterectomy, minimally invasive surgery, pelvic reconstruction
Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Dr., 3rd Floor
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-610-7220
Gynecology only, menopause problems, sexual dysfunction
Ophthalmology
Clifford O. Brown, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Eisenhower Health
Brown’s Eye Care
82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. H
Indio, CA 92201
760-200-9909
Diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, cataract surgery, macular degeneration
Clement K. Chan, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
St. Bernardine Medical Center
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, retinal disorders
Sanjeev Grewal, M.D.
Acuity Eye Group Acuity Eye Group
1801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200
Palm Springs, CA 92262
800-898-2020
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery
Robert B. Guss, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
The Vision Professionals
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. 130
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7051
Corneal disease and surgery
Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Dr., Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-895-1993
Retina/vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, macular degeneration
Jennifer I. Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
El Centro Regional Medical Center
The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St., F Bldg., Ste. 1007
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-610-2677
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty
Bart P. Ketover, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Milauskas Eye Institute
72057 Dinah Shore Dr., Ste. D
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-3937
Cataract surgery, intraocular lens
Harry Marshak, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
74075 El Paseo, Ste. D2
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-2551
Cosmetic surgery–face and eyes, eyelid cosmetic and reconstructive surgery
Keith G. Tokuhara, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Vision Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Wright Bldg., Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-4700
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, cataract surgery, dry eye syndrome
Orthopaedic Surgery
James A. Bell, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Orthopedic Center
151 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 500
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-568-2684
Trauma, sports medicine, joint replacement
Reginald S.
Fayssoux, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery, scoliosis, spinal surgery–pediatric, minimally invasive spinal surgery
David A. Friscia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery–complex, ankle replacement and revision, Charcot foot, sports injuries–foot and ankle
Julie M. Johnson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr. Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery, Achilles tendon rupture
A. David Tahernia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery
Otolaryngology
B. Maya Kato, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
The Ear Institute
36867 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-610-5558
Skull base surgery, balance disorders, cochlear implants
Majid Torabi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Cities Allergy & Otolaryngology
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Probst Bldg., Ste. 202
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-1788
Sinus disorders/surgery, allergy
Quinten M. VanderWerf, M.D.
Desert Ear, Nose & Throat
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Wright Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-4566
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, nasal surgery
Mark D. Wilson, M.D.
Desert Ear, Nose & Throat
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Wright Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-4566
Pain Medicine
C. Edward Anderson Jr., M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Pain Care Medicine Group
36915 Cook St., E Bldg., Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-969-5200
Pain–interventional techniques
Mark Bouffard IV, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Pain & Spine Center of the Desert
72650 Fred Waring Dr., Ste. 214
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-7999
Pain–chronic, pain–musculoskeletal, arthritis
Lee W. Erlendson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Rancho Mirage Pain Associates
39300 Bob Hope Dr.
Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1203
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-3075
Pain management
Roland D.
Reinhart, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. 202
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-2360
Pain management, pain–back
Pediatric Cardiology
Aijaz Hashmi, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Loma Linda University Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Dr., 2W Bldg., Ste. 105
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-8100
Congenital heart disease–adult, fetal echocardiography
Pediatrics
M. Nieves Gutierrez-Go, M.D.
Valley Children’s Medical Center
80495 Highway 111
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-2887
Plastic Surgery
Scott M. Aaronson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Aaronson Plastic Surgery Center
1221 N. Indian Canyon Dr.
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-5255
Cosmetic surgery–breast, facial rejuvenation, liposuction and body contouring, cosmetic surgery–face and body
Ritu R. Chopra, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2211
Facelift, breast revision, breast reconstruction, breast augmentation
Natalie C. Driessen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-773-6616
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, gynecomastia, liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery
Frederick N. Eko, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eko Plastic Surgery
35400 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-249-2222
Facial cosmetic surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast reduction
Andrew J.
Hayduke, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. K206
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-6996
Cosmetic surgery–face, cosmetic surgery–breast, eyelid surgery, liposuction and body contouring
Andrew P. Ordon, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-2211
Facelift, breast revision, breast reconstruction, breast augmentation
Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
70017 Highway 111, Ste. 1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-537-4579
Cosmetic surgery–breast, liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery
Mark V. Sofonio, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
71885 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-5555
Cosmetic surgery–face and body, skin laser surgery, liposuction, reconstructive plastic surgery
Mohammed
Zakhireh, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Cosmetic Surgery Institute of Palm Desert
73710 Alessandro Dr., Ste. A1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-0364
Cosmetic surgery–face and body, breast augmentation, liposuction and body contouring
Psychiatry
Sean A. Barlow, M.D.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
41990 Cook St., F Bldg., Ste. 2008
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-674-9777
Addiction/substance abuse
Ihor Galarnyk, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Loma Linda University Medical Center-East Campus
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2003
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8341
Addiction/substance abuse, geriatric psychiatry
Pulmonary Disease
Anil Perumbeti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Pulmonary & Sleep Specialty Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Wright Bldg, Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-3564
Ziad A. Tannous, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. W208
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-4416
Lung disease, airway disorders
Shahriyar Tavakoli, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Pulmonary & Sleep Specialty Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Wright Bldg., Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-3564
Critical care, interventional pulmonology
Radiation Oncology
Peter Greenberg, M.D.
21st Century Oncology of California
40055 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. B
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-202-3946
Lung cancer, gynecologic cancers
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4800
Gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer
Monica M. Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-3600
Amir Lavaf, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E218
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4770
Prostate cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, image guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy
Theodore D. Masek, M.D.
21st Century Oncology of California
Redlands Community Hospital
77840 Flora Rd.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-200-8777
Prostate cancer
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Maher A. Abdallah, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
American Reproductive Centers
1199 N. Indian Canyon Dr.
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-346-4334
Infertility–IVF, polycystic ovarian syndrome, preimplantation genetic diagnosis
Rheumatology
Maria W.
Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Medical
Advances Desert Medical Advances
72855 Fred Waring Dr., Ste. A6
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-6800
Rheumatoid arthritis
Kam A. Newman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr., 1 Floor
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8569
Surgery
Ramy A. Awad, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists
555 E. Tachevah Dr., Ste. 3W-105
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-866-0024
Bariatric/obesity surgery
Bobby S.
Bhasker-Rao, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
35900 Bob Hope Dr., Ste. 205
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-778-5220
Gastric bypass bariatric surgery, laparoscopic surgery, minimally invasive surgery, hernia
Andrew J. Fragen, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E421
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-424-8224
Hernia, gallbladder surgery, laparoscopic surgery
David M. Hyams, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Surgical Oncology
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 207
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-3311
Breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, cancer surgery
Samuel Ibrahim, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Eisenhower Health
79180 Corporate Centre Dr., Ste. 101
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-837-7910
Minimally invasive surgery, gallbladder surgery, hernia, abdominal wall reconstruction
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E150
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-4915
Breast cancer and surgery, melanoma, thyroid cancer and surgery
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Saied Habibipour, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Heart Institute
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E318
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1376
Mitral valve reconstruction, aortic surgery, peripheral vascular disease, lung cancer
Eric R. Presser, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E421
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-424-8224
Minimally invasive thoracic surgery, lung cancer, video assisted thoracic surgery, thoracic surgery
Joseph W. Wilson
Jr., M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Dr.
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-4330
Cardiothoracic surgery, minimally invasive heart valve surgery, minimally invasive thoracic surgery
Urology
John R. Faulkner, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Dr.
Hirschberg Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-4299
Minimally invasive surgery
Elliot B. Lander, M.D.
Rancho Mirage Medical Center
72780 Country Club Dr., C Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-776-0040
Interstitial cystitis, hormonal disorders
Michael A. Sanford, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Dr.
Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-8555
Prostate cancer, incontinence, kidney cancer, erectile dysfunction
Brad A. Wolfson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Dr., Ste. 2W-101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-6005
Prostate benign disease (BPH), kidney stones, prostate cancer, pediatric urology
Vascular Surgery
Alan E. Williamson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Dr., 2 Floor, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-8601
Son Ha Yu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
71780 San Jacinto Dr., I Bldg.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-3461
Varicose veins, endovascular surgery, vein disorders, peripheral vascular disease