Top Doctors 2021

The firm’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous process to screening and select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nominations process — visit castleconnolly.com/nominations — is open to all licensed physicians to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region or the nation in their medical specialty.

Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. The result: They identify the top doctors in the United States and provide us with detailed information about their education, training, and special expertise in our paperback guides, national and regional magazine “top doctors” features, and online directories.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this feature may also appear as regional Top Doctors online at castleconnolly.com, or in one of Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors™ guides, such as America’s Top Doctors® and America’s Top Doctors® for Cancer.

