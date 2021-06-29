Top Doctors 2021

PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
When you feel sick, suffer an injury, or receive a diagnosis that will require specialty care, you want the best doctors to help restore your good health. Finding those outstanding practitioners can be a daunting task, but every year, Palm Springs Life makes it a bit easier with its annual list of the top doctors in the Coachella Valley.
The magazine partners with Castle Connolly, a healthcare research and information company founded in 1991 by a former medical college board chairman and president, to help guide consumers to America’s top doctors and top hospitals.
Castle Connolly’s nomination, research, screening, and selection processes involve hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
The firm’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous process to screening and select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nominations process — visit castleconnolly.com/nominations — is open to all licensed physicians to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region or the nation in their medical specialty.
Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. The result: They identify the top doctors in the United States and provide us with detailed information about their education, training, and special expertise in our paperback guides, national and regional magazine “top doctors” features, and online directories.
Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.
Physicians selected for inclusion in this feature may also appear as regional Top Doctors online at castleconnolly.com, or in one of Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors™ guides, such as America’s Top Doctors® and America’s Top Doctors® for Cancer.
Be well.
Top doctors directory 2021
Allergy & Immunology
Sam J. Weiss, M.D.
Eisenhower Health 39000 Bob Hope Drive,
Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 304
Rancho Mirage
760-346-2070
Asthma and allergy, pediatric allergy and immunology, sinusitis, anaphylaxis
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hetal R. Bhakta, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive,
Ste. 206 Palm Springs
760-883-1600
Arrhythmias atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, telemedicine
Andrew M. Rubin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, arrhythmias
Cardiovascular Disease
A. Mohammad Abid, M.D.
Eisenhower Health The Heart Institute Medical Center
81709 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. A1
Indio
760-863-4666
Interventional cardiology
Michael Bagheri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health CURE Cardiovascular Consultants
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1W-202
Palm Springs
760-323-2174
David P. Choe, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Leon A. Feldman,
M.D. Eisenhower Health Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiac electrophysiology
James Fitts, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Damon E. Kelsay, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Echocardiography
Lester D. Padilla, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Philip J. Patel, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, cardiac imaging, heart failure
Dermatology
Pamela Broska, M.D.
West Dermatology
72785 Frank Sinatra Drive, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-969-5900
Mohs surgery, cosmetic dermatology, laser surgery
Timothy M. Jochen, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center
42600 Mirage Road
Rancho Mirage
760-423-4000
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, cosmetic dermatology, hair restoration/transplant
Michael J. Messina, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Timothy F. Richardson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Mirage Dermatology
36867 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-341-1999
Mohs surgery, skin cancer
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage
760-346-4262
Cosmetic dermatology, geriatric dermatology, dermatopathology, Kybella
Diagnostic Radiology
Jerry Y. Chang, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Interventional radiology
Mehran K. Elly, M.D., PhD
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Interventional radiology cardiovascular imaging
John Francis Feller, M.D.
Halo Diagnostics
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 101
Indian Wells
760-322-8883
Musculoskeletal imaging, orthopedic imaging, body imaging, sports medicine radiology
Brian K. Herman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2060
Interventional radiology neuroradiology
Family Medicine
James M. Adams, M.D.
Kaiser Permanente
Southern California Permanente Medical Group
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 208
Palm Springs
833-574-2273
HIV primary care
Frank B. Arian, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Victory Physicians
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C104
Palm Springs
760-327-8755
Christopher V. Flores, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. B2
Palm Desert
760-568-4483
Preventive medicine, chronic illness, house calls, telemedicine
Julia Lo Martin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7300
Concierge medicine
Stephen Ross Steele, D.O.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7300
Primary care, sports medicine
David H. Stoltzman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 409
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0663
Geriatric medicine
Murray D. Taylor, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1105
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3379
Concierge medicine
Gastroenterology
Adewale B. Ajumobi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower GI Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Endoscopy and colonoscopy, colon cancer screening, endoscopic mucosal resection, cancer prevention
Gary Annunziata, D.O.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage
760-321-2500
Mehrdad Asgeri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Oasis Advanced Gastroenterology
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Springs
760-699-7607
Colonoscopy, inflammatory bowel disease/Crohn’s, gastric and esophageal disorders
James E. Conti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower GI Specialty Clinic39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Colonoscopy
Anh T. Duong, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage
760-321-2500
Eugene Lam, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Desert Care Network
47647 Caleo Bay Drive, Ste. 210
La Quinta
760-771-1000
Barrett’s esophagus, celiac disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Oncology
Mark C. Genesen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Gynecologic cancers
Amy A. Hakim, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center City of Hope
National Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4832
Robotic surgery, gynecologic cancers
Steven C. Plaxe, M.D.
UCSD Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancers, gestational trophoblastic disease
Hand Surgery
Eric L. Freedman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hand Associates
36951 Cook St., Ste. 102
Palm Desert
760-342-8444
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome
Stephen J. O’Connell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff surgery
Infectious Disease
Shubha J. Kerkar, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
1695 N. Sunrise Way
Palm Springs
760-992-0433
HIV/AIDS, infectious disease, hepatitis B and C, infection control
Bachir K. Younes, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Younes Medical
36923 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-636-1336
HIV, wound care, Lyme disease, tuberculosis
Internal Medicine
Paul A. Biskar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Biskar Medical
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. C4
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0600
Natasha K. Creighton, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1100
Rancho Mirage
760-834-7970
Preventive medicine, geriatric medicine
Bruce L. Ferguson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
1555-C S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-969-7770
Preventive medicine
Mary Ann Howell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Bldg., Ste. 317
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3611
Concierge medicine
Hessam Mahdavi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Integrative medicine
Mustaqeem A. Qazi, M.D.
82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. C
Indio
760-863-0138
Endocrinology
Interventional Cardiology
Andrew D. Frutkin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, cardiac imaging
Ghassan M. Kazmouz, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Cotelo Valley Cardiology 1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W304
Palm Springs
760-322-9562
Angioplasty and stent placement, coronary artery disease
Puneet Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Khoi Minh Le, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Cardiac catheterization, angioplasty and stent placement, peripheral vascular disease, preventive cardiology
Medical Oncology
Elber S. Camacho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4800
Leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma
Mark G. Carmichael, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Luke P. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
Philip B. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Lung cancer, breast cancer, Lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s, ovarian cancer
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Head and neck Cancer, neuro-oncology, hematology
Maria Iliana Popescu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Desert Cancer Care
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Breast and gynecologic cancers
Henry T. Tsai, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Colon and gastrointestinal Cancer
David E. Young, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
Nephrology
David M. Alderman, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs
760-416-4819
Rodolfo R. Batarse, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Kidney Care
71511 Highway 111, Ste. H
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2200
Narendra S. Chandrashekar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Kidney Institute of the Desert
Coachella Valley Nephrology
43576 Washington St., Ste. 100
La Quinta
760-360-4433
Bryan L. Stone, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs
760-416-4819
Hypertension, kidney transplant, nutrition
Neurological Surgery
Shahin Etebar, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health Desert Spine & Neurosurgical Institute
35400 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 110
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8058
Spinal surgery
Farhad Limonadi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Brain and spinal surgery, complex brain tumors
Alfred C. Shen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Spinal surgery
Neurology
Antoine J. Elhajjar, M.D.
Desert Neurology & Sleep
46100 Washington St.
La Quinta
760-340-0528
Sleep disorders, headache, epilepsy, movement disorders
Bhagwan I. Moorjani, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Hope Neurologic Center
79440 Corporate Center Drive, Ste. 108
La Quinta
760-514-0166
Pediatric neurology, clinical neurophysiology, neurological imaging, epilepsy/seizure disorders
Reza Nazemi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 308
Rancho Mirage
760-341-3400
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Lisa M. Bodon, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health Desert Valley OB/GYN
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E425
Palm Springs
760-778-1011
Gynecology only
Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only
Christine L. Griswold, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 405
Rancho Mirage
760-568-4343
Gynecology only
Enrique G. Jacome, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Fleur Women’s Health
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A103
Rancho Mirage
760-779-5511
Robotic hysterectomy, minimally invasive surgery, pelvic reconstruction
Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only, menopause problems, sexual dysfunction
Ophthalmology
Clement K. Chan, M.D.
St. Bernardine Medical Center
Desert Regional Medical Center
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, retinal disorders
Sanjeev Grewal, M.D.
Acuity Eye Group
1801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200
Palm Springs
800-898-2020
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery
Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Drive, Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-895-1993
Retina/vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, macular degeneration
Jennifer I. Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St., Bldg. F, Ste. 1007
Palm Desert
760-610-2677
<Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty
Bart P. Ketover, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Milauskas Eye Institute
72057 Dinah Shore Drive, Ste. D
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3937
Cataract surgery, intraocular lens
Steven G. Lin, M.D.
St. Bernardine Medical Center
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, macular disease/degeneration, retinal disorders
Harry Marshak, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
74075 El Paseo, Ste. D2
Palm Desert
760-341-2551
Cosmetic surgery–face and eyes, eyelid cosmetic and reconstructive surgery
Keith G. Tokuhara, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Vision Center
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 175
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4700
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, cataract surgery, dry eye syndrome
Orthopedic Surgery
James A. Bell, M.D., PhD
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center Desert
Orthopedic Center
151 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 500
Palm Springs
760-568-2684
Trauma, sports medicine, joint replacement
Reginald S. Fayssoux, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery, scoliosis spinal surgery–pediatric minimally invasive spinal surgery
David A. Friscia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery–complex, ankle replacement and revision, Charcot foot, sports injuries
Julie M. Johnson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery, Achilles tendon rupture
A. David Tahernia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery
Otolaryngology
B. Maya Kato, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
The Ear Institute
36867 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-565-3900
Skull base surgery, balance disorders, cochlear implants
Majid Torabi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Cities Allergy & Otolaryngology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Bldg., Ste. 202
Rancho Mirage
760-346-1788
Sinus disorders/surgery, allergy
Quinten M. VanderWerf, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Ear, Nose & Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4566
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, nasal surgery
Mark D. Wilson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Ear, Nose & Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4566
Pain Medicine
C. Edward Anderson Jr., M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Pain Care Medicine Group
36915 Cook St., E Bldg., Ste. 102
Palm Desert
760-969-5200
Pain–interventional techniques
Mark Bouffard IV, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Pain & Spine Center of the Desert
72650 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Desert
760-776-7999
Pain–chronic and musculoskeletal, arthritis
Lee W. Erlendson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Rancho Mirage Pain Associates
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1203
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3075
Pain management
Roland D. Reinhart, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39800 Portola Ave.
Palm Desert
760-341-2360
Pain management, back pain
Pediatric Cardiology
Aijaz Hashmi, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Loma Linda University Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Bldg. 2W, Ste. 105
Palm Springs
760-318-8100
Congenital heart disease, fetal echocardiography
Pediatrics
M. Nieves Gutierrez-Go, M.D.
Valley Children’s Medical Center
80495 Highway 111
Indio
760-347-2887
Plastic Surgery
Ritu R. Chopra, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2211
Liposuction and body contouring
Natalie C. Driessen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, gynecomastia, liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery
Frederick N. Eko, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eko Plastic Surgery
44651 Village Court, Ste. 104
Palm Desert
760-249-2222
Facial cosmetic surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation and reduction
Andrew J. Hayduke, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 206
Rancho Mirage
760-341-6996
Cosmetic surgery–face and breast, eyelid surgery, liposuction and body contouring
Andrew P. Ordon, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2211
Liposuction and body contouring
Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
70017 Highway 111, Ste. 1
Rancho Mirage
760-324-2660
Cosmetic surgery–breast, liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery
Mark V. Sofonio, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
71885 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-341-5555
Cosmetic surgery–face and body
Mohammed Zakhireh, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Cosmetic Surgery Institute of Palm Desert
73710 Alessandro Drive, Ste. A1
Palm Desert
760-837-0364
Cosmetic surgery–face and body, breast augmentation, liposuction and body contouring
Psychiatry
Sean A. Barlow, M.D.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
Borrego Health
69175 Ramon Road, Bldg. A
Cathedral City
760-321-6776
Addiction/substance abuse
Pulmonary Disease
Anil Perumbeti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Pulmonary & Sleep Specialty Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage
760-834-3564
Ziad A. Tannous, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W208
Palm Springs
760-323-4416
Lung disease, airway disorders
Shahriyar Tavakoli, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
United Medical Group
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. M3
Rancho Mirage
760-895-4292
Critical care, interventional pulmonology
Radiation oncology
Peter Greenberg, M.D.
GenesisCare
40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. B
Rancho Mirage
760-202-3946
Lung and gynecologic cancers
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Gynecologic, gastrointestinal, prostate, and breast cancers
Monica M. Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3600
Amir Lavaf, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Prostate cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy image, guided radiotherapy (IGRT), brachytherapy
Theodore D. Masek, M.D.
Redlands Community Hospital GenesisCare
77840 Flora Road
Palm Desert
760-200-8777
Prostate cancer
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Maher A. Abdallah, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
American Reproductive Centers
1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. A
Palm Springs
760-346-4334
Infertility–IVF, polycystic ovarian syndrome, preimplantation genetic diagnosis
Rheumatology
Maria W. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Medical Advances
72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. A6
Palm Desert
760-341-6800
Rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus/SLE
Kam A. Newman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Suite 305
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8569
Surgery
Ramy A. Awad, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 3W-105
Palm Springs
760-866-0024
Bariatric/obesity surgery
Bobby S. Bhasker-Rao, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 205
Rancho Mirage
760-778-5220
Gastric bypass, laparoscopic surgery, minimally invasive surgery, hernia
Andrew J. Fragen, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E421
Palm Springs
760-424-8224
Hernia, gallbladder surgery, laparoscopic surgery
David M. Hyams, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Surgical Oncology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 207
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3311
Breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, cancer surgery
Samuel Ibrahim, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Eisenhower Health
79180 Corporate Centre Drive, Ste. 101
La Quinta
760-837-7910
Minimally invasive surgery, gallbladder surgery, hernia, abdominal wall reconstruction
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150
Palm Springs
760-416-4915
Breast cancer and surgery, melanoma, thyroid cancer and surgery
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Saied Habibipour, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E318
Palm Springs
760-416-1376
Mitral valve reconstruction, aortic surgery, peripheral vascular disease, lung cancer
Eric R. Presser, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E421
Palm Springs
760-424-8224
Minimally invasive thoracic surgery, lung cancer, video assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), thoracic surgery
Joseph W. Wilson Jr., M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-568-4330
Cardiothoracic surgery, minimally invasive heart valve surgery
Urology
John R. Faulkner, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8555
Minimally invasive surgery
Elliot B. Lander, M.D.
Rancho Mirage Medical Center
72780 Country Club Drive, C Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-776-0040
Interstitial cystitis
Michael A. Sanford, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Joel Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8555
Prostate cancer, incontinence kidney cancer, erectile dysfunction
Brad A. Wolfson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-101
Palm Springs
760-320-6005
Prostate benign disease (BPH), kidney stones, prostate cancer, pediatric urology
Vascular Surgery
Alan E. Williamson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Second Floor, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8601
Son Ha Yu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. I-1
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3461
Varicose veins, endovascular surgery, vein disorders, peripheral vascular disease