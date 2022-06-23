Top Doctors 2022

When something’s wrong — you’re sick, in pain, or on the receiving end of an undesirable diagnosis — you need a top specialist to restore your good health. To find that expert, you want a referral from a trusted friend or someone in the know. This is why Palm Springs Life continues its longtime partnership with Castle Connolly, the healthcare research and information company behind the magazine’s annual list of top doctors in the Coachella Valley.
Castle Connolly was founded in 1991 by a former medical college board chairman and president to help consumers locate the best physicians and hospitals in the United States. It has been the official source for “Top Doctors” features in national and regional magazines like Palm Springs Life for more than 25 years.
The firm’s nomination, research, screening, and selection processes involve hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals across the United States.
Online nominations (castleconnolly.com/nominations) are open for all licensed physicians to nominate peers in any medical specialty and in any part of the country. Then, the firm’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous process to screen and select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. The researchers also identify Castle Connolly Rising Stars, peer-nominated doctors who meet most of the Top Doctor criteria but are earlier in their career.
Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selections. As a result, Castle Connolly not only identifies the top doctors but also provides us with detailed information about each physician’s education, training, and special expertise in online directories and “Top Doctors” features.
Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors or Rising Stars. Physicians selected for inclusion in this “Top Doctors” feature also appear at castleconnolly.com and/or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online on other websites and/or in print.
The editors of Palm Springs Life understand there are many more excellent physicians than the 123 presented in this edition. If you’re satisfied with your physicians, stick with them. But if you need a referral for a specialist, consider this a reliable short list for your decision-making process.
Be well.
directory
CARDIAC ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
Hetal R. Bhakta, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 206
Palm Springs
760-883-1600
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, telemedicine
Andrew M. Rubin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, arrhythmias
CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE
Mohammad A. Abid, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
The Heart Institute Medical Center
81709 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. A1
Indio
760-863-4666
Interventional cardiology
Michael Bagheri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
CURE Cardiovascular Consultants
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1W-202
Palm Springs
760-323-2174
David P. Choem, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Leon A. Feldman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiac electrophysiology
James Fitts, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Damon E. Kelsay, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Echocardiography
Lester D. Padilla, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Philip J. Patel, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, cardiac imaging, heart failure
DERMATOLOGY
Pamela Broska, M.D.
West Dermatology
72785 Frank Sinatra Drive, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-969-5900
Mohs surgery, cosmetic dermatology, laser surgery
Timothy M. Jochen, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center
42600 Mirage Road
Rancho Mirage
760-423-4000
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, cosmetic dermatology, hair restoration/transplant
Michael J. Messina, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Mohs surgery
Timothy F. Richardson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Mirage Dermatology
36867 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-341-1999
Mohs surgery, skin cancer
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage
760-346-4262
Cosmetic dermatology, geriatric dermatology, dermatopathology, Kybella
DIAGNOSTIC RADIOLOGY
Jerry Y. Chang, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3850
Interventional radiology
Mehran K. Elly, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3850
Interventional radiology, cardiovascular imaging
John Francis Feller, M.D.
HALO Diagnostics
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 101
Indian Wells
760-776-8989
Musculoskeletal imaging, orthopedic imaging, body imaging, sports medicine radiology
Brian K. Herman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Imaging Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center, Lower Level
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3888
Interventional radiology, neuroradiology
FAMILY MEDICINE
James M. Adams, M.D.
Kaiser Permanente
Southern California Permanente Medical Group
Palm Springs Medical Offices
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 208
Palm Springs
833-574-2273
HIV primary care
Frank B. Arian, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Victory Physicians
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-104
Palm Springs
760-327-8755
Christopher V. Flores, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Primary Care Concierge Clinic
72780 Country Club Drive, Bldg. B, Ste. 205
Rancho Mirage
760-834-7987
Preventive medicine, chronic illness, house calls, telemedicine
Julia Lo Martin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7300
Concierge medicine
Stephen Ross Steele, D.O.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7300
Primary care sports medicine
David H. Stoltzman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 409
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0663
Geriatric medicine
Murray D. Taylor, M.D.
Optum
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Bannan Bldg., Ste. 1105
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3379
Concierge medicine
GASTROENTEROLOGY
Adewale B. Ajumobi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower GI Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Endoscopy and colonoscopy, colon cancer screening, endoscopic mucosal resection, cancer prevention
Gary Annunziata, D.O.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage
760-321-2500
Mehrdad Asgeri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Oasis Advanced Gastroenterology
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Springs
760-699-7607
Colonoscopy, inflammatory bowel disease/Crohn’s, gastric and esophageal disorders
James E. Conti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower GI Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Colonoscopy
Anh T. Duong M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage
760-321-2500
Eugene Lam, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Desert Care Network
47647 Caleo Bay Drive, Ste. 210
La Quinta
760-771-1000
Barrett’s esophagus, celiac disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY
Mark C. Genesen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
UCSD Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Gynecologic cancers
Steven C. Plaxe, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
UCSD Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancers; gestational trophoblastic disease
HAND SURGERY
Eric L. Freedman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hand Associates
36951 Cook St., Ste. 102
Palm Desert
760-342-8444
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome
Stephen J. O’Connell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff surgery
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
Shubha J. Kerkar, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
DAP Health
1695 N. Sunrise Way
Palm Springs
760-323-2118
HIV/AIDS, infectious disease, hepatitis B and C, infection control
Bachir K. Younes, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Younes Medical
36923 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-636-1336
HIV, wound care, Lyme disease, tuberculosis
INTERNAL MEDICINE
Paul A. Biskar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Biskar Medical
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. C4
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0600
Bruce L. Ferguson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
1555-C S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-969-7770
Preventive medicine
Mary Ann Howell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Bldg., Ste. 317
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3611
Concierge medicine
Hessam Mahdavik, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Primary Care
78120 Wildcat Drive
Palm Desert
760-340-2682
Integrative medicine
Mustaqeem A. Qazi, M.D.
82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. C
Indio
760-863-0138
Endocrinology
INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY
Andrew D. Frutkin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, cardiac imaging
Ghassan M. Kazmouz, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Cotelo Valley Cardiology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W304
Palm Springs
760-322-9562
Angioplasty and stent placement, coronary artery disease
Puneet Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Khoi Minh, Le M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Cardiology Consultants
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Cardiac catheterization, angioplasty and stent placement, peripheral vascular disease, preventive cardiology
MEDICAL ONCOLOGY
Elber S. Camacho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4880
Leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma
Mark G. Carmichael, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Philip B. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Lung, breast, and ovarian cancers; lymphoma; non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Luke P. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Head and neck cancer, neuro-oncology, hematology
Maria Iliana Popescu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Breast and gynecologic cancers
Henry T. Tsai, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Colon and gastrointestinal cancers
David E. Young, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
NEPHROLOGY
David M. Alderman, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs
760-416-4819
Rodolfo R. Batarse, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Kidney Care
71511 Highway 111, Ste. H
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2200
Narendra S. Chandrashekar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Kidney Institute of the Desert
81719 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. A
Indio
760-342-8898
Bryan L. Stone, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs
760-416-4819
Hypertension, transplant medicine–kidney, nutrition
NEUROLOGICAL SURGERY
Farhad Limonadi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Brain and spinal surgery, complex spinal surgery, brain tumors
Alfred C. Shen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Spinal surgery
NEUROLOGY
Antoine J. Elhajjar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Neurology & Sleep
46100 Washington St.
La Quinta
760-340-0528
Sleep disorders, headache, epilepsy, movement disorders
Reza Nazemi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 308
Rancho Mirage
760-341-3400
OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY
Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only
Enrique G. Jacome, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Fleur Women’s Health
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A103
Rancho Mirage
760-779-5511
Robotic hysterectomy, minimally invasive surgery, pelvic reconstruction
Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only, menopause problems, sexual dysfunction
OPHTHALMOLOGY
Clement K. Chan, M.D.
St. Bernardine Medical Center
Desert Regional Medical Center
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, retinal disorders
Sanjeev Grewal, M.D.
Acuity Eye Group
1801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200
Palm Springs
800-898-2020
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery
Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Drive, Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-895-1993
Retina/vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, macular degeneration
Jennifer I. Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St., Bldg. F, Ste. 1007
Palm Desert
760-610-2677
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty
Bart P. Ketover, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Milauskas Eye Institute
72057 Dinah Shore Drive, Ste. D
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3937
Cataract surgery, intraocular lens
Xuan T. Le-Nguyen, M.D.
Desert Eye Associates
79710 Highway 111, Ste. 101
La Quinta
760-342-6900
Comprehensive ophthalmology, glaucoma, cataract surgery
Steven G. Lin, M.D.
St. Bernardine Medical Center
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, macular disease/degeneration, retinal disorders
Harry Marshak, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
74075 El Paseo, Ste. D2
Palm Desert
760-341-2551
Face and eye cosmetic surgery, eyelid cosmetic and reconstructive surgery
Keith G. Tokuhara, M.D.
Desert Vision Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 175
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4700
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, cataract surgery, dry eye syndrome
ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY
James A. Bell, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Orthopedic Center
151 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 500
Palm Springs
760-568-2684
Trauma, sports medicine, joint replacement
Reginald S. Fayssoux, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery, scoliosis, pediatric spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery
David A. Friscia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Complex foot and ankle surgery, ankle replacement and revision, Charcot foot, foot and ankle sports injuries
Julie M. Johnson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery, achilles tendon rupture
A. David Tahernia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery
OTOLARYNGOLOGY
B. Maya Kato, M.D.
The Ear Institute
36867 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-565-3900
Skull base surgery, balance disorders, cochlear implants
Majid Torabi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Cities Allergy & Otolaryngology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Bldg., Ste. 202
Rancho Mirage
760-346-1788
Sinus disorders/surgery, allergy
Quinten M. VanderWerf, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Ear, Nose & Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4566
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, nasal surgery
Mark D. Wilson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Ear, Nose & Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4566
PAIN MEDICINE
Mark Bouffard IV, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Pain & Spine Center of the Desert
72650 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Desert
760-776-7999
Chronic and musculoskeletal pain, arthritis
Lee W. Erlendson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Rancho Mirage Pain Associates
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Bannan Bldg, Ste. 1203
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3075
Pain management
Roland D. Reinhart, M.D.
39800 Portola Ave.
Palm Desert
760-341-2360
Pain management, knee and shoulder pain
PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY
Aijaz Hashmi, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Loma Linda University Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, 2W Bldg., Ste. 105
Palm Springs
760-318-8100
Adult congenital heart disease, fetal echocardiography
PEDIATRICS
M. Nieves Gutierrez-Go, M.D.
Valley Children’s Medical Center
80495 Highway 111
Indio
760-347-2887
PLASTIC SURGERY
Ritu R. Chopra, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Eisenhower Health Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2211
Liposuction and body contouring
Natalie C. Driessen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave. Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, gynecomastia, liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery
Frederick N. Eko, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eko Plastic Surgery
44651 Village Court, Ste. 104
Palm Desert
760-249-2222
Facial cosmetic surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast reduction
Andrew J. Hayduke, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. K206
Rancho Mirage
760-341-6996
Facial and breast cosmetic surgery, eyelid surgery, liposuction and body contouring
Andrew P. Ordon, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Eisenhower Health Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2211
Liposuction and body contouring
Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
70017 Highway 111, Ste. 1
Rancho Mirage
760-324-2660
Facial and breast cosmetic surgery, liposuction and body contouring
Mark V. Sofonio, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
71885 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage 760-341-5555
Facial and body cosmetic surgery
PSYCHIATRY
Sean A. Barlow, M.D.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
Borrego Health
69175 Ramon Road, Bldg. A
Cathedral City
760-321-6776
Addiction, substance abuse
PULMONARY DISEASE
Anil Perumbeti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Pulmonary & Sleep Specialty Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Bldg., Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage
760-834-3564
Ziad A. Tannous, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W208
Palm Springs
760-323-4416
Lung disease, airway disorders
Shahriyar Tavakoli, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
United Medical Group
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. M3
Rancho Mirage
760-895-4292
Critical care, interventional pulmonology
RADIATION ONCOLOGY
Peter Greenberg, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Valor Oncology
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. D
Palm Desert
760-368-2000
Lung cancer, gynecologic cancers
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Gynecologic, gastrointestinal, prostate, and breast cancers
Amir Lavaf, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
City of Hope National Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Prostate cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, image guided radiotherapy (IGRT), brachytherapy
Vasudha Lingareddy, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3600
Intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), image guided radiotherapy (IGRT), stereotactic radiosurgery, breast brachytherapy
REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY/INFERTILITY
Maher A. Abdallah, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
American Reproductive Centers
1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-346-4334
Infertility–IVF, polycystic ovarian syndrome, preimplantation genetic diagnosis
RHEUMATOLOGY
Maria W. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health Desert Medical Advances
72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. A6
Palm Desert
760-341-6800
Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus/SLE
Kam A. Newman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8569
SURGERY
Ramy A. Awad, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 3W-105
Palm Springs
760-866-0024
Bariatric/obesity surgery
Bobby S. Bhasker-Rao, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 205
Rancho Mirage
760-778-5220
Gastric bypass, laparoscopic surgery, minimally invasive surgery, hernia
David M. Hyams, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Desert Surgical Oncology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 207
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3311
Breast, endocrine, and gastrointestinal cancers; cancer surgery
Samuel Ibrahim, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Eisenhower Health
79180 Corporate Centre Drive, Ste. 101
La Quinta
760-837-7910
Minimally invasive surgery, gallbladder surgery, hernia, abdominal wall reconstruction
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150
Palm Springs
760-416-4915
Breast cancer and surgery, melanoma, thyroid cancer and surgery
THORACIC & CARDIAC SURGERY
Saied Habibipour, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Health
Desert Care Network
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E318
Palm Springs
760-416-1376
Mitral valve reconstruction, aortic surgery, peripheral vascular disease, lung cancer
Eric R. Presser, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Desert Care Network
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E421
Palm Springs
760-424-8224
Minimally invasive thoracic surgery, lung cancer, video assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), thoracic surgery
Joseph W. Wilson Jr., M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Bldg., Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-568-4330
Cardiothoracic surgery, minimally invasive heart valve surgery, minimally invasive thoracic surgery
UROLOGY
Vladislav Bargman, M.D.
Valley Urologic Medical Group
79440 Corporate Center Drive, Ste. 102
La Quinta
760-610-8640
Laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery
John R. Faulkner, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Joel Hirschberg Bldg.
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8555
Minimally invasive surgery
Elliot B. Lander, M.D.
Rancho Mirage Medical Center
72780 Country Club Drive, Bldg. C, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-776-0040
Interstitial cystitis
Michael A. Sanford, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Joel Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8555
Prostate cancer, incontinence, kidney cancer, erectile dysfunction
Brad A. Wolfson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-101
Palm Springs
760-320-6005
Prostate benign disease (BPH), kidney stones, prostate cancer, pediatric urology
VASCULAR SURGERY
Alan E. Williamson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Mike & Jan Salta Health Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Second Floor, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8601
Son Ha Yu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Regional Medical Center
Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. I
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3461
Varicose veins, endovascular surgery, vein disorders, peripheral vascular disease