Top Doctors 2022

When something’s wrong — you’re sick, in pain, or on the receiving end of an undesirable diagnosis — you need a top specialist to restore your good health. To find that expert, you want a referral from a trusted friend or someone in the know. This is why Palm Springs Life continues its longtime partnership with Castle Connolly, the healthcare research and information company behind the magazine’s annual list of top doctors in the Coachella Valley.

Castle Connolly was founded in 1991 by a former medical college board chairman and president to help consumers locate the best physicians and hospitals in the United States. It has been the official source for “Top Doctors” features in national and regional magazines like Palm Springs Life for more than 25 years.

The firm’s nomination, research, screening, and selection processes involve hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals across the United States.

Online nominations (castleconnolly.com/nominations) are open for all licensed physicians to nominate peers in any medical specialty and in any part of the country. Then, the firm’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous process to screen and select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. The researchers also identify Castle Connolly Rising Stars, peer-nominated doctors who meet most of the Top Doctor criteria but are earlier in their career.

Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selections. As a result, Castle Connolly not only identifies the top doctors but also provides us with detailed information about each physician’s education, training, and special expertise in online directories and “Top Doctors” features.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors or Rising Stars. Physicians selected for inclusion in this “Top Doctors” feature also appear at castleconnolly.com and/or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online on other websites and/or in print.

The editors of Palm Springs Life understand there are many more excellent physicians than the 123 presented in this edition. If you’re satisfied with your physicians, stick with them. But if you need a referral for a specialist, consider this a reliable short list for your decision-making process.

Be well.