There were toasts all around as 129 lawyers — named by their peers as among the Coachella Valley’s best — came together to be honored at Ruth’s Chris Steak House on June 26.

The special reception was held inside the restaurant’s private dining room where the lawyers and guests partook of sumptuous passed hors d’oeuvres, a signature cocktail, and premium wines chosen from Ruth’s Chris’s expansive domestic and imported wine selection.

In recognition of their prestigious designations, each of the attorneys received a gift from event sponsors El Paseo Jewelers and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and a framed memento from Palm Springs Life.

Palm Springs Life publishes an annual list of the valley’s Top Lawyers in the June issue to help readers in need of expert and trustworthy legal advice. The magazine’s editors researched and fact checked the results of DataJoe research firm’s extensive survey, then compared and integrated the selection into an ongoing Palm Springs Life research list to determine this year’s selections.

Visit palmspringslife.com/top-lawyers/ for the complete list.

