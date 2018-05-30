top-lawyers-2018

Top Lawyers 2018

ILLUSTRATION BY OLIVER MUNDAY

Many who live in the Coachella Valley refer to it as paradise. Be that as it may, there are times, even here, when things get unpleasant. Legal issues are unavoidable, whether planned (such as drafting wills) or unexpected (personal injury claims).

One way to make life’s trials more manageable is by hiring a lawyer with the precise experience, resources, and temperament that fit your needs, one in whom you feel confident entrusting your most important personal and professional affairs.

To help you with your search, each year we publish our list of Top Lawyers.

We worked with Boulder, Colorado–based research organization DataJoe to determine which attorneys are held in the highest esteem by their colleagues, then took the results of DataJoe’s extensive peer-review survey and compared and integrated them into an ongoing database maintained by Palm Springs Life. The result is Top Lawyers, which lists these professionals in  28 categories, from Antitrust Law to Workers’ Comp.

Obviously, this list is subjective, but we have researched diligently to determine that the attorneys on the following pages are among the best in their fields. We feel confident that they will provide you with reliable legal advice.

Antitrust Law

Adam Matthew Gilbert
225 S. Civic Drive,
Ste. 213
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1285

Appellate Law

Jacquetta Bardacos
43100 Cook St.,
Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-776-1377

Wendy Sabina Dowse
1800 E. Tahquitz
Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Charles Lester Gallagher
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Forest Michele Wilkerson
78060 Calle Estado, Ste. 21
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-4322

Arbitration and Mediation

Thurman Wesley Arnold
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1-3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915

David Lee Baron
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Michael Richard Kaiser
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0806

Lori Beth Sanford
74020 Alessandro Drive, Ste. C
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-285-8048

Robert Gregory Taylor
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-770-1237

Banking and Financial

Marc Edwin Empey
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Bankruptcy and Workout

Salvatore Bommarito
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 170
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-328-5226

Leonard Jack Cravens
45902 Oasis St., Ste. C
Indio, CA 92202
760-342-1810

Jenny Lynn Doling
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837

George M. Hanover
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837

Summer Miller Shaw
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837

Business Law

Amir Hossein Afsar
78000 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-3110

Nikki B. Allen
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-449-4310

J. John Anderholt III
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998

Renell Elizabeth Burch
75280 Highway 111, Ste. 102
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-230-3456

Anthony Capobianco
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2006
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-568-6500

Jason Drew Dabareiner
74998 Country Club Drive, Ste. 220-120
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-567-8158

Marc Edwin Empey
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Joseph Ashley Gibbs
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790

Garrett Alan Heckman
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A-5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5661

Rhona S. Kauffman
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 115
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-8225

Daniel Thomas Johnson
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7161

Philip Saul Klatchko
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878

Michael Bernard Rover
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-346-4741

Christoffer John Thomsen
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161

Matthew T. Ward
44651 Village Court, Ste. 121
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-826-9277

Roman Michael Whittaker
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998

Civil Trial

Peter Michael Bochnewich
43100 Cook St., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-776-1377

Walter Tretheway Clark
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254

Robert James Evans
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998

Joseph Ashley Gibbs
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790

Brian Stuart Harnik
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400

Michael Richard Kaiser
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-459-8545

Ulrich Roy McNulty
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161

Shaun Michael Murphy
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

D. Martin Nethery
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-0333

James Willard Parkinson
47040 Washington St., Ste. 3201
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-723-1295


Commerical Litigation

Renell Elizabeth Burch
75280 Highway 111, Ste. 102
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-836-3731

Brent Stephen Clemmer
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Edward Hall Cross
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002

David M. Grey
74967 Sheryl Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0111

Mary Elene Gilstrap
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400

Ross Lauren Hollenkamp
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-2870

Ulrich Roy McNulty
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161

Martin Alan Mueller
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-0333

Thomas Stephen Slovak
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Roman Michael Whittaker
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998

Vincent R. Whittaker
74830 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-292-2222

Construction

Stephen John Armstrong
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-346-4741

Edward Hall Cross
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002

Robert Jordan Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515

Daniel Martin Parlow
71687 Highway 111, Ste. 204
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-424-2222

Michael Bernard Rover
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-346-4741


Consumer Debt

Jenny Lynn Doling
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837

Summer Miller Shaw
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837

Criminal Defense

Alvin David Balahadia
P.O. Box 811
La Quinta, CA 92247
310-259-6791

Emily Ann Benjamini
41625 Eclectic St., Ste. B1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-8630

Barbara Mary Brand
82500 Highway 111, Ste. 5
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-6862

Christopher Joseph DeSalva
45902 Oasis St., Ste. D
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-2648

John Patrick Dolan
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739

Angela J. Friedrichs
82850 Highway 111, Ste. A
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-0770

Michael Bernard Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278

David Brian Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000

Dale Seward Gribow
73061 El Paseo, Ste. 220
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-7500

John Jimenez
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777

Jessica Jimenez
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777

Michael Kennedy
82632B Highway 111, Ste. 3
Indio, CA 92201
760-228-0027

Joshua M. Mulligan
78060 Calle Estado, Ste. 21
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-4322

Joseph Tilden Rhea
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-870-1052, 888-541-1436

Melanie Nell Roe
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-4800

Rodney Lee Soda
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000

Anthony David Valente
41625 Eclectic St., Ste. B1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
951-880-7767

Forest Michele Wilkerson
78060 Calle Estado, Ste. 21
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-4322

Hilda Heredia Zamora
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-1108

DUI/DWI

Manuel J. Barba
68457 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 1
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-770-3377

John Patrick Dolan
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739

Michael Bernard Goldstein
77564 A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-573-2027

John Jimenez
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777

Jessica Jimenez
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777

Shannon McDonald-Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278

Joshua M. Mulligan
78060 Calle Estado, Ste. 21
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-4322

Melanie Nell Roe
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-4800

Rodney Lee Soda
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000

Hilda Heredia Zamora
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-1108

Eminent Domain

Aaron F. Garcia
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. J
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-3788

Robert William Hargreaves
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-568-2611

Thomas Stephen Slovak
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275


Family Law

Carol Lee Adams
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-8450

Thurman Wesley Arnold
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1–3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915

Basil Thomas Chapman
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 122
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-340-3223

Virginia Spiegel Criste
44650 Village Court, Ste. 200
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-1144

Rejeanne Maureen Eyre
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-404-0318

Mark David Gershenson
400 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. B203
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0555

Donald Bryson Griffith
45025 Manitou Drive, Ste. 8
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-836-0016

James Alan Jackson
74133 El Paseo, Ste. A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
442-227-2842

Linda Stearns Klatchko
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878

Philip Saul Klatchko
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878

Tecla Morasca Lunak
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. C-3
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-8625

Louis Barry Mack
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A3
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-1800

Carolyn Holt Martino
77770 Country Club Drive, Ste. E
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-200-0700

Michael Christian Peterson
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1–3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915

Amber Cameron Portolesi
74133 El Paseo, Ste. 9
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-1836

Richard James Ryder
45025 Manitou Drive, Ste. 5
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-772-9227

Jon Anthony Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161

Frederic Steven Wieder
44100 Monterey Ave., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-6666

Sheila Ann Williams
74199 El Paseo, Ste. 202
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-2181

Hilda Heredia Zamora
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-1108

General Practice

Barbara Barrett
555 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 211
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-323-2622

David Allen Darrin
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7161

Joseph Ashley Gibbs
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790

Ross Lauren Hollenkamp
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-2870

Government and Administrative

Carlos L. Campos
74760 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-568-2611

Robert William Hargreaves
74760 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-568-2611

John Oli Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Steven Borja Quintanilla
P.O. Box 176
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-883-1848

Lena D. Wade
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Immigration Law

Anastacio De La Cruz
82632 Highway 111, Ste. B1
Indio, CA 92201
760-444-4211

Insurance

Catherine Ann Gayer
1111 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 113
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1400

David Allen Smith
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Intellectual Property Rights

G. Henry Welles
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1609

Labor and Employment

Megan Beaman Carlson
73733 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-698-9626

John Edward FitzGerald III
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 205
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-325-5055

David Brian Mule
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 205
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-325-5055

Karen JoAnne Sloat
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 211
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1313

Quynhvi Buu Sotelo
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Lena D. Wade
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Land Use and Environment

Katelyn Kathleen Empey
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Emily Perri Hemphill
P.O. Box 1008
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-880-4292

Daniel Thomas Johnson
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161

Medical Malpractice

Deborah Olsen DeBoer
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 201
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-1226

Steven Jay Weinberg
73111 El Paseo, Ste. 207
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-0227

Personal Injury

Jessica Anna Albert
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254

Walter T. Clark
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254

Sebastian Gibson
128 Willow Lake Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-1810

Larry R. Hoddick
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-636-5256

Michael Richard Kaiser
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0806

Barry Mark Regar
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 223
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-440-5643

Christopher Chevreaux Vader
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-537-4457

Jeffrey Aaron Weaver
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200–23
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-2854

Jeffrey Mark Yoss
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. B109
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-6690

Real Estate

Joseph John Anderholt
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998

Diane Christine Blasdel
Blasdel Guinan Lawyers
P.O. Box 1747
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-0111

Paul Bojic
45110 Club Drive, Ste. E
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-340-3700

Anthony Capobianco
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2006
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-568-6500

Edward Hall Cross
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002

Robert James Evans
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998

Robert Jordan Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515

Daniel Thomas Johnson
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161

Daniel Edward Olivier
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Bldg. H
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-0333

Robert Leonard Patterson
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Michael Bernard Rover
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-346-4741

Christoffer John Thomsen
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161

Roman Michael Whittaker
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998

Social Security and Elder Law

Donald Courtney Bickley
44100 Monterey Ave., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-1965

Christina Marie Holstege
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 2-13
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1285

Paul J. Johnson
71650 Sahara Road, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-4849

David Lawrence Lynch
72877 Dinah Shore Drive, Stes. 103–126
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-270-9285

Christine Carol Weiner
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A–12
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-4500

Traffic Law

Michael Bernard Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
323-651-0125

Christopher Patrick Hickey
45902 Oasis St., Ste. D
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-2648

Wills, Trusts, and Estates

Nikki B. Allen
72980 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. C
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-449-4310

Joseph John Anderholt
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998

Peter Michael Bochnewich
43100 Cook St., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-776-1377

Julia Burt
73200 El Paseo, Ste. 1B
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0034

Heidi Richert Clerc
73200 El Paseo, Ste. 1B
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0034

Michael James Cosgrove
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665

Robert L. Firth
68910 Adelina Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-770-4066

Charles Lester Gallagher
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Joseph Timothy Hahn
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200–168
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-799-6278

Harold Christopher Heritage
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-2020

Elaine Estelle Hill
560 Paseo Dorotea, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-864-9800

David Vreeland Humphrey
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665

Helene Patrice-Dreyer Koch
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400

Kimberly Tsong-Min Lee
74916 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-9977

Tecla Morasca Lunak
71780 San Jacinto Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-8625

Jeremy Joshua Ofseyer
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. H1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-3355

Valerie A. Powers Smith
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275

Martina Kang Ravicz
74075 El Paseo, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-4800

John Charles Shevlin
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161

Stephanie Lynn Weisman
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665

Workers’ Compensation

Juan Manuel Armenta
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Bldg. G
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-895-1580

Donald Michael Bolas
44712 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
619-568-0675

David Scott Gray
82500 Highway 111, Ste. 2
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-1800

Paul J. Johnson
71650 Sahara Road, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-4849

Rashid Shamim
51335 Harrison St., Ste. 105
Coachella, CA 92236
760-568-4755

DataJoe Methodology

Top Lawyers is a nomination-based project that asks lawyers in the area to vote for other lawyers who exemplify excellence in their various specialties.
This list is a service to readers, giving them participating lawyers’ perspectives. The list is intended to allow patrons to see and celebrate the lawyers who make the list. It also gives those seeking legal services a place to see individual lawyers highlighted for achievement and reputation and can be a great tool for finding the right lawyer for their needs. It can also be a great tool for lawyers to make the community aware of their unique specialties and areas of expertise.

To complete this nomination project, Palm Springs Life contracted DataJoe to conduct nominations using an online ballot for collecting, vetting, and tallying the votes. DataJoe is a survey/research company specializing in data collection and verification and conducts various nominations across the U.S. on behalf of publishers.

To create the list, DataJoe facilitates a peer voting process. DataJoe and the magazine reached out to both individuals and firms by various means, encouraging entities to vote and circulate the online ballot. Each lawyer can vote for up to three peers in each category. DataJoe reviews and processes each ballot individually, checking for patterns or signs indicative of cheating.

After tallying the votes, DataJoe checks and confirms that each potential finalist exists in the California State Bar Association database. If we are not able to find evidence of a lawyer’s registration with the state bar, that lawyer is excluded from the list. In addition, any lawyer who has been disciplined for an infraction by the state bar is excluded from the list. Finally, DataJoe presents the tallied result to Palm Springs Life.

How are nominations obtained?

We take a multifaceted approach. The magazine and DataJoe reach out to firms and individuals in the region, encouraging them to vote and distribute the ballot to other lawyers. Our contact database is massive but not comprehensive. We encourage lawyers who want to ensure they are in our system to send an email to surveys@datajoe.com, so that we can conduct research and add their information if needed.

Lawyers are required to provide a valid, active bar number and basic contact information. This helps us ensure that each lawyer completes only one ballot. The final results are aggregated, so lawyers’ ballot choices remain confidential.

DataJoe reviews each ballot to ensure fair nomination, isolating and potentially eliminating invalid ballots, ballots suspected of block voting (i.e. identical voting patterns across multiple ballots), duplicate voting, or other issues. After vetting, DataJoe provides a tallied list of the most frequently nominated lawyers to the magazine.

How are the practice areas determined?

Although the categories are broad, they are intended to reflect relevant practice areas in the region. We recognize that there are many specialty areas, and we cannot accommodate them all. If there is a strong and consistent request for additional practice areas, they will be considered for inclusion in next year’s list.

Disclaimers
DataJoe uses best practices and exercises great care in assembling content for this list. DataJoe does not warrant that the data contained within the list are complete or accurate. DataJoe does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. All rights reserved. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without written permission from DataJoe.

Questions?  

For research/methodology questions, contact Lani Forsman, researcher, at surveys@datajoe.com.