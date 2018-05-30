Many who live in the Coachella Valley refer to it as paradise. Be that as it may, there are times, even here, when things get unpleasant. Legal issues are unavoidable, whether planned (such as drafting wills) or unexpected (personal injury claims).
One way to make life’s trials more manageable is by hiring a lawyer with the precise experience, resources, and temperament that fit your needs, one in whom you feel confident entrusting your most important personal and professional affairs.
To help you with your search, each year we publish our list of Top Lawyers.
We worked with Boulder, Colorado–based research organization DataJoe to determine which attorneys are held in the highest esteem by their colleagues, then took the results of DataJoe’s extensive peer-review survey and compared and integrated them into an ongoing database maintained by Palm Springs Life. The result is Top Lawyers, which lists these professionals in 28 categories, from Antitrust Law to Workers’ Comp.
Obviously, this list is subjective, but we have researched diligently to determine that the attorneys on the following pages are among the best in their fields. We feel confident that they will provide you with reliable legal advice.
Antitrust Law
—
Adam Matthew Gilbert
225 S. Civic Drive,
Ste. 213
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1285
—
Appellate Law
—
Jacquetta Bardacos
43100 Cook St.,
Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-776-1377
—
Wendy Sabina Dowse
1800 E. Tahquitz
Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Charles Lester Gallagher
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Forest Michele Wilkerson
78060 Calle Estado, Ste. 21
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-4322
—
Arbitration and Mediation
—
Thurman Wesley Arnold
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1-3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
—
David Lee Baron
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Michael Richard Kaiser
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0806
—
Lori Beth Sanford
74020 Alessandro Drive, Ste. C
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-285-8048
—
Robert Gregory Taylor
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-770-1237
—
Banking and Financial
—
Marc Edwin Empey
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Bankruptcy and Workout
—
Salvatore Bommarito
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 170
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-328-5226
—
Leonard Jack Cravens
45902 Oasis St., Ste. C
Indio, CA 92202
760-342-1810
—
Jenny Lynn Doling
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
—
George M. Hanover
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
—
Summer Miller Shaw
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
—
Business Law
—
Amir Hossein Afsar
78000 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-3110
—
Nikki B. Allen
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-449-4310
—
J. John Anderholt III
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
—
Renell Elizabeth Burch
75280 Highway 111, Ste. 102
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-230-3456
—
Anthony Capobianco
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2006
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-568-6500
—
Jason Drew Dabareiner
74998 Country Club Drive, Ste. 220-120
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-567-8158
—
Marc Edwin Empey
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Joseph Ashley Gibbs
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790
—
Garrett Alan Heckman
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A-5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5661
—
Rhona S. Kauffman
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 115
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-8225
—
Daniel Thomas Johnson
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7161
—
Philip Saul Klatchko
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
—
Michael Bernard Rover
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-346-4741
—
Christoffer John Thomsen
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
—
Matthew T. Ward
44651 Village Court, Ste. 121
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-826-9277
—
Roman Michael Whittaker
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
—
Civil Trial
—
Peter Michael Bochnewich
43100 Cook St., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-776-1377
—
Walter Tretheway Clark
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
—
Robert James Evans
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
—
Joseph Ashley Gibbs
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790
—
Brian Stuart Harnik
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400
—
Michael Richard Kaiser
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-459-8545
—
Ulrich Roy McNulty
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
—
Shaun Michael Murphy
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
D. Martin Nethery
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-0333
—
James Willard Parkinson
47040 Washington St., Ste. 3201
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-723-1295
—
Commerical Litigation
—
Renell Elizabeth Burch
75280 Highway 111, Ste. 102
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-836-3731
—
Brent Stephen Clemmer
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Edward Hall Cross
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002
—
David M. Grey
74967 Sheryl Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0111
—
Mary Elene Gilstrap
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400
—
Ross Lauren Hollenkamp
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-2870
—
Ulrich Roy McNulty
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
—
Martin Alan Mueller
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-0333
—
Thomas Stephen Slovak
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Roman Michael Whittaker
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
—
Vincent R. Whittaker
74830 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-292-2222
—
Construction
—
Stephen John Armstrong
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-346-4741
—
Edward Hall Cross
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002
—
Robert Jordan Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515
—
Daniel Martin Parlow
71687 Highway 111, Ste. 204
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-424-2222
—
Michael Bernard Rover
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-346-4741
—
Consumer Debt
—
Jenny Lynn Doling
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
—
Summer Miller Shaw
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
—
Criminal Defense
—
Alvin David Balahadia
P.O. Box 811
La Quinta, CA 92247
310-259-6791
—
Emily Ann Benjamini
41625 Eclectic St., Ste. B1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-8630
—
Barbara Mary Brand
82500 Highway 111, Ste. 5
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-6862
—
Christopher Joseph DeSalva
45902 Oasis St., Ste. D
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-2648
—
John Patrick Dolan
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
—
Angela J. Friedrichs
82850 Highway 111, Ste. A
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-0770
—
Michael Bernard Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278
—
David Brian Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
—
Dale Seward Gribow
73061 El Paseo, Ste. 220
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-7500
—
John Jimenez
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
—
Jessica Jimenez
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
—
Michael Kennedy
82632B Highway 111, Ste. 3
Indio, CA 92201
760-228-0027
—
Joshua M. Mulligan
78060 Calle Estado, Ste. 21
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-4322
—
Joseph Tilden Rhea
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-870-1052, 888-541-1436
—
Melanie Nell Roe
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-4800
—
Rodney Lee Soda
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
—
Anthony David Valente
41625 Eclectic St., Ste. B1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
951-880-7767
—
Forest Michele Wilkerson
78060 Calle Estado, Ste. 21
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-4322
—
Hilda Heredia Zamora
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-1108
—
DUI/DWI
—
Manuel J. Barba
68457 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 1
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-770-3377
—
John Patrick Dolan
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
—
Michael Bernard Goldstein
77564 A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-573-2027
—
John Jimenez
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
—
Jessica Jimenez
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
—
Shannon McDonald-Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278
—
Joshua M. Mulligan
78060 Calle Estado, Ste. 21
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-4322
—
Melanie Nell Roe
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-4800
—
Rodney Lee Soda
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
—
Hilda Heredia Zamora
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-1108
—
Eminent Domain
—
Aaron F. Garcia
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. J
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-3788
—
Robert William Hargreaves
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-568-2611
—
Thomas Stephen Slovak
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Family Law
—
Carol Lee Adams
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-8450
—
Thurman Wesley Arnold
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1–3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
—
Basil Thomas Chapman
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 122
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-340-3223
—
Virginia Spiegel Criste
44650 Village Court, Ste. 200
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-1144
—
Rejeanne Maureen Eyre
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-404-0318
—
Mark David Gershenson
400 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. B203
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0555
—
Donald Bryson Griffith
45025 Manitou Drive, Ste. 8
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-836-0016
—
James Alan Jackson
74133 El Paseo, Ste. A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
442-227-2842
—
Linda Stearns Klatchko
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
—
Philip Saul Klatchko
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
—
Tecla Morasca Lunak
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. C-3
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-8625
—
Louis Barry Mack
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A3
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-1800
—
Carolyn Holt Martino
77770 Country Club Drive, Ste. E
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-200-0700
—
Michael Christian Peterson
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1–3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
—
Amber Cameron Portolesi
74133 El Paseo, Ste. 9
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-1836
—
Richard James Ryder
45025 Manitou Drive, Ste. 5
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-772-9227
—
Jon Anthony Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
—
Frederic Steven Wieder
44100 Monterey Ave., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-6666
—
Sheila Ann Williams
74199 El Paseo, Ste. 202
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-2181
—
Hilda Heredia Zamora
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-1108
—
General Practice
—
Barbara Barrett
555 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 211
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-323-2622
—
David Allen Darrin
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7161
—
Joseph Ashley Gibbs
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790
—
Ross Lauren Hollenkamp
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-2870
—
Government and Administrative
—
Carlos L. Campos
74760 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-568-2611
—
Robert William Hargreaves
74760 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-568-2611
—
John Oli Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Steven Borja Quintanilla
P.O. Box 176
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-883-1848
—
Lena D. Wade
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Immigration Law
—
Anastacio De La Cruz
82632 Highway 111, Ste. B1
Indio, CA 92201
760-444-4211
—
Insurance
—
Catherine Ann Gayer
1111 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 113
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1400
—
David Allen Smith
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Intellectual Property Rights
—
G. Henry Welles
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1609
—
Labor and Employment
—
Megan Beaman Carlson
73733 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-698-9626
—
John Edward FitzGerald III
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 205
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-325-5055
—
David Brian Mule
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 205
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-325-5055
—
Karen JoAnne Sloat
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 211
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1313
—
Quynhvi Buu Sotelo
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Lena D. Wade
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Land Use and Environment
—
Katelyn Kathleen Empey
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Emily Perri Hemphill
P.O. Box 1008
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-880-4292
—
Daniel Thomas Johnson
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
—
Medical Malpractice
—
Deborah Olsen DeBoer
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 201
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-1226
—
Steven Jay Weinberg
73111 El Paseo, Ste. 207
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-0227
—
Personal Injury
—
Jessica Anna Albert
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
—
Walter T. Clark
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
—
Sebastian Gibson
128 Willow Lake Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-1810
—
Larry R. Hoddick
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-636-5256
—
Michael Richard Kaiser
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0806
—
Barry Mark Regar
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 223
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-440-5643
—
Christopher Chevreaux Vader
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-537-4457
—
Jeffrey Aaron Weaver
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200–23
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-2854
—
Jeffrey Mark Yoss
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. B109
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-6690
—
Real Estate
—
Joseph John Anderholt
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
—
Diane Christine Blasdel
Blasdel Guinan Lawyers
P.O. Box 1747
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-0111
—
Paul Bojic
45110 Club Drive, Ste. E
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-340-3700
—
Anthony Capobianco
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2006
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-568-6500
—
Edward Hall Cross
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002
—
Robert James Evans
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
—
Robert Jordan Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515
—
Daniel Thomas Johnson
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
—
Daniel Edward Olivier
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Bldg. H
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-0333
—
Robert Leonard Patterson
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Michael Bernard Rover
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-346-4741
—
Christoffer John Thomsen
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
—
Roman Michael Whittaker
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
—
Social Security and Elder Law
—
Donald Courtney Bickley
44100 Monterey Ave., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-1965
—
Christina Marie Holstege
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 2-13
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1285
—
Paul J. Johnson
71650 Sahara Road, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-4849
—
David Lawrence Lynch
72877 Dinah Shore Drive, Stes. 103–126
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-270-9285
—
Christine Carol Weiner
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A–12
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-4500
—
Traffic Law
—
Michael Bernard Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
323-651-0125
—
Christopher Patrick Hickey
45902 Oasis St., Ste. D
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-2648
—
Wills, Trusts, and Estates
—
Nikki B. Allen
72980 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. C
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-449-4310
—
Joseph John Anderholt
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
—
Peter Michael Bochnewich
43100 Cook St., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-776-1377
—
Julia Burt
73200 El Paseo, Ste. 1B
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0034
—
Heidi Richert Clerc
73200 El Paseo, Ste. 1B
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0034
—
Michael James Cosgrove
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
—
Robert L. Firth
68910 Adelina Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-770-4066
—
Charles Lester Gallagher
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Joseph Timothy Hahn
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200–168
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-799-6278
—
Harold Christopher Heritage
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-2020
—
Elaine Estelle Hill
560 Paseo Dorotea, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-864-9800
—
David Vreeland Humphrey
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
—
Helene Patrice-Dreyer Koch
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400
—
Kimberly Tsong-Min Lee
74916 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-9977
—
Tecla Morasca Lunak
71780 San Jacinto Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-8625
—
Jeremy Joshua Ofseyer
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. H1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-3355
—
Valerie A. Powers Smith
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
—
Martina Kang Ravicz
74075 El Paseo, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-4800
—
John Charles Shevlin
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
—
Stephanie Lynn Weisman
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
—
Workers’ Compensation
—
Juan Manuel Armenta
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Bldg. G
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-895-1580
—
Donald Michael Bolas
44712 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
619-568-0675
—
David Scott Gray
82500 Highway 111, Ste. 2
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-1800
—
Paul J. Johnson
71650 Sahara Road, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-773-4849
—
Rashid Shamim
51335 Harrison St., Ste. 105
Coachella, CA 92236
760-568-4755
—
DataJoe Methodology
Top Lawyers is a nomination-based project that asks lawyers in the area to vote for other lawyers who exemplify excellence in their various specialties.
This list is a service to readers, giving them participating lawyers’ perspectives. The list is intended to allow patrons to see and celebrate the lawyers who make the list. It also gives those seeking legal services a place to see individual lawyers highlighted for achievement and reputation and can be a great tool for finding the right lawyer for their needs. It can also be a great tool for lawyers to make the community aware of their unique specialties and areas of expertise.
To complete this nomination project, Palm Springs Life contracted DataJoe to conduct nominations using an online ballot for collecting, vetting, and tallying the votes. DataJoe is a survey/research company specializing in data collection and verification and conducts various nominations across the U.S. on behalf of publishers.
To create the list, DataJoe facilitates a peer voting process. DataJoe and the magazine reached out to both individuals and firms by various means, encouraging entities to vote and circulate the online ballot. Each lawyer can vote for up to three peers in each category. DataJoe reviews and processes each ballot individually, checking for patterns or signs indicative of cheating.
After tallying the votes, DataJoe checks and confirms that each potential finalist exists in the California State Bar Association database. If we are not able to find evidence of a lawyer’s registration with the state bar, that lawyer is excluded from the list. In addition, any lawyer who has been disciplined for an infraction by the state bar is excluded from the list. Finally, DataJoe presents the tallied result to Palm Springs Life.
How are nominations obtained?
We take a multifaceted approach. The magazine and DataJoe reach out to firms and individuals in the region, encouraging them to vote and distribute the ballot to other lawyers. Our contact database is massive but not comprehensive. We encourage lawyers who want to ensure they are in our system to send an email to surveys@datajoe.com, so that we can conduct research and add their information if needed.
Lawyers are required to provide a valid, active bar number and basic contact information. This helps us ensure that each lawyer completes only one ballot. The final results are aggregated, so lawyers’ ballot choices remain confidential.
DataJoe reviews each ballot to ensure fair nomination, isolating and potentially eliminating invalid ballots, ballots suspected of block voting (i.e. identical voting patterns across multiple ballots), duplicate voting, or other issues. After vetting, DataJoe provides a tallied list of the most frequently nominated lawyers to the magazine.
How are the practice areas determined?
Although the categories are broad, they are intended to reflect relevant practice areas in the region. We recognize that there are many specialty areas, and we cannot accommodate them all. If there is a strong and consistent request for additional practice areas, they will be considered for inclusion in next year’s list.
Disclaimers
DataJoe uses best practices and exercises great care in assembling content for this list. DataJoe does not warrant that the data contained within the list are complete or accurate. DataJoe does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. All rights reserved. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without written permission from DataJoe.
Questions?
For research/methodology questions, contact Lani Forsman, researcher, at surveys@datajoe.com.