top lawyers 2020

We like to think of the Coachella Valley as paradise. For many of us, it is. But even here, life can come at you pretty quickly. Sometimes, legal issues are unavoidable — whether planned (such as entering into a contract or drafting will) or unexpected (personal injury and bankruptcy). When faced with a legal challenge, you want a lawyer with the precise experience, resources, and temperament for your needs — lawyers you can trust with your most important personal and professional affairs.

Palm Springs Life presents Top Lawyers as a service to readers seeking legal services. To create the list, the editors screen nominations from the legal community, readers, and staff and also re-screen previous honorees. Palm Springs Life accepts nominations (including lawyer’s name, specialty, and firm) via email to editor@palmspringslife.com with “Top Lawyers Nomination” in the subject line.

Once nominated, each lawyer endures a stringent screening process that begins with a confirmation that the lawyer is in good standing in the California State Bar Association database. Editors evaluate a variety of ratings and reviews, articles and publications authored or including the nominees, and other media that supports or challenges the nomination. Editors eliminate any lawyer who is not registered with the state bar, not in good standing, or has been disciplined for any infraction.

Palm Springs Life has selected the most relevant and pursued specialties for the Coachella Valley and acknowledges that worthy lawyers may have eluded our research. The magazine will add practice areas to the list based on sustained requests from the legal community and our readers.

Obviously, this list is subjective, but the editors feel confident that the attorneys listed on the following listing will provide reliable legal advice.

