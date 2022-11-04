top lawyers 2022

The Desert’s Top Lawyers 2022

Peer-nominated and independently vetted, these legal eagles rise to the top of their specialties.

Steven Biller Current PSL, Top Lawyers

top lawyers 2022
PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES

Life has its ups and downs, and sometimes you find yourself needing an attorney. Whether you’re planning your estate, entering into a contract, or navigating the unexpected, such as personal injury or bankruptcy, you want an attorney with the experience, resources, and temperament to represent your interests.

Palm Springs Life produces this annual “Top Lawyers” list as a service to readers. To create the list, the magazine invites the legal community to nominate attorneys in a variety of practice areas. Once nominated, each attorney goes through a stringent screening process, beginning with a confirmation that the nominee is active and in good standing with the California State Bar Association. Editors then evaluate a variety of ratings and reviews, articles and publications authored by or including the nominee, and other media that supports or challenges the nomination. Nominees with any disciplinary actions, past or pending, are disqualified from the list.

The editors also re-screen previous “Top Lawyers” honorees, ensuring they remain in practice and in good standing, and that their firm affiliation and contact information are current.

Palm Springs Life has selected the most relevant and pursued specialties for the Coachella Valley. The editors acknowledge that worthy lawyers may have eluded our research. The magazine will add practice areas to the list based on sustained requests from the legal community and our readers.

Obviously, this list is subjective, but the editors feel confident that the attorneys presented on the following pages have a record of providing reliable legal advice.

Disclaimer: Palm Springs Life does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause.

APPELLATE LAW

Jacquetta Bardacos
P.O. Box 5635
La Quinta, CA 92248
760-776-1377

Charles Lester Gallagher
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Shaun Murphy
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Forest Wilkerson
Wilkerson & Mulligan
82850 Highway 111
Indio, CA 92201
760-776-3801
forestwilkersonlaw.com

ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION

Thurman W. Arnold III
Law Firm of Thurman W. Arnold III
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1-3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
hurmanarnold.com

David L. Baron
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Lori Beth Sanford
Lori Sanford Law PC
74478 Highway 111, Ste. 242
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-880-6395
lorisanfordlaw.com

Robert G. Taylor
Desert ADR
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200-57
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-770-1237
desertadr.com

Sheila A. Williams
2149 E Calle Felicia
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-8377

BANKRUPTCY AND FINANCIAL

Brent Stephen Clemmer
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Marc S. Homme
Marc S. Homme, APLC
74361 Highway 111
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5694

BANKRUPTCY AND WORKOUT

Salvatore Bommarito
Law Office of Salvatore Bommarito
73255 El Paseo, Ste. 18
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-328-5226

Leonard Cravens
Law Offices of Leonard Cravens
45902 Oasis St., Ste. C
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-1810
cravenslawindio.com

Jenny L. Doling
J. Doling Law
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
jdl.law

Christopher Hewitt
Law Office of Christopher Hewitt
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-459-2438
hewittbankruptcy.com

Summer M. Shaw
Shaw & Hanover
42600 Cook St., Ste. 210
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
shaw.law

Miguel A. Valente
Valente Law Offices
82850 Highway 111, Ste. A
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-2161
valentelawoffices.com

David A. Wiesen
81955 Highway 111, Ste. 203
Indio, CA 92202
760-537-0808
desertbk.com

BUSINESS LAW

Amir Afsar
Afsar Law Group
73121 Fred Waring, Ste. 100
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-345-3110
afsarlaw.com

Nino Capobianco
Capobianco Law Offices
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2006, Bldg. F
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-568-6500
capobiancolaw.com

Marc E. Empey
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Robert J. Evans
Anderholt Evans LLP Attorneys at Law
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
anderholtevans.com

Jeffrey E. Fromberg
Fromberg Edelstein Fromberg Business Lawyers
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. D1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2804
feflaw.com

Rhona S. Kauffman
Law Offices of Rhona S. Kauffman
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 115
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-8225
rhonakauffmanlaw.com

Philip S. Klatchko
Klatchko & Klatchko Attorneys
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
klatchko.com

Timothy Brock McClellan
Timothy Brock McClellan, Attorney at Law
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 228
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4245
tbmcclellanlaw.com

David Allen Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Christoffer J. Thomsen
Schlecht Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

Roman M. Whittaker
Roman M. Whittaker Esq. Inc.
80853 Kebon Lane
Indio, CA 92201
760-851-8820

CIVIL LITIGATION

Bruce Bauer
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Misty L. Calder
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Brent Stephen Clemmer
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Mark W. Edelstein
Fromberg Edelstein Fromberg Business Lawyers
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. D1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2804
feflaw.com

Joseph A. Gibbs
Joseph A. Gibbs, Attorney at Law
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. B1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-1790
jagibbs.com

Shaun Murphy
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Peter John Nolan
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

David Allen Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Nancy Tragarz
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

CIVIL TRIAL

Renell E. Burch
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com

Walter T. Clark
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-777-7777
walterclark.com

Robert J. Evans
Anderholt Evans LLP Attorneys at Law
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
anderholtevans.com

Joseph A. Gibbs
Joseph A. Gibbs, Attorney at Law
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. B1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-1790
jagibbs.com

Brian S. Harnik
Roemer & Harnik
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400
roemerharnik.com

Philip S. Klatchko
Klatchko & Klatchko Attorneys
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
klatchko.com

Timothy Brock McClellan
Timothy Brock McClellan, Attorney at Law
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 228
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4245
tbmcclellanlaw.com

Ulrich R. McNulty
Schlecht, Shevlin, and Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

Thomas S. Slovak
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

COMMERCIAL LITIGATION

David L. Baron
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Brent Stephen Clemmer
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

David M. Grey
David M. Grey & Associates
74967 Sheryl Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0111
greylawyer.com

Brian S. Harnik
Roemer & Harnik
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400
roemerharnik.com

Ulrich R. McNulty
Schlecht, Shevlin, and Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

Martin A. Mueller
Nethery/Mueller/Olivier
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Bldg. H
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-0333
nmollp.com

Thomas S. Slovak
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Craig E. Zundel
Guralnick & Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515
gghoalaw.com

CONSTRUCTION

Edward H. Cross
Law Offices of Edward H. Cross
40-004 Cook St., Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002
edcross.com

Robert J. Gilliland Jr.
Guralnick & Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515
gghoalaw.com

Marc S. Homme
Marc S. Homme, APLC
74361 Highway 111
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5694

CONSUMER DEBT

Jenny L. Doling
J. Doling Law
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
jdl.law

Summer M. Shaw
Shaw & Hanover
42600 Cook St., Ste. 210
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
shaw.law

CRIMINAL DEFENSE

Lance Archer
Archer & Associates
35900 Bob Hope Drive,
Ste. 170
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-328-5002
lancearcherlaw.com

Shaffer T. Cormell
Law Offices of Shaffer Cormell at Southwest Legal
3111 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-922-5051
lawofficesofshaffercormell.com

John Patrick Dolan
Dolan Law Offices, APC
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
dolanlawoffices.com

David Greenberg
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaand greenberg.com

Dale Gribow
Dale Gribow, Attorney at Law
73061 El Paseo, Ste. 220
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-7500
dalegribowlaw.com

Christopher Patrick Hickey
The Sullivan Defense
79880 Avenue 42, Ste. B1
Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203
760-636-0608
chrishickeylaw@gmail.com

Jessica Jimenez
Jimenez Law Offices
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
desertdefenders.com

John Jimenez
Jimenez Law Offices
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
desertdefenders.com

Joseph T. Rhea
Law Office of Joseph T. Rhea
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-870-1052
palmspringsdesertdefense.com

Melanie Nell Roe
Law Office of Melanie Nell Roe
74923 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-674-4800
melanieroeforthedefense.com

Mario Rodriguez
The Law Offices of Mario Rodriguez
45841 Oasis St., Ste. 5
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-7771
mrcriminallaw.com

James Rogan
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaand greenberg.com

Rod Soda
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaand greenberg.com

Shaun Anderson Sullivan
The Sullivan Defense
79880 Avenue 42, Ste. B1
Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203
760-327-1529
thesullivandefense.com

Molly Tucker
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaand greenberg.com

Forest Wilkerson
Wilkerson & Mulligan
82850 Highway 111
Indio, CA 92201
760-776-3801
forestwilkersonlaw.com

DUI / DWI

Lance Archer
Archer & Associates
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 170
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-328-5002
lancearcherlaw.com

Andrea Dolan Bouchard
Dolan Law Offices, APC
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
dolanlawoffices.com

Shaffer T. Cormell
Law Offices of Shaffer Cormell at Southwest Legal
3111 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-922-5051
southwestlegal.com

Shannon McDonald Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 201
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278
michaelgoldstein.net

Michael B. Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 201
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278
michaelgoldstein.net

David Greenberg
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaand greenberg.com

Dale Gribow
Dale Gribow, Attorney at Law
73061 El Paseo, Ste. 220
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-7500
dalegribowlaw.com

Jessica Jimenez
Jimenez Law Offices
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
desertdefenders.com

John Jimenez
Jimenez Law Offices
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
desertdefenders.com

Michael J. Kennedy
Law Office of Michael J. Kennedy
82500 Highway 111, Ste. 10B
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-0440
kennedyforlaw.com

Joseph T. Rhea
Law Office of Joseph T. Rhea
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-870-1052
palmspringsdesertdefense.com

Mario Rodriguez
The Law Offices of Mario Rodriguez
45841 Oasis St., Ste. 5
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-7771
mrcriminallaw.com

Melanie Nell Roe
Law Office of Melanie Nell Roe
74923 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-674-4800
melanieroeforthedefense.com

Rod Soda
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaand greenberg.com

EMINENT DOMAIN

Robert A. Bernheimer
Robert A. Bernheimer APLC
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-7666
robbernheimer.com

David A. Darrin
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

FAMILY LAW

Thurman W. Arnold III
Law Firm of Thurman W. Arnold III
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1-3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
thurmanarnold.com

Salvatore Bommarito
Law Office of Salvatore Bommarito
73255 El Paseo, Ste. 18
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-328-5226

Andrea Dolan Bouchard
Dolan Law Offices, APC
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
dolanlawoffices.com

Virginia S. Criste
Virginia S. Criste, PLC
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste 1-3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-318-0050

Iris Joan Finsilver
Law Offices of Iris Joan Finsilver
45370 Lupine Lane
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-4661

Mark D. Gershenson
Mark D. Gershenson, Attorney at Law
400 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. B203
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0555
divorceattorney palmspringsca.com

H. Christopher Heritage
Heritage Legal
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-202-5525
heritagelegal.com

James A. Jackson
Law Offices of James A. Jackson
74133 El Paseo, Ste. A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-4545
palmdesertdivorcefirm.com

Linda Stearns Klatchko
Klatchko & Klatchko
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
klatchko.com

Tecla M. Lunak
Law Offices of Tecla M. Lunak
73081 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-834-8625
lunaklaw.com

Carolyn Holt Martino
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney LLP
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Mark J. McGowan
Law Offices of Mark J. McGowan
72630 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 201
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-3332
markjmcgowan.com

Paul S. Parry
Paul S. Parry Law Office
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 244
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-7245
paulparrylaw.com

Michael C. Peterson
Law Firm of Thurman W. Arnold III
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1-3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
thurmanarnold.com

Jon A. Shoenberger
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

Frederic S. Wieder
Law Offices of Frederic S. Wieder
44100 Monterey Ave., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-6666
palmdesertfamilylaw attorney.com

Hilda H. Zamora
Zamora Law Boutique, PLC
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-1108
zamorajustice.com

GENERAL PRACTICE

Barbara Barrett
Law Office of Barbara Barrett
555 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 211
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-323-2622
barbarabarrettlaw.com

David A. Darrin
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

GOVERNMENT AND ADMINISTRATIVE

Marguerite Battersby
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Bruce Bauer
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Misty L. Calder
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Robert Hargreaves
Best Best & Krieger
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1604
bbklaw.com

John Pinkney
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Steven B. Quintanilla
Law Offices of Quintanilla & Associates
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200–41
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-285-6690
qalawyers.com

Lena Wade
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com

HEALTHCARE LAW

Robert L. Patterson
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Valerie A. Powers Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

IMMIGRATION LAW

Megan Beaman
Beaman Jacinto Law
73733 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-698-9626
beaman-law.com

Domingo Castillo
Castillo & Associates
81715 Highway 111, Ste. C
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-4800
castillolaw.us

Leonard Cravens
Law Offices of Leonard Cravens
45902 Oasis St., Ste. C
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-1810
cravenslawindio.com

Anastacio De La Cruz
Law Offices of Anastacio De La Cruz
82632 Highway 111, Ste. B1
Indio, CA 92201
760-444-4211
delacruzlaw1.com

INSURANCE

Robert Cutbirth
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Michael R. Kaiser
Law Offices of Michael R. Kaiser
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0806
mkaiserlaw.com

Robert K. Scott
Law Offices of Robert K. Scott
78365 Highway 111, Ste. 315
La Quinta, CA 92253
949-753-4950
robertkscott.com

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Henry Welles
Best Best & Krieger
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1609
bbklaw.com

LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

Megan Beaman
Beaman Jacinto Law
73733 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-698-9626
beaman-law.com

Mark Bennett
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Katelyn Kathleen Empey
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

John E. FitzGerald III
FitzGerald & Mulé
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 205
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-325-5055
fitzgeraldmulelaw.com

David B. Mulé
FitzGerald & Mulé
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 205
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-325-5055
fitzgeraldmulelaw.com

Ryan Quadrel
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Karen J. Sloat
Law Office of Karen J. Sloat
42600 Caroline Court, Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-779-1313
karensloatlaw.com

Stephen J. Schultz
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Vee B. Sotelo
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Lena D. Wade
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com

LAND USE and ENVIRONMENT

Marguerite Battersby
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Robert A. Bernheimer
Robert A. Bernheimer, APLC
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-7666
robbernheimer.com

Daniel T. Johnson
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

Robert Hargreaves
Best Best & Krieger
4760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1604
bbklaw.com

LEMON LAW

Anthony Caronna
Caronna & Johnson LLP
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-773-4849
caronnajohnson.com

Edward H. Cross
Law Offices of Edward H. Cross & Associates
40004 Cook St., Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002
edcross.com

Larry R. Hoddick
Law Offices of Larry R. Hoddick
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-636-5256
enforcingconsumerrights.com

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

Deborah Olsen deBoer
Kramer, deBoer & Keane
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 201
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-1226
kdeklaw.com

Steven J. Weinberg
McCune, Wright, Arevalo, LLP
73255 El Paseo, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-892-5099
mccunewright.com

PERSONAL INJURY

Jessica A. Albert
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
walterclark.com

Anthony Caronna
Caronna & Johnson LLP
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-773-4849

James Cicalese
Law Office of James V. Cicalese
45841 Oasis St., Ste. 6
Indio, CA 92203
760-507-4306
personalinjuryindio.com

Walter T. Clark
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
walterclark.com

Kevin Crockett
Crockett Law Group
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200–205
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-999-4444
crockettlawgroup.com

Sebastian Gibson
Law Offices of Sebastian Gibson
128 Willow Lake Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-1810
sebastiangibsonlaw.com

Dale Gribow
Dale Gribow, Attorney at Law
73061 El Paseo, Ste. 220
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-7500
dalegribowlaw.com

Larry R. Hoddick
Law Offices of Larry R. Hoddick
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-636-5256
enforcingconsumerrights.com

Hrair Kaladjian
Kaladjian Law Office
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 111
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-269-3850
ca-law-group.com

Barry Regar
The Law Offices of Barry Regar
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 223
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-440-5643
barryregarlaw.com

Christopher C. Vader
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-537-4457
christophervaderlaw.com

David Vassalli
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
walterclark.com

Steven J. Weinberg
McCune, Wright, Arevalo, LLP
73255 El Paseo, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-892-5099
mccunewright.com

Jeffrey M. Yoss
Law Office of Jeff M. Yoss
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. B109
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-501-2480
yosslaw.com

REAL ESTATE

Nikki B. Allen
Nikki B. Allen, Attorney at Law
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-404-0318
nbadesertlaw.com

J. John Anderholt III
Anderholt Evans LLP Attorneys at Law
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
anderholtevans.com

Paul D. Bojic
Law Office of Paul Bojic
45110 Club Drive, Ste. E
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-340-3700
desertattorney.com

Renell E. Burch
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com

Nino Capobianco
Capobianco Law Offices
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2006, Bldg. F
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-568-6500
capobiancolaw.com

Jason Dabareiner
Law Office of Jason Dabareiner
76819 Bishop Place
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-567-8158
dabareinerlaw@msn.com

Aaron F. Garcia
Law Offices of Aaron F. Garcia
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. J
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-3788
attygarcia.com

Joseph A. Gibbs
Joseph A. Gibbs, Attorney at Law
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790
jagibbs.com

Robert J. Gilliland Jr.
Guralnick & Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515
gghoalaw.com

Eve E. Fromberg-Edelstein
Fromberg Edelstein Fromberg Business Lawyers
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. D1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2804
feflaw.com

Jennifer James
Law Office of Jennifer James
79125 Corporate Center Drive, Ste. 6955
La Quinta, CA 92248
760-702-7929
jenniferjameslaw.com

Daniel T. Johnson
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

Rhona S. Kauffman
Law Offices of Rhona S. Kauffman
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 115
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-8225
rhonakauffmanlaw.com

Robert L. Patterson
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Roman M. Whittaker
Roman M. Whittaker Esq. Inc.
80853 Kebon Lane
Indio, CA 92201
760-851-8820

SOCIAL SECURITY AND ELDER LAW

Paul J. Johnson
Caronna & Johnson LLP
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-773-4849
caronnajohnson.com

Kimberly T. Lee
Desert Law Group
74916 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-481-1144
desertlawgroup.com

David L. Lynch
Desert Elder Law
72877 Dinah Shore Drive, Ste. 103-126
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-270-9285
davidlynchelderlaw.com

Valerie A. Powers Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Christine C. Weiner
Christine C. Weiner, A Professional Law Corporation
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A-12
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-4500
estatetrustlawyer.com

TRAFFIC LAW

John Patrick Dolan
Dolan Law Offices, APC
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
dolanlawoffices.com

Michael B. Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278
michaelgoldstein.net

WILLS, TRUSTS, AND ESTATES

Nikki B. Allen
Nikki B. Allen, Attorney at Law
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-404-0318
nbadesertlaw.com

John Anderholt III
Anderholt Evans LLP Attorneys at Law
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
anderholtevans.com

Peter Michael Bochnewich
Bochnewich Law Offices
43100 Cook St., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
866-276-1283
btrustlaw.com

Julia E. Burt
Burt & Clerc
73200 El Paseo, Ste. 1B
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0034
juliaburtlaw.com

Heidi Richert Clerc
Burt & Clerc
73200 El Paseo, Ste. 1B
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0034
juliaburtlaw.com

Michael James Cosgrove
Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
cosandcos.com

Chelsea Healey
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

H. Christopher Heritage
Heritage Legal
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-2020
heritagelegal.com

Elaine E. Hill
Martina Kang Ravicz, A Professional Law Corp.
74075 El Paseo, Ste. C4
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-4800
mkrlaw.com

David V. Humphrey Jr.
Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
cosandcos.com

Kimberly T. Lee
Desert Law Group
74916 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-9977
desertlawgroup.com

Brian Lewis
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Tecla M. Lunak
Law Offices of Tecla M. Lunak
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. A-3
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-8625
lunaklaw.com

Jeremy J. Ofseyer
Law Office of Jeremy J. Ofseyer
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. H1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-3355
ofseyer.com

Valerie A. Powers Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

Martina Kang Ravicz
Martina Kang Ravicz, A Professional Law Corp.
74075 El Paseo, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-4800
mkrlaw.com

Christoffer J. Thomsen
Schlecht Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com

Christine C. Weiner
Christine C. Weiner, A Professional Law Corp.
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A12
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-4500
estatetrustlawyer.com

Stephanie Weisman
Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
cosandcos.com

Henry Welles
Best Best & Krieger
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1609
bbklaw.com

H. Neal Wells III
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION

Juan Manuel Armenta
English Lloyd & Armenta
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. G
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-895-1580
englishlloyd.com

Domingo Castillo
Castillo & Associates
81715 Highway 111, Ste. C
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-4800
castillolaw.us

Paul J. Johnson
Caronna & Johnson LLP
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-773-4849

You May Like These Related Posts: