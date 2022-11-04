The Desert’s Top Lawyers 2022

Life has its ups and downs, and sometimes you find yourself needing an attorney. Whether you’re planning your estate, entering into a contract, or navigating the unexpected, such as personal injury or bankruptcy, you want an attorney with the experience, resources, and temperament to represent your interests.

Palm Springs Life produces this annual “Top Lawyers” list as a service to readers. To create the list, the magazine invites the legal community to nominate attorneys in a variety of practice areas. Once nominated, each attorney goes through a stringent screening process, beginning with a confirmation that the nominee is active and in good standing with the California State Bar Association. Editors then evaluate a variety of ratings and reviews, articles and publications authored by or including the nominee, and other media that supports or challenges the nomination. Nominees with any disciplinary actions, past or pending, are disqualified from the list.

The editors also re-screen previous “Top Lawyers” honorees, ensuring they remain in practice and in good standing, and that their firm affiliation and contact information are current.

Palm Springs Life has selected the most relevant and pursued specialties for the Coachella Valley. The editors acknowledge that worthy lawyers may have eluded our research. The magazine will add practice areas to the list based on sustained requests from the legal community and our readers.

Obviously, this list is subjective, but the editors feel confident that the attorneys presented on the following pages have a record of providing reliable legal advice.

Disclaimer: Palm Springs Life does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause.