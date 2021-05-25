The Desert’s Top Oncologists

PHOTOGRAPHS BY GETTY IMAGES, KAMINSKY PRODUCTIONS, AND MICHAEL LEWIS
We call it the “c” word because we know it’s bad. However, cancer survivors insist it’s possible to overcome the dreaded diagnosis by employing a positive attitude and top-notch support and care. Their stories course with fear, hope, and triumph, and feature the friends and family who were in their corner during the fight. There’s usually a sharp doctor on that list — and for good reason.
Cancer diagnoses are often scary and potentially life altering, so selecting a doctor to lead your care will be among your most important decisions. That’s why we called on Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers to put its rigorous screening process to work to identify the top oncologists practicing in the desert communities.
The firm’s selections are based on peer nominations and acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine. These doctors have contributed to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, and education and/or leadership.
— The editors
Dermatology
Pamela Broska, M.D.
West Dermatology
2785 Frank Sinatra Drive, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-969-5900
Mohs surgery, cosmetic dermatology, laser surgery
Timothy M. Jochen, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Center
Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center
42600 Mirage Road
Rancho Mirage
760-423-4000
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, cosmetic dermatology, hair restoration/transplant
Timothy F. Richardson, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Mirage Dermatology
36867 Cook Street, Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-341-1999
Mohs surgery, skin cancer Gastroenterology
Adewale B. Ajumobi, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Eisenhower GI Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive
Hirschberg Building, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Gastroenterology, endoscopy and colonoscopy, colon cancer screening, endoscopic mucosal resection, cancer prevention
Gynecologic Oncology
Mark C. Genesen, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Associates Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Floor 1
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Gynecologic cancers
Amy A. Hakim, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Comprehensive Cancer Center City of Hope National Medical Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4832
Gynecologic cancers
Steven C. Plaxe, M.D.
UCSD Medical Center Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Floor 1
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancers, gestational trophoblastic disease
Medical Oncology
Elber S. Camacho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4800
Leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma
Mark G. Carmichael, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive,
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
Luke P. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive,
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
Philip B. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive,
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Lung, breast, and ovarian cancer, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Head and neck cancer, neuro-oncology, hematology
Maria Iliana Popescu, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Desert Cancer Care
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Breast and gynecologic cancers
Henry T. Tsai, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Colon and gastrointestinal cancers
David E. Young, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
Neurological Surgery
Farhad Limonadi, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute,
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. A104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Brain and spinal surgery, brain tumors
Peter Greenberg, M.D.
GenesisCare
40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. B
Rancho Mirage
760-202-3946
Lung and gynecologic cancers
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Comprehensive Cancer Center
City of Hope National Medical Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Gynecologic, gastrointestinal, prostate, and breast cancers
Monica M. Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive,
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3600
Amir Lavaf, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Prostate cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, image guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy
Theodore D. Masek, M.D.
Redlands Community Hospital
GenesisCare
77840 Flora Road
Palm Desert
760-200-8777
Prostate cancer
Surgery
David M. Hyams, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Desert Regional Medical
Center Desert Surgical Oncology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 207,
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3311
Breast, endocrine, and gastrointestinal cancers and surgery
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150
Palm Springs
760-416-4915
Breast and thyroid cancer and surgery, melanoma
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Saied Habibipour, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
Eisenhower Medical Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E318
Palm Springs
760-416-1376
Mitral valve reconstruction, aortic surgery, peripheral vascular disease, lung cancer
Eric R. Presser, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E421
Palm Springs
760-424-8224
Minimally invasive thoracic surgery, lung cancer, video-assisted thoracic surgery, thoracic surgery
Urology
Michael A. Sanford, M.D.
Eisenhower Medical Center
Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Joel Hirschberg Bldg., Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8555
Prostate and kidney cancers, incontinence, erectile dysfunction
Brad A. Wolfson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-101,
Palm Springs
760-320-6005
Prostate benign disease, kidney stones, prostate cancer