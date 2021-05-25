The Desert’s Top Oncologists

We call it the “c” word because we know it’s bad. However, cancer survivors insist it’s possible to overcome the dreaded diagnosis by employing a positive attitude and top-notch support and care. Their stories course with fear, hope, and triumph, and feature the friends and family who were in their corner during the fight. There’s usually a sharp doctor on that list — and for good reason.

Cancer diagnoses are often scary and potentially life altering, so selecting a doctor to lead your care will be among your most important decisions. That’s why we called on Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers to put its rigorous screening process to work to identify the top oncologists practicing in the desert communities.

The firm’s selections are based on peer nominations and acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine. These doctors have contributed to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, and education and/or leadership.

— The editors