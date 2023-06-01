Top Realtors Honored at Palm Springs Art Museum

Approximately 300 real estate agents were recognized as Top Realtors in the May issue of Palm Springs Life for being the Coachella Valley’s highest sellers of 2022. Individuals and sales teams were ranked in two categories, by total value and volume sold.

The magazine hosted the agents for a special reception at Palm Springs Art Museum where the artistry of our local real estate market — and those who impact it — sprang to life. Scott Griffith and Kenny Cassady welcomed guests, who mingled over hors d’oeuvres from Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge, snapped photos in the photo booth, and marveled at a dance performance by Curtis Collins and Beverly Durand of Palm Springs Ballroom.

DJ Modgirl (Kellee McQuinn, daughter of Palm Springs Life Homes’ Randee Bayne) kept the party pumping and also presented the 2023 Legend Award to Louise Hampton of the Louise Hampton Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The evening was presented by Harma Hartouni of Equity Union Real Estate. Sponsors included Equity Union Real Estate, Renova Energy, Franklin Loan Center, David Rios Design, Meredith Lodging, Interior Illusions, Bpi Inspections, Rudy’s Termite & Pest Control, Carpet Empire Plus, Eight4nine Restaurant & Lounge, Dj Modgirl, Red Door Pictures, Wonderland Escrow, Heavenly Confections, The Insurance Crew, and Laurent Pascal Studio.