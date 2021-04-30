The Desert’s Top Sellers

REAL ESTATE BY ALFREDO @ICONSALFREDO.COM FROM THE NOUN PROJECT
The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented conditions for the real estate market in the Coachella Valley, and local agents were up to the challenge. As homebuyers sought the wide-open spaces and easy living of the desert communities, prices soared, inventory shrank, and properties changed hands at record speed.
Amid the excitement generated by the activity, Palm Springs Life set out to recognize the individual agents and teams who capitalized on the opportunity. To produce this feature, we partnered with the two local real estate associations — California Desert Association of Realtors (CDAR) and Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors (PSRAR) — to evaluate MLS sales data for alost 4,000 agents and teams in 2020. We cross-referenced the data with Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics and verified the numbers with each agent’s broker/manager.
We thank Robyn Spiller and Eric Bailey of PSRAR, Annette Coffee of CDAR, and Todd Banks of HK Lane as well as core committee members George Rider (Compass, CDAR board member), Scott Newton (Bennion Deville Homes, CDAR board member), and PSRAR president James Ronald Whitney. Each individual played an important role to ensure the accuracy of these lists, which were compiled by Randee Bayne of Palm Springs Life Homes.
The numbers we turned up in our study revealed Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group (Keller Williams Luxury) as the top team, clocking $149,229,692 in home sales last year, followed by Patrick Stewart Properties Palm Springs (Bennion Deville Homes) at $146,018,671 and Sandi Phillips & Associates (Compass) at $140,594,450.
Among individual agents, Valery Neuman (Compass) was the runaway leader with a staggering $151,345,450 in sales, while runner-up Janine Stevens (Bennion Deville Homes) finished the year at $92,875,575.
At the country clubs, the sales team at The Madison Club in La Quinta was the highest performer with $246,438,499, followed by the teams at Bighorn Golf Club ($167,930,212) in Palm Desert and Toscana Country Club ($152,978,285) in Indian Wells.
Here, we present three lists: individual agents, sales teams, and onsite country club sales teams. — Steven Biller
INDIVIDUAL AGENTS
$100 million and higher
1. Valery Neuman
(Compass)
$50 million to $99 million
2. Janine Stevens
(Bennion Deville Homes)
3. Carla Lehman
(Premier Properties)
$25 million to $49 million
4. Kenny Jervis
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
5. John White
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
6. Craig Chorpenning
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
7. David Emerson
(Compass)
8. Alex Dethier
(Paul Kaplan/Bennion Deville Homes)
9. Joe Vetrano
(Compass)
10. Corinne Zajac
(Bennion Deville Homes)
11. Cathy Muldoon
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
12. Daniel Ferretti
(Bennion Deville Homes)
13. Mark Gutkowski
(Bennion Deville Homes)
14. Marc Lange
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
15. Sandra Quinn
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
16. Scott Ehrens
(Compass)
17. Denise Francis
(Coldwell Banker)
18. Greg Cosgrove
(Bennion Deville Homes)
19. Timothy McTavish
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
20. Gail Gallaudet
(HK Lane Real Estate)
21. Jolie Leydekkers
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
22. Mark Sanders
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
23. Richard Chamberlin
(Coldwell Banker)
24. Michael Slate
(Elevate Palm Springs Real Estate)
25. Gregory Gard
(California Lifestyle Realty)
$10 million to $24 million
26. Jenell VanDenBoss
(Bennion Deville Homes)
27. Scott Histed
(Bennion Deville Homes)
28. Justin Smith
(Re/Max Consultants)
29. Brandi Pratt
(eXp Realty of California)
30. Cass Graff-Radford
(Bennion Deville Homes)
31. Craig Conley
(Bennion Deville Homes)
32. Jennie Robinson
(HK Lane Real Estate)
33. Emily Trust
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
34. Amirah Halum
(Compass)
35. Geoffrey Moore
(Town Real Estate)
36. Rick Parnell
(California Lifestyle Realty)
37. Stewart Penn
(Compass)
38. Barbara Merrill
(Bennion Deville Homes)
39. Marilyn Ford
(Bennion Deville Homes)
40. Joni Prosser
(California Lifestyle Realty)
41. Heidi Meaney
(HK Lane Real Estate)
42. Christine Nichols
(Premier Properties)
43. Diane Flaherty
(HK Lane Real Estate)
44. Elaine Stewart
(Re/Max Desert Properties)
45. Alan Bloom
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
46. Darcey Deetz
(Better Homes & Gardens/ Leaskou Partners)
47. Beth Cummins
(Compass)
48. Traci Sadler
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
49. Alan Abell
(Coldwell Banker)
50. Maureen Atkinson
(Maureen Atkinson Inc.)
51. Jeff Kohl
(The Agency)
52. David Colin
(HomeSmart Professionals)
53. Debbie Dierker
(Dierker Realty)
54. Marshall Harris
(California Lifestyle Realty)
55. Scott Timberlake
(Realty Trust)
56. Maureen Byrne
(HK Lane Real Estate)
57. Susan Winters
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
58. Stephen Clark
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
59. Robert Kalin
(Keller Williams Luxury)
60. Holly Tait Marcus
(Holly’s Homes)
61. Richie Usher
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
62. Cory Alan
(eXp Realty of California)
63. John Campbell
(Keller Williams Luxury)
64. Phil Freebern
(Riviera West Realty)
65. Julie Picking
(Miraleste Company)
66. Gayle Pietras
(Bennion Deville Homes)
67. Mike Johnson
(Paul Kaplan/Bennion Deville Homes)
68. Darren Shay
(Coldwell Banker)
69. Linda Langman
(Bennion Deville Homes)
70. Angela Fox-Martin
(Bennion Deville Homes)
71. Lucas Coronel
(Hacienda Agency Inc.)
72. Marilu Wessman Carroll
(Premier Properties)
73. Kathryn Ann Schowe
(California Lifestyle Realty)
74. Robyn Greenspan
(Desert Sands Realty)
75. Mary Marx
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
76. Fred Wilson
(Capitis Real Estate)
77. Dean Sipe
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
78. Jeff Blacker
(Compass)
79. Ed Borquez
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
80. Joe Sidoti
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
81. Debbie Toohey
(Better Homes & Gardens/Leaskou Partners)
82. Camille Pfeifer
(Bennion Deville Homes)
83. Lori Bowers
(Lori Bowers Group)
84. Rosa Rodriguez
(HomeSmart Professionals)
85. Joe Chung
(Compass)
86. Lori Ebeling
(Coldwell Banker)
87. RoseAnne Foxx
(Bennion Deville Homes)
88. Diane Lohman
(Bennion Deville Homes)
89. Gregg Fletcher
(Compass)
90. Bryan Dearden
(Desert Sands Realty)
91. Jeff Miller
(HomeSmart Professionals)
92. Linda Rease
(Bennion Deville Homes)
93. Paul Linger
(Compass)
94. Jeff Litton
(HomeSmart Professionals)
95. Carol-Lynne Mittelbusher
(California Lifestyle Realty)
96. Ruben Valerio
(The Agency)
97. Chuck Bennett
(HK Lane Real Estate)
98. Michael Valerio
(HomeSmart Professionals)
99. Anthony Maio
(Bennion Deville Homes)
100. Sara Swanson
(Paul Kaplan/Bennion Deville Homes)
101. Peter Zarenejad
(Keller Williams Luxury)
102. Kathleen O’Keefe Galigher
(California Lifestyle Realty)
103. Michael Valeo
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
104. Becky King
(California Lifestyle Realty)
105. Rachel Wills
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
106. Clay Baham
(Paul Kaplan/Bennion Deville Homes)
107. Maria Richards
(Real Living Prime Properties)
108. Didona Marcinkevicius
(Coldwell Banker)
109. Anook Commandeur
(Keller Williams Luxury)
110. Jose Epinoza
(Oza Realty)
111. Joan MacPherson
(Bennion Deville Homes)
112. Michelle White
(Bennion Deville Homes)
113. Lisa Jobe
(Bennion Deville Homes)
114. Mickey Elliott
(Bennion Deville Homes)
115. Carol Appel
(HomeSmart Professionals)
116. Christine Stamnes
(HK Lane Real Estate)
117. Anita McGregor
(Anita McGregor Broker)
118. Angela Maciel-Gibbons
(HomeSmart Professionals)
119. Gary Johns
(Bennion Deville Homes)
120. Katherine Tomasino
(Keller Williams Luxury)
121. Falsai Alserri
(Sharon Rose Realty)
122. Nadine Elliott
(Coldwell Banker)
123. Kerrie Balance
(HK Lane Real Estate)
124. Douglas Turold
(Bennion Deville Homes)
125. Charles Scicli
(Desert Elite Properties)
126. Michael Fogarty
(Bennion Deville Homes)
127. Kimberly Oleson
(Coldwell Banker)
128. Patti Hill
(California Lifestyle Realty)
129. Barbara Klein
(California Lifestyle Realty)
130. Bobbie Williams
(Bennion Deville Homes)
131. David Sidley
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
132. Frank Alvarez
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
133. Judy Carneiro
(Bennion Deville Homes)
134. Phyllis Cyphers
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
135. Anne Stark
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
136. Mitch Mileusnic
(Re/Max Consultants)
137. Mark Wise
(Bennion Deville Homes)
138. Kristi Kramer
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
139. Kevin Stern
(Town Real Estate)
140. Brad J. Hudson
(Paul Kaplan/Bennion Deville Homes)
141. Niloo Shams
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
142. Veronica Mendoza
(Desert Sands Realty)
143. Anne Alexander
(Keller Williams Luxury)
144. Bill Clawson
(Coldwell Banker)
145. Jason Evans
(Coldwell Banker)
146. Conrad Miller
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
147. Raquel Davalos
(Re/Max Desert Properties)
148. Diane Clervi-Gillis
(Bennion Deville Homes)
149. John Barnett
(Barnett California Realty)
150. Matthew Reader
(Paul Kaplan/Bennion Deville Homes)
151. Randy Roy
(Domus Realty Partner)
152. Fatima Nordquist
(Power Brokers International)
153. Luca Volpe
(Realty Trust)
154. Gail Anderson
(Bennion Deville Homes)
155. Stephanie Howard
(Paul Kaplan/Bennion Deville Homes)
156. Rebecca May
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
157. Michael Erives
(Better Homes & Gardens/Leaskou Partners)
158. Shane Michael Wilson
(Bennion Deville Homes)
159. Kathleen O’Brien
(Bennion Deville Homes)
160. Milan Popovich
(Bennion Deville Homes)
161. Lea Perez
(HomeSmart Professionals)
162. Michael Cogley
(Keller Williams Luxury)
163. Thomas Campagna
(Coldwell Banker)
164. Carl Roetemeyer
(Re/Max Consultants)
165. Noel Sheldon
(Harcourts Desert Homes)
166. Cristen Farnham
(Desert Sands Realty)
167. John McDonald
(Coldwell Banker)
168. Kristopher Maddock
(Re/Max Consultants)
169. Kim Kelly
(HK Lane Real Estate)
170. Geri Dardi
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
171. Krista Coyle
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
172. Curtis Anderson
(Harcourts Desert Homes)
173. Debby Romness
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
174. Maureen Roman
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
175. Will Paine
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
176. Richard Nolan
(Compass)
177. Richard Enright
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
SALES TEAMS
$100 million and higher
1. Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Brady Sandahl, Antonio Estrada, Cheryll McKeon, Chris Pierson, Frankie Alvarado, Jan Ray, Kent Miller, Lynn Mallotto, Michael Sullivan
2. Patrick Stewart Properties
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Patrick Jordan, Stewart Smith
3. Sandi Phillips & Associates
(Compass)
Jon Caruana, Michael Caruana, Brenda McKenney, Patty Bauer, Karen Ashaesy, Gregorio Sandoval, Bridget Mullen, Heather Black
4. Louise Hampton Team
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
Louise Hampton, Steven Hannegan, Barb Keane, Carl Blea
5. TTK Represents
(Compass)
Keith Markovitz, Todd Monaghan, Chris Menrad, Rick Distel
6. Encore Premier Group
(Bennion Deville Homes)
John O’Brien, Tom Bogle, David Tallman, Leslee Effler
7. Dave Kibbey & Associates
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
Nyla Patzner, Galina Tucker, Todd Later, George Van Valkenburg, Wendi Brinson
$75 million to $99 million
8. Stout Team at KUD Properties
Ross Stout, Scott Jones, Tyson Hawley, Zach Kauffman, Gabriel Ortiz, Kim Codding, Maria Krajco, Landon Burt, Troy Kudlac
9. Brad Schmett Real Estate Group
10. Jelmberg Team
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Gil Jelmberg, Penny Jelmberg, Joshua Jelmberg, Christian Jelmberg
$50 million to $74 million
11. Canavan Coit & Associates
(Compass)
Deirdre Coit, Susan Canavan
12. Sun City Sisters
(HomeSmart Professionals)
Sharon and Lynda Dumas
13. Horne Team
(Coldwell Banker)
Bob and Michael Horne
14. Robert & Tracy Real Estate Group
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Robert Downing, Tracy Boomer, Yvonne Ida, Linda Herold, Craig Soto
15. Cam and Sean Real Estate Team
(Better Homes & Gardens/Leaskou Partners)
Cameron Wortman, Sean Dittmer
16. Nelson McNew Associates
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
Brandy Nelson, Carl McNew, Olivia Gonzalez, Heidi Gustafson, Terry Russ, Marc Saab
$25 million to $49 million
17. Sheri Dettman & Associates
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Adam Cheng, Betsy Justice, Lisa Fein Blodgett, Karen Krickbaum
18. Bomgardner Blenkinsop Team
(Bennion Deville Homes)
John Bomgardner, Judy Blenkinsop
19. DRJ Group
(Compass)
David Whitworth, Romina Gil de Matos, Jesse Huskey
20. Signe Beck Team
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Signe Beck, Matt Stewart, Cindy Rice
21. The Balog Group
(Compass)
Doug Balog
22. Extra Mile Team
(HomeSmart Professionals)
Mike Jeppson, Paige Maccio
23. John & Ryan Real Estate Group
(HK Lane Real Estate)
John Moore, Ryan Cummings, Marco Galvez, Reagan Richter, Jaclyn Mahar, Ilse Hernandez, Brett Barry
24. Avriette, Bauer, Bragg & Team
(Compass)
Eric Avriette, Ryan Bragg, Anthony Bauer
25. Omni Group
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Ryan Pylypow, Constantine Kolytiris, Trent Stemper, Graison Stemper, Aneta Vuksanovic
26. Terri Munselle Group
(Compass)
27. Sean Stanfield Real Estate
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
28. Scott Palermo & Jim Sanak
(Harcourts Desert Homes)
29. Kamoei Group
(BBS Brokers Realty)
Bahareh Kamoei, Bita Kamoei, Sara Kamoei
30. Mike & Maria Homes
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
Mike and Maria Patakas, Kim Kubas, Gail Vasquez
31. Murphy Walton Group
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
Kristen Murphy, Michael Walton
32. James Bianco Group
(Coldwell Banker)
33. Dunne & Jennings Real Estate Group
(Keller Williams Luxury)
James Dunne, Chris Jennings
34. Bergsma & Triscari Group
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
Chris Bergsma, Tom Triscari
35. Leonardo Montenegro Group
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Leonardo Montenegro, Marcio Baggio
36. Team Michael
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Michael Hilgenberg
37. Nelson-Moe Group
(Compass)
John Nelson, Cat Moe
38. Friends Real Estate Group
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Julia Lawson
39. Essig & Associates
(Vine Property Group)
Julie and Patrick Essig, Karen Lawrentz, Mark Child, Kendale Trahan
40. Bill & Amy Albers
(Double Eagle Real Estate)
41. Will Cook Team
(Keller Williams Luxury)
42. Brittany & Michael Read
(Southern Hills Real Estate)
43. The Yeoman Group
(Coldwell Banker)
Steve Yeoman, Brenda Fulmer, Bob Chersky
$10 million to $24 million
44. James Gault Team
(Coldwell Banker)
45. TJ McCaa & Mia Blair
(Keller Williams Luxury)
46. Team Larson
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Jeff and Kay Larson
47. Tom & Randy Properties
(Douglas Elliman)
Tom Scrocco, Randy Isaacs
48. Bob & Sue Ellen Ross
(Grand Luxury Properties)
49. Brian & Kerri Sullivan Real Estate Group
(Keller Williams Luxury)
50. Bruce & Keith Blomgren
(Bennion Deville Homes)
51. DW & Associates
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Diane Williams Baxter, Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong
52. Barbara Grant/Elaine Schultz
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
53. ASK PS
(Compass)
Andy Linsky, Sven Vennen, Kevin Bass
54. Casas Moniot Team
(Indian Springs Real Estate)
Chris Casas, Traci Moniot
55. Dan & Debi Valentino
(Valentino & Valentino)
56. John Jay Team
(Bennion Deville Homes)
John Jay, Cathy Folk
57. Bernal Smith Group
(Coldwell Banker)
Lucio Bernal, Jon Smith
58. Sell Sand to Sea
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Michele Mayer, Rachael Torresdal
59. Byron Lohman Team
(Better Homes & Gardens/Leaskou Partners)
60. Marilyn & Roxanne Bauer
(Bennion Deville Homes)
61. Jorge Sanchez & Associates
(Compass)
Jorge Sanchez, Lisa Moliar
62. The Hamilton Group
(Coldwell Banker)
Dan Hamilton, Reuben G. Carrillo
63. Carol Trentacosta & Randy Heyl
(Bennion Deville Homes)
64. Josh Devane & Sondra Andersen
(Bennion Deville Homes)
65. Seager/Albert Real Estate Group
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Steve Seager, Gregory Albert
66. Scott Lyle Group
(Compass)
Brad White, Michael Clayton
67. Roadrunner Realty Group
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
Serena and Tony Leiterman, Erika Unruh
68. The Briggs Group
(Compass)
Tim and Laurie Briggs
69. Billy Thoman & Associates
(Compass)
70. Professional Realty Group
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Paula LaBellarti, Dick DeCarlo
71. Barnes & Ennis Team
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Walter Barnes, Matthew Ennis
72. Ahu Kocaballi Team
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Bilgè Demiral, Tyler Hauer, Victoria Amado, Tugba Ozturkk
73. Kathy Coulter
(Coulter & Coulter)
74. Hollywood to PS Homes
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Arleen Cohen and Pat Bianchi
75. The Brandt Group
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Jeff, Linda, Jonathan and Andrea Brandt
76. Tim Sarlund & Steven Richitt
(Keller Williams Luxury)
77. John Sloan Real Estate Team
(Keller Williams Luxury)
John and Paula Sloan
78. Becky & Rhonda Team
(Re/Max Consultants)
Becky Bowles, Rhonda Mann
79. The Morgner Group
(HomeSmart Professionals)
Bill Morgner, Christine Felix, Ron Marvin
80. Team Art, Terry & Kara
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
Art Gregoire, Terry Nelson, Kara Robinson
81. Mitchell Mathews Team
(Re/Max Consultants)
82. Mallen, Marshall & Ozur
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Andi Mallen, Susan Marshall, Heather Ozur
83. Carden Maguire Team
(Coldwell Banker)
David Carden, Dale Maguire
COUNTRY CLUB TEAMS
1. The Madison Club
Glenn Cassell
2. Bighorn Golf Club
Lorna Ball, Trevor Printz, Tony Lennon, Jacquie Burns
3. Toscana Country Club
Dudley Latham, Andy Ford, Nicole Castrale, Dave Jenkins, Stephen MacMaster
4. The Vintage Club
John Healey, Jamie Shelton, Carmen Wolfe
5. Rancho La Quinta Country Club
Ron Roisum, Joan Bardwell, James Latta
6. Indian Ridge Country Club
(Bennion Deville Homes)
Diane Williams & Associates, Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong
7. Tradition Golf Club
Bill and Amy Albers
8. Hideaway Golf Club
(Hideaway Properties)
Robert Ravis, Ryan Stewart, Kevin Kvarnlov, Christy Henderson, Lisa Barrett
9. Trilogy La Quinta
(Bennion Deville Homes)
John Miller
10. Andalusia Country Club
Tom Angone, Maddie Ferguson
11. The Reserve Club
(Reserve Realty)
Tom Cullinan, Sandy Walton
12. Desert Horizons Country Club
(Keller Williams Luxury)
Zwemmer Realty Group – Rob Zwemmer, Bobbi Lou-Webb, Nancy Levine, Jane Alcumbruc, Jennifer Kovalenko, Rob Levy
13. Mission Hills Country Club
Steve and Geri Downs
(Coldwell Banker),
Tom Cullinan, Sandy Walton
14. Palm Valley Country Club
(Windermere Homes & Estates)
Brenda Devlin, Teri Finley, Richard Marmion
15. The Lakes
(Carter & Company)
Jennifer Carter