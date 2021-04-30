The Desert’s Top Sellers

The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented conditions for the real estate market in the Coachella Valley, and local agents were up to the challenge. As homebuyers sought the wide-open spaces and easy living of the desert communities, prices soared, inventory shrank, and properties changed hands at record speed.

Amid the excitement generated by the activity, Palm Springs Life set out to recognize the individual agents and teams who capitalized on the opportunity. To produce this feature, we partnered with the two local real estate associations — California Desert Association of Realtors (CDAR) and Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors (PSRAR) — to evaluate MLS sales data for alost 4,000 agents and teams in 2020. We cross-referenced the data with Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics and verified the numbers with each agent’s broker/manager.

We thank Robyn Spiller and Eric Bailey of PSRAR, Annette Coffee of CDAR, and Todd Banks of HK Lane as well as core committee members George Rider (Compass, CDAR board member), Scott Newton (Bennion Deville Homes, CDAR board member), and PSRAR president James Ronald Whitney. Each individual played an important role to ensure the accuracy of these lists, which were compiled by Randee Bayne of Palm Springs Life Homes.

The numbers we turned up in our study revealed Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group (Keller Williams Luxury) as the top team, clocking $149,229,692 in home sales last year, followed by Patrick Stewart Properties Palm Springs (Bennion Deville Homes) at $146,018,671 and Sandi Phillips & Associates (Compass) at $140,594,450.

Among individual agents, Valery Neuman (Compass) was the runaway leader with a staggering $151,345,450 in sales, while runner-up Janine Stevens (Bennion Deville Homes) finished the year at $92,875,575.

At the country clubs, the sales team at The Madison Club in La Quinta was the highest performer with $246,438,499, followed by the teams at Bighorn Golf Club ($167,930,212) in Palm Desert and Toscana Country Club ($152,978,285) in Indian Wells.

Here, we present three lists: individual agents, sales teams, and onsite country club sales teams. — Steven Biller