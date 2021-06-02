Explore Palm Springs: El Mirador Hotel Becomes an Army Hospital

At the beginning of the American involvement in World War II, the Army began to look for locations for hospitals that would serve the wounded soldiers returning from the Pacific Theatre. They purchased the elegant El Mirador Hotel in Palm Springs for $420,000.

The Army expended another $4 million dollars and purchased the land around the hotel, paying for the construction costs to turn the hotel into a 1,500-bed hospital.

According to Doris Howard, one of six nurses who arrived at the Palm Springs Train Depot in June of 1942, the train station was empty. The wind was strong and when they stepped outside, the sand and the heat stretched out as far as they could see. About a half an hour later they could hear soldiers coming to get them, singing songs as they arrived. The nurses were relieved as they had been concerned about spending the night with no water or food in the dry and windy desert.