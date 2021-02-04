Wined and Dined

There are wine cellars, and then there is the wine cellar at this Toscana Country Club home for sale.

This stunning custom-built Toscana Country Club estate will make it easy to wine and dine your guests with a stellar wine cellar and a gourmet kitchen a featuring large center island with separate breakfast bar, top-of-the-line appliances, and butler’s pantry.

The home boasts five bedroom, seven bathrooms, more than 6,800 square feet, and gorgeous views of the lake, Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, desert mountains, and custom flagstone beach-entry pool and spa.