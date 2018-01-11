With monumental shifts over the past decade as country club members are looking for a casual, family-friendly, fun and wellness-driven experience in addition to golf, Toscana Country Club has recently unveiled an amazing array of new club facilities. These new facilities and wellness offerings provide a unique environment where members can connect, relax and enjoy time together. With relaxed attire encouraged and fun events, this is definitely not your grandfather’s country club!

Toscana Country Club’s new facilities include La Cucina – a casual restaurant; Il Caffè – a coffee bar; sports club pavilion with a movement studio and a pilates studio; resort pool with pavilion, event lawn and new tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts.

The new club facilities blend seamlessly with the existing structures adding allure to the traditional Tuscan architecture with deep-toned stucco finishes, tall entry towers, rustic wood accents and colorful awnings. Members will enjoy a relaxed dining experience throughout La Cucina, the new casual restaurant which boasts a stunning contemporary design accentuated by wide planked porcelain tile flooring, a soft grey wood beamed ceiling and striking light fixtures. A large horseshoe shaped bar serves as the focal point in the relaxed lounge area complete with seven large screen TV’s perfect for watching a game while catching up with friends.

The captivating display kitchen enclosed in floor-to-ceiling glass offers members a front row seat for all the culinary action including watching pizzas baking in the wood-fired oven. The entire space opens via 30 foot disappearing pocket doors. Members can unwind with a cocktail in front of the long curved fire pit framed by stunning views of the pool, golf course and Santa Rosa Mountains. Adjacent to La Cucina is Il Caffè, a coffee bar embodying a laid-back, cheerful vibe where friends can gather in the morning to enjoy coffee al fresco.

Just beyond the outdoor dining terrace and sunken six feet below the restaurant to enhance the views from dining is the new junior Olympic pool that will accommodate lap swimming, aqua fitness classes, and recreational swimming. The space also features a kiddie pool and a spacious open-air pavilion perched above the pool where friends and family can lounge near the adjacent new bocce ball courts. Immediately south of the pool, the event lawn hosts club and private events, kid’s activities, and outdoor fitness classes. The sports club pavilion contains a movement studio for group exercise classes and a Pilates studio while two additional hard surface tennis courts and two new pickleball courts have been added to the Charlie Pasarell Tennis Center.

Toscana Country Club experienced tremendous sales success in 2017 with 56 homes sold resulting in $100 million in total sales volume.

Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,300,000 to over $5 million. Estate home sites for a limited number of custom homes start at $850,000. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.

Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres, this community developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley's distinctive 'California casual' vibe. Toscana Country Club's central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it's the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart.

Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres, this community developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana Country Club’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart.

Perched on a hilltop, Toscana’s expansive Club Villa flawlessly resurrects the golden age of classic Tuscan architecture. Its stone façade and cool, cloistered passageways connect to richly appointed interiors that house the golf club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè for a morning coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club, tennis, Pickleball, bocce and Spa Bella Vita.

The club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available for those under 55 and features a deferred initiation fee in addition to lower dues.

