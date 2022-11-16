A Real Beauty

This beautiful 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath residence inside Toscana County Club boasts over 3,700 sqaure feet of contemporary desert living space. Updates to this home include owned solar and three brand new HVAC units; while aesthetic upgrades include refreshed landscaping and landscaping lighting; new pool tile and other pool components; and new, efficient window blinds.

The stone-wrapped portico opens to a spacious courtyard with water feature that allows access to the private guest house. Inside, the great room showcases floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that maximize the view of the stunning mountains and the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.