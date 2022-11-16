A Real Beauty

This beautiful 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath residence inside Toscana County Club boasts over 3,700 sqaure feet of contemporary desert living space. Updates to this home include owned solar and three brand new HVAC units; while aesthetic upgrades include refreshed landscaping and landscaping lighting; new pool tile and other pool components; and new, efficient window blinds.
The stone-wrapped portico opens to a spacious courtyard with water feature that allows access to the private guest house. Inside, the great room showcases floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that maximize the view of the stunning mountains and the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
Outdoors, a sparkling pool and spa is the centerpiece, surrounded by plenty of seating area for desert winter evenings, and a built-in firepit for when the sun goes down. Retire to the master suite with custom built-ins and an en-suite with large soaking tub. Guests can relax in either of the two main guest rooms, or the private guest house.
• VIDEO: View the Virtual Tour here.
But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè - a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
