Desert Sanctuary

Blending classic architecture with contemporary design, this stunning home inside Toscana Country Club is a desert lifestyle sanctuary. Through the warm stone entry and inviting courtyard, inside the open floorplan boasts floor-to-ceiling pocket doors flood the great room with light.
With vibrant color, the gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests, featuring gorgeous white quartz countertops contrasting the azul cabinetry and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.
The spacious master suite features a luxurious master bath with soaking tub and guests can retreat to either of the main-home guest rooms or private guest house. Outdoors, the large, custom pool and spa complete the resort-style atmosphere.
The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath home covers 3,724 square feet.
Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is Toscana Country Club. Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe.
Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè – a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
Toscana Country Club
76-009 Via Club Villa
Indians Wells, CA 92210
760-404-1444
toscanacc.com
