The Art of Luxury

There’s something comforting in the slow, opening draw of Toscana Country Club’s front wrought iron gates. The way the olive and cypress trees sway in the warm breeze. The sound of water cascading from ornate, stone fountains. The sweet perfume of fresh flowers wafting through the courtyards and cool, cloistered passageways.

“It’s peaceful,” says Gary Diamond, who joined Toscana with his wife, Allison, in 2014. When friends ask the L.A.-based couple why they bought a second home in the desert, a mere two hours away, it always comes down to the feeling, the environment, and the people they find here. “Your whole attitude changes,” he continues. “Allison likes to call it her ‘happy place.’”

It is, without a doubt, a happy place. While many clubs in the area spotlight their sleek, modern architecture and design, Toscana feels like an Italian villa that’s been built over time. Full of warmth. Stories. Splendor. Charm. Or like stepping inside a painting of the Tuscan countryside, only better, because here — nestled in the prestigious enclave of Indian Wells — the Italianate backdrop comes alive with unexpected textures and shades of stately palm trees, sun-drenched mountains and cloudless skies.