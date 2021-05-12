Luscious Living

From above, you can see the bougainvillea that surrounds this Toscana Country Club home.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY TOSCANA COUNTRY CLUB
This beautifully remodeled home nestled inside Toscana Country Club boasts over 4,600 squre feet of exquisite upgrades and an oversized lot that showcases the perfect blend of hardscaped outdoor living and lush landscaping in the spacious side yard.
The customized floorplan includes added square footage for the home office and added square footage for a 4+ car garage. Leading the way in style trends, this home is offered furnished per inventory. The stone-wrapped entry and courtyard has a tranquil water feature and beautiful art installation. Inside, gorgeous bleached hardwood flooring flows throughout the massive great room, leading guests to two sets of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, creating the perfect indoor-outdoor living atmosphere.
Top shelf appliances make this a chef's dream kitchen come true.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight, offering ample prep space with polished granite countertops. Featuring Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, this top-of-the-line kitchen includes a double-oven range with four burners and infrared griddle top accompanied by a huge stainless steel hood.
After an evening of entertaining guests by the wetbar, outdoor built-in grill, and sparkling pool and spa, retire to the spacious master suite that features a granite-topped soaking tub. Guests can enjoy either of the main-home guest rooms or the private guest house.
Contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find our current selection of homes and homesites.
Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.
Entertain guests poolside with an outdoor built-in grill .
Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is Toscana Country Club. Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè - a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
Toscana Country Club
76-009 Via Club Villa
Indians Wells, CA 92210
760-404-1444
toscanacc.com
