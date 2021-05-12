Luscious Living

After an evening of entertaining guests by the wetbar, outdoor built-in grill, and sparkling pool and spa, retire to the spacious master suite that features a granite-topped soaking tub. Guests can enjoy either of the main-home guest rooms or the private guest house.

Contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find our current selection of homes and homesites.

Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.