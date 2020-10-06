Graceful Encounter

The clean lines of early California architecture grace this lovely home at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells.

A grand portico tower leads to the oversized courtyard highlighted by lush landscaping and a fountain. The striking entry door opens to the great room that is ideal for entertaining with a wet bar, dining area and the living room all open to the kitchen along with a separate media room.

This beautiful home features custom finishing touches including finely crafted cabinets, built-ins, tile details and many more. The outdoor space overlooks picturesque double-fairway views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature South Course with a custom pool and spa with tile surround along with covered verandas for dining and lounging.

The large master suite is only steps from the spa and features a luxurious master bathroom. Guests will enjoy a private detached guesthouse with sitting room, guest bedroom and en-suite bathroom as well as two guest rooms each with their own en-suite bathroom in the main home.

Featuring 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, the Indian Wells home covers more than 3,700 squre feet.