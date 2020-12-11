Easy on the Eyes

Open the massive sliding glass doors to blend indoor and outdoor living. Relax by the sparkling pool and spa, and in the evening sit near the modern fire pit. After a night of entertainment, retire to the expansive master bedroom with en suite featuring a luxurious soaking tub. Guests can relax in either of the main-home guest rooms or private guest house.

Click to view Virtual Tour.

Please contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find our current selection of homes and homesites.

Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million.