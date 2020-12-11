Easy on the Eyes

This beautifully updated home inside the private gates of Toscana Country Club overlooks the lake and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
With over 3,200 square feet, this home features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and an open great room that offers ample entertainment areas including seating around a modern fireplace, dining area, and wet bar. Details such as the gorgeous stone flooring and crown molding put the finishing touches on this home. The gourmet kitchen features a center island with a separate breakfast bar, granite countertops, a drop-in range with a large hood, and high-end appliances.
Open the massive sliding glass doors to blend indoor and outdoor living. Relax by the sparkling pool and spa, and in the evening sit near the modern fire pit. After a night of entertainment, retire to the expansive master bedroom with en suite featuring a luxurious soaking tub. Guests can relax in either of the main-home guest rooms or private guest house.
Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million.
The kitchen has granite countertops and high-end appliances.
The greatroom includes seating around a modern fireplace.
The home comes with a private guest house.
An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.
Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is Toscana Country Club. Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè – a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
