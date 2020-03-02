Stunning Look

This stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5 bath home inside Toscana Country Club covering just over 4,000 square feet offers expansive northern views of the lake and the south 8th hole of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

The welcoming, stone-clad architecture beckons visitors through the portico and courtyard; the completely remodeled interior showcases light and warm colors, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, beautiful stone flooring, and detailed lighting. The gourmet kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar, gorgeous granite countertops, and dramatic hood over the range.

The master suite is a private retreat featuring a spacious master bath with his and hers sinks and large soaking tub. Guests can enjoy the detached guest house or the two guest rooms in the main home. Relax outdoors on the tanning shelf of the sparkling pool, listening to the water feature of the custom spa, or practice your short game on the putting green.

Click to view virtual tour.

Prospective homeowners can view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.

Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is Toscana Country Club. Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè – a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.

The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.

