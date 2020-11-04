Just Like New

This almost-brand-new home inside Toscana Country Club offers more than 3,700 square feet of modern desert living.
From the smooth Early California architecture of the exterior to the contemporary flooring, textured stone fireplace surround, and sleek design of the interior, no detail was omitted. Soaring pocket doors blend the spacious great room with outdoor living areas, flooding natural light into this beautifully bright home.
The gourmet kitchen features a massive center island with double-sided breakfast bar, contemporary-pattern stone backsplash, Sub Zero Wolf appliances, and clean white quartz countertops; the wetbar follows suit with waterfall-edge quartz countertops, and showcases wrap-around windows for ultimate views of the mountains while entertaining guests.
Relax outdoors around the firepit and grill on the built-in barbecue, taking in the sparkling custom pool and spa, and panoramic views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Retire to the expansive master suite with glass-surround walk-in shower and separate free-standing soaking tub. Guests can enjoy the main-home guest rooms or the private guest house complete with kitchenette, sitting area, and beautiful bath.
• VIDEO: Click here to take a tour of the house.
Please contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find our current selection of homes and homesites.
Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.
Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is Toscana Country Club. Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more.
But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè – a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
• READ NEXT: Check out More Profiles of Greater Palm Springs Homes.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
Toscana Country Club
76-009 Via Club Villa
Indians Wells, CA 92210
760-404-1444
toscanacc.com