Just finished – a completely remodeled and fabulous custom estate home nestled in the heart of beautiful Toscana Country Club.

The welcoming courtyard offers a tranquil entry experience and connects the casita and the main estate. Soaring ceilings with wood beams, a dramatic floor to ceiling stone fireplace, an oversized wet bar, separate living and family room areas along with three expansive disappearing sliders create a stunning environment ideal for seamless indoor and outdoor entertaining.

STATS

This one story 6,330-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms. Sleek and modern, the new open design features beautiful finishes in cool tones complete with brand new custom furnishings included.

AMENITIES

The gourmet spacious kitchen is a home chef’s dream with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a butler’s pantry, two large islands and wine storage adjacent to the picturesque dining room with three dramatic arched windows. Escape to the master suite that offers a private patio, stacked stone fireplace, home office and luxurious master bathroom with private laundry. Guests will enjoy the detached casita with separate sitting room, en-suite bathroom, and in-suite laundry, The outdoor entertaining pavilion includes a large bar, built-in barbeque, fireplace, custom pool with swim up bar, and a spa with soothing water features. A great opportunity to get in the exclusive Custom Estate Home section at Toscana.

LOCATION

Surrounded by 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the light fades fast as the sun dips below the western horizon, casting a pink glow on a landscape alive with olive and cypress trees. As the bell in the clock tower tolls the evening hour, neighborhood residents spill into the main piazza en route to their favorite trattoria to socialize and savor the region’s renowned wine and cuisine.

Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres, this community developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart.

Perched on a hilltop, Toscana’s expansive Club Villa flawlessly resurrects the golden age of classic Tuscan architecture. Its stone façade and cool, cloistered passageways connect to richly appointed interiors that house the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè for a morning coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club, tennis, Pickleball, bocce and Spa Bella Vita.

The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available for those under 55 and features a deferred initiation fee in addition to lower dues.

Tour 10 Show Homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 760-772-7000. To visit the virtual models any time, please click here.

Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,300,000 to over $5 million. Estate home sites for a limited number of custom homes start at $850,000. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.

Toscana Country Club

76009 Via Club Villa

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-772-7000

www.toscanacc.com