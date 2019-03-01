Tosh’s Spice

When it comes to the tenets of modern comedy, individuality rules, and conformity is for fools. Setting yourself apart from the pack is the thing that keeps your name on everyone’s lips and has them searching for your best online clips — or, better yet, it creates such a demand for your material that the need to see your brand of stand-up live and in person is of paramount importance.

Such is the case for comedic upstart Daniel Tosh, who’s bringing his unique style of comedy to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage on April 26.

Tosh is best known for making his bones with the long-running Comedy Central series Tosh.0, which features the titular host’s biting and keenly sly commentary about as many viral-video clips as can be crammed into a half-hour show. If you’re at all familiar with the format pioneered by E!’s perpetually snarky The Soup (formerly known as Talk Soup), then you’re in the bowl, er, ballpark of Tosh.0’s greasy bread and butter.

“Both Facebook and Twitter have given us the interaction with fans and given them the opportunity to feel like they are part of the show,” Tosh told the Santa Barbara Independent in 2010, a year after Tosh.0 had become an immediate hit. “They [the fans] have also obviously realized that the meaner they are, the more likely they are to be mentioned on the show. It’s pretty funny.”

That said, Tosh had to reconcile his show’s unbridled success with the thrust of his stand-up career and work out how to keep moving forward as a live performer. “Sometimes I forget how successful my show has become,” he continued. “My stand-up is obviously still very much ‘me’ and my humor, but the tour is completely different. I never want to cannibalize my act, and I’m really excited that I am going to be able to perform new material. I’m not a huge fan of repeating jokes, and I don’t really do any of my old material from old stand-up acts.”