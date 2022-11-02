Sky Watch: Total Lunar Eclipse

In the wee hours of Nov. 8, the bright full moon will grow dark as that shining world passes into the shadow of ours for the last total lunar eclipse until 2025. The total lunar eclipse begins subtly just after midnight on Nov. 7.

The moon will pass into the central portion of Earth’s shadow around 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 8. From around 2:15 to 3:40 a.m., the moon will turn an ominous red while it is completely shadowed by our planet. Though it may appear menacing at first glance, the red color emanates from light reflected from the beautiful sunrises and sunsets happening around the world at that time.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org/observatory.

