Larry Rhoton did finish his first foray at Tour de Palm Springs, but he admits with a smile that there were not too many witnesses. “They were rolling up the event when I finally managed to finish,” says Rhoton, a realtor with Re/Max consultants in Palm Desert.

The 60-year-old Palm Desert realtor first rode in the event in 2003, setting his sights that year on “a century” — the Tour’s 100-mile ride. (There are also 9-mile, 26-mile, and 51-mile rides.) And he made it … though it did take him nine-plus hours.

Rhoton hasn’t missed a year since that debut 16 years ago. He’s ready to tackle the 2019 edition set for Feb. 9 in downtown Palm Springs. That personal challenge is one reason he keeps coming back.