Have an Adventure

Big Wheel Tours

Hike, bike, or ride in the comfort of a Jeep or SUV as you explore the natural wonders of Greater Palm Springs. Pick from a variety of destinations including the Indian Canyons, Joshua Tree National Park, San Andreas Fault, and the Salton Sea, and let knowledge- able guides point out evidence of ancient cultures, seismic activity, and stunning features of the desert landscape. bwbtours.com

Covered Wagon Tours

The good ol’ days are alive and cracklin’ by an open flame in Indio, where this niche tour company caravans guests through the Sonoran Desert on mule-drawn wagons. After exploring rugged canyon landscapes and natural oases, riders can optionally add on an evening chuck- wagon-style barbecue at the Covered Wagon Tours ranch, complete with a barn dance, live Western music, and marshmallow-roasting around a campfire. coveredwagontours.com

Tallgrass Hiking & Tours

Hike at Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, Thousand Palms Oasis, and other stunning locations, or take one of many eye-opening tours — related to agriculture, renewable energy, and murals — to discover unexpected wonders at every turn. tallgrasshikingandtours.com

Friends of the Desert Mountains

This nonprofit organization — which focuses on land acquisition, trail stewardship, community science, and education — invites you to a guided hike, night adventures, and star parties at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument. It’s a great way to learn about the land and its plants and creatures. desertmountains.org

Coyote Ridge Stable

Explore the desert on horseback! Riders of all skill levels can enjoy a guided experience in the canyons of Morongo Valley. There’s no better way to take in the abundant wildlife and stunning views of San Gorgonio and Mount San Jacinto. coyoteridgestable.com