Two Sides of the Center

Past courtyard flowerbeds showcasing a kaleidoscope of red, pink, purple, yellow, and white blooms, “Villagers in a steady and graceful stream” mounted floating stairs for the season opening of Town & Country Restaurant on Oct. 27, 1949.

Precisely a year earlier, The Desert Sun heralded the Palm Springs venue’s debut: “Ultra modern in design, with a unique architectural and [pinkish tan/dark teal] color motif which gives it a sharp individuality, the Town & Country was created to provide a smart, new, intimate rendezvous for Villagers.”

In the days when the city carried the quaint “Village” moniker, the newspaper regularly reported sightings of prominent locals and visitors to the restaurant. It was an easy task given the publication’s office in the same complex of buildings officially named The Center but soon dubbed Town & Country Center.

Within three months of its premiere, the restaurant began evening valet service, and “Roma’s smart woman’s shop,” according to The Desert Sun on Jan. 25, 1949, presented the site’s first fashion show. By March, owner Palm Springs Corporation advertised The Center as “the most photographed — talked about spot in Palm Springs,” with tenants including a gift shop, home furnishings, candy and children’s clothing stores, KDES radio station, a Christian Science reading room, and professional services (accounting, dental, floral, legal, photographic, salon, and travel).

In a fairy tale, The Center would be celebrating its 72nd anniversary this year as a social hot spot. But happily-ever-afters often come only after a wicked turn of events.