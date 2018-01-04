Raymond James of Palm Desert recently continued its long-standing tradition of “Giving Back to the Community” as the exclusive sponsor of “All Is Calm” Dec. 3 at The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert to help support Toys for Tots.

Raymond James also hosted its annual office party for their clients Dec. 7 in support of the Toys-for Tots drive for the U.S. Marine Corps from the Twentynine Palms base.

“Raymond James is a firm that’s dedicated to people and their financial well-being. Remaining responsive to the needs of our clients in a financial environment characterized by constant change is our continued goal. Our clients always come first and we provide the highest level of service with integrity.”

