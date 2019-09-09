Getting Steamy With Traci Lords

I interviewed JC a month ago, and here’s what he had to say about you: “Traci is always the first person there and the last person to leave. She could not have been more accommodating and generous to me and the other actors. And she’s so funny and so witty and clever.” What was he like to work with?

Wow. I thought the same about him. He’s a genuinely nice person. He has a cool head and a charming demeanor, and he brought that energy to the set. Working with him was a real pleasure. I’ve said this before: A lot of the comedies I’ve done my career were the least fun to make. I don’t know why that is. So, it was nice that this one was genuinely fun to do.

What’s great about playing an evil character?

I was really intrigued by Sally Fay because she is outrageously arrogant and beyond confident, but at the same time there’s a mask there. She’s really afraid of growing old, and she becomes fixated on it. Which was intriguing to me because as an actress in Hollywood, it’s something you’re constantly reminded of. Once you’re no longer 29, you start to hear the final march of, “once you turn 30 …” and then “once you turn 35 …” and “once you turn 40 …” As if it’s supposed to be the end of you. So, to play with that in a fun way was intriguing to me, to play somebody who was so fearless – but was she really? I had a good time with it.

The film is making its Palm Springs premiere at Cinema Diverse: The Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival, which is perfect because you have a big gay following. Was that a demographic you intentionally courted?

No, it wasn’t. It just happened. When I did [my first Hollywood] movie, Not of This Earth, I was surrounded by costume designers and makeup artists and people that were bisexual, straight, gay – people of different walks of life. And over the years, my friendships were always like that. There were no barriers. And I think my relationship with John Waters and being cast in Cry-Baby really introduced me to the lesbian and gay community. I feel very supported by them, and I’m really grateful for that.

When I told people I was interviewing you, several of them said to me, “I loved 1000 Fires [Lords’ amazing 1995 techno music album]. When is she doing another record?”

That’s so flattering. I have contributed music over the years; I’ve contributed to soundtracks and what have you. I’ve definitely thought about doing more music, but it’s always taken second position in my career. I don’t have a band. I do everything. So, I don’t know if that will happen again. Until I can make the kind of follow-up records I want to make, I don’t know that I will. But you never know.