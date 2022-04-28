Blonde Ambition

To say that Tracy Turco does more in a week than most people do in a lifetime might not be an understatement.

The Palm Springs–based designer, hotelier, entrepreneur, author, style icon, wife, and mother is on a mission. “There’s so much I want to accomplish,” says the blonde dynamo, who, with her real estate developer husband, Jerry Turco, has bought and restored two historic homes and opened three 1960s-themed hotels — the Art Hotel, the Tiki Hotel, and the Cheetah Hotel — in the five years since they moved to the desert from Manhattan. A fourth boutique property, the Deco Palm Hotel, will open in December on North Indian Canyon Drive.

Their development company, T&T (for Tracy & Turco), specializes in retro-style boutique hotels. She’s responsible for all the design work — choosing paint colors and furnishings, creating her own textiles and wallcoverings, even placing the custom starburst doorknobs on a double-door entry (each one smack-dab in the center, of course). The Miami Beach native, who holds a BFA from the University of Tampa and studied at the New York School of Interior Design and abroad, also creates the properties’ branding. “Everything is branding and marketing,” says Turco, who often works with her 1-year-old daughter Marchesa Dali Turco in tow. “Otherwise, it’s just a building. People know there’s a person, a hostess, behind our hotels. It’s like having a friend welcoming you into their home.”