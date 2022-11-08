The History of Hermit’s Bench

Its backstory begins more than a century ago, when German-born immigrant William Frederick Pester arrived in the United States, traveling west until eventually settling in the sun-drenched Coachella Valley.

Though few details are known about Pester, aka the “Hermit of Palm Springs,” historical photographs place him in the area sometime after 1906. Fleeing civilization in search of a more peaceful, solitary retreat, he found the perfect spot in Palm Canyon, tucked away within the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation. Here, next to a crystal-clear stream and beneath a cool canopy of palm trees, Pester immersed himself in nature and lived in harmony with the land. He built a small cabin using wood and fronds from the surrounding palms and spent his days exploring the area and playing his slide guitar.

It wasn’t long before others learned about the long-haired, bearded “hippie” living in a lush palm oasis on the outskirts of Palm Springs. He became a magnet for curious tourists and even celebrities, appearing in photographs with the likes of Rudolph Valentino and (according to lore) inspiring the Nat King Cole song “Nature Boy.”