The History of Hermit’s Bench

William Frederick Pester, aka the “Hermit of Palm Springs,” came to the Coachella Valley sometime after 1906.
Its backstory begins more than a century ago, when German-born immigrant William Frederick Pester arrived in the United States, traveling west until eventually settling in the sun-drenched Coachella Valley.
Though few details are known about Pester, aka the “Hermit of Palm Springs,” historical photographs place him in the area sometime after 1906. Fleeing civilization in search of a more peaceful, solitary retreat, he found the perfect spot in Palm Canyon, tucked away within the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation. Here, next to a crystal-clear stream and beneath a cool canopy of palm trees, Pester immersed himself in nature and lived in harmony with the land. He built a small cabin using wood and fronds from the surrounding palms and spent his days exploring the area and playing his slide guitar.
It wasn’t long before others learned about the long-haired, bearded “hippie” living in a lush palm oasis on the outskirts of Palm Springs. He became a magnet for curious tourists and even celebrities, appearing in photographs with the likes of Rudolph Valentino and (according to lore) inspiring the Nat King Cole song “Nature Boy.”
Cars parked on “Hermit’s Bench” in Palm Canyon, March 1927.
In the 1950s, the Agua Caliente Tribe entered a new era of development and self-sufficiency, with the passage of 99-year land leases paving the way for future economic growth on Tribal land. Little is known regarding the Trading Post’s operations transition to the Tribe after Cregar closed his business; reportedly, there were proposals to pave a road through the heart of Palm Canyon all the way to the town of Ribbonwood on State Route 74, which would have destroyed 15 miles of pristine wilderness.
Ultimately, the Tribe established an Indian Canyons Master Plan to preserve these beautiful lands and cultural resources, including the Trading Post. Thanks to the Tribe’s careful upkeep and supervision, the Trading Post can continue to welcome hikers and nature enthusiasts for decades to come.
Inside the Trading Post, Native jewelry, books, and other unique treasures await.
Here are a few of our favorites.
(From top right): Navajo beaded dancer earring; Juncas woven basket earrings by Eva Salazar, Kumeyaay basket weaver; Basket pendant by Kumeyaay basket weaver Eva Salazar, using traditional juncas she collects herself; Navajo beaded bracelet; Traditional Navajo-design ring made of turquoise and coral in a sterling silver setting.; Pine needle basket from a Kumeyaay basket weaver; Rock owls, non-Native made, and hand-carved and -painted pottery by Navajo artist Vanessa Charlie.