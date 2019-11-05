Villa On The Green

You’ll be in love with this authentic, Early California-inspired home the moment you step through its wooden and wrought iron gates into a charming, oversized courtyard located in La Quinta’s Tradition Golf Club. The space is beautifully landscaped and has eco-friendly turf, a pond with a waterfall, and a secluded sitting area with a fireplace.

The property is situated on one of the community’s most desirable home sites at the end of a cul-de-sac and on an interior street. The over one-third-acre lot boasts incredible long views with vistas that are uninterrupted by neighboring properties and which perfectly frame south views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

The interior of the open floor plan, three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, almost 3,800-square-foot residence is designer finished and furnished. A few highlights include travertine floors; tall, vaulted ceilings with rustic wood beams; and a casual great room layout. There are seamless transitions from the main living and dining areas to the chef’s kitchen with floor-to-ceiling sliders that lead out to the patio and loggia. The living room is also distinguished by a dramatic fireplace that’s clad in natural tumbled stone.

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops; a full-height backsplash; a large island with quartz countertops and seating; Wolf freestanding, six-burner stove with a grill; Thermador wall oven and warming drawer; and Bosch dishwasher.

The elegant touches continue in the master retreat where you’ll find wood plank floors, a generous walk-in closet with built-ins, and an oversized shower.

Outdoors, you’ll enjoy a lagoon-style, Pebble Tec pool, covered living and dining areas, and a built-in gas barbecue. There’s also a detached casita with an en-suite bedroom and walk-in closet.

Your home is only steps from the club’s Coyote Cafe and all of it’s dining conveniences. In addition, Tradition is currently completing a major clubhouse renovation that will include a new, casual grill called Tavern, expanded outdoor dining and kitchen facilities, and a new pro shop. Some of the other amenities include a bocce ball court, fitness center, steam room, an 18-hole championship course, and a 9-hole par-3 course.

Listing price: $4,495,000. Offered furnished per inventory.

52965 Claret Cove at Tradition, La Quinta

Greg Cosgrove

Bennion Deville Homes

74910 Highway 111, Indian Wells

760-702-5204

greg@gregcosgrove.net