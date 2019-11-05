Tradition Golf Club

Villa On The Green

Located in La Quinta's Tradition Golf Club, the property is situated on one of the community's most desirable home sites.

Lawrence Karol Current Digital, Home & Design, Real Estate

Tradition Golf Club
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BENNION DEVILLE HOMES

You’ll be in love with this authentic, Early California-inspired home the moment you step through its wooden and wrought iron gates into a charming, oversized courtyard located in La Quinta’s Tradition Golf Club. The space is beautifully landscaped and has eco-friendly turf, a pond with a waterfall, and a secluded sitting area with a fireplace.

The property is situated on one of the community’s most desirable home sites at the end of a cul-de-sac and on an interior street. The over one-third-acre lot boasts incredible long views with vistas that are uninterrupted by neighboring properties and which perfectly frame south views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

READ NEXT: More Cool Houses in the Desert to Look at.

The interior of the open floor plan, three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, almost 3,800-square-foot residence is designer finished and furnished. A few highlights include travertine floors; tall, vaulted ceilings with rustic wood beams; and a casual great room layout. There are seamless transitions from the main living and dining areas to the chef’s kitchen with floor-to-ceiling sliders that lead out to the patio and loggia. The living room is also distinguished by a dramatic fireplace that’s clad in natural tumbled stone.

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops; a full-height backsplash; a large island with quartz countertops and seating; Wolf freestanding, six-burner stove with a grill; Thermador wall oven and warming drawer; and Bosch dishwasher.

The elegant touches continue in the master retreat where you’ll find wood plank floors, a generous walk-in closet with built-ins, and an oversized shower.

Outdoors, you’ll enjoy a lagoon-style, Pebble Tec pool, covered living and dining areas, and a built-in gas barbecue. There’s also a detached casita with an en-suite bedroom and walk-in closet.

Your home is only steps from the club’s Coyote Cafe and all of it’s dining conveniences. In addition, Tradition is currently completing a major clubhouse renovation that will include a new, casual grill called Tavern, expanded outdoor dining and kitchen facilities, and a new pro shop. Some of the other amenities include a bocce ball court, fitness center, steam room, an 18-hole championship course, and a 9-hole par-3 course.

Listing price: $4,495,000. Offered furnished per inventory.

52965 Claret Cove at Tradition, La Quinta

Greg Cosgrove
Bennion Deville Homes
74910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-702-5204
greg@gregcosgrove.net

Posts You Might Like: