Courting Tradition

Take one look at this house for sale and you’ll understand why the Tradition Golf Club describes life inside the gates of the La Quinta development as “a never-ending vacation”.

This three-bedroom, 3.5 baths with a courtyard casita home covers more than 3,000 square feet while the lot is more than 10,000 square feet. Big spaces is equally reflected in the interiors where generous rooms provide comfort and a sanctuary.

While the home sits just off the Tradition Golf Course designed in the late 1990s by legend Arnold Palmer, it is set back to provide privacy while you step down into the pool. The Jacuzzi sits above as its waters feed the pool. Daylight gives the home its bright and airy appeal throughout, while the evenings provide picturesque sunsets cast against the Santa Rosa Mountains from the south vistas.