Courting Tradition

The south vistas reveal striking views of the Santa Rosa Mountains from this Tradition Golf Club home in La Quinta.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BENNION DEVILLE HOMES
Take one look at this house for sale and you’ll understand why the Tradition Golf Club describes life inside the gates of the La Quinta development as “a never-ending vacation”.
This three-bedroom, 3.5 baths with a courtyard casita home covers more than 3,000 square feet while the lot is more than 10,000 square feet. Big spaces is equally reflected in the interiors where generous rooms provide comfort and a sanctuary.
While the home sits just off the Tradition Golf Course designed in the late 1990s by legend Arnold Palmer, it is set back to provide privacy while you step down into the pool. The Jacuzzi sits above as its waters feed the pool. Daylight gives the home its bright and airy appeal throughout, while the evenings provide picturesque sunsets cast against the Santa Rosa Mountains from the south vistas.
Enjoy views from the kitchen thanks to wall to ceiling windows in the family room.
Enjoy one of three fireplaces in the living area, while the kitchen offers many of the same striking views available throughout the house thanks to a spacious family room.
Tradition Golf Club offers an active lifestyle complete with fitness center, built-in activities like an art walk, and eve on-site dining options including private and historic dining rooms once used by past presidents like Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.
Dating back to pre-1902, the land that Tradition Golf Club rests was once populated by hunting Cahuilla Indians. What was to become the Eisenhower Cottage dates back to 1902 when John Marshall built his home after homesteading 160 acres from the Southern Pacific Railroad.
Listing price: $2,450,000
78-551 Deacon Drive East, La Quinta
Tradition Golf Club
Greg Cosgrove
Bennion Deville Homes
74910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-702-5204
greg@gregcosgrove.net
