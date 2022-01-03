The New Side of Tradition

Tradition Golf Club - A rustic homestead established in 1902 seems an unlikely place for an intimate golf club of worldwide renown. Yet that is exactly when the first cottage was built on barren desert land once owned by the Southern Pacific Railroad. From its modest days as a farm ranch then a celebrity retreat, Tradition Golf Club and its magnetic mountainside locale were destined to become Arnold Palmer’s own West Coast home, retreat from the world, and beloved links. To this day, no sign indicates the gate leading into this La Quinta legend said to be “hiding in plain sight.”

All who enter tend to pause on arrival as past eras envelop them with a time-honored peacefulness and privacy. Tall olive trees with wispy tresses that catch the breeze provide shade above early Spanish Hacienda-style structures, now elegantly preserved and still in use.

The former homestead now reveals an 18-hole Championship Arnold Palmer course with Augusta white sand bunkers and secret hidden tees. The 9-hole short course and practice range too are surrounded by the charm of 1920s buildings and century-old gardens, lending a weighty significance and sacred reverence to the mix of old and new.