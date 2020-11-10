The homes at the Tradition Golf Club in La Quinta sit on hallowed grounds dating back to before the 1900s when Cahuilla Indians left numerous arrowheads from hunting. A new home currently under construction mirrors this pristine development with a lot surrounded by a ring of mountains.
Sitting on a little more than a half-acre, the lot runs right up to the toe of the slope of the Santa Rosa mountains. that change in depth and beauty during the course of the day. Plans for the home are available from Gordon Stein Designs.
The Tradition’s golfing heritage began in 1996 when the property was sold to Sienna Corporation, who in turn partnered with Arnold Palmer. His golf design company putf the Tradition golf course on every golfer’s map. Tradition would become Palmer’s home — the only club he would reside at out of all the golf courses he designed but did not own.
In 2018, a tribute to Palmer came with the unveiling of a statue of “The King”. In 2008, the club transitioned to a member-owned quite club, and in 2017 was recognized as a Platinum Club of America.
