All of the bedrooms in the 7,516-square-foot home — which encompasses four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms — are an exceptionally generous size, including guest accommodations that are more typical of a master suite and a grand en-suite office that the current homeowners use as a personal retreat. The master bathroom features marble countertops and delicately distressed cabinets. There are also his-and-her master closets.

The amazing amenities continue outdoors where you’ll love the natural stone water feature that flows into a custom-designed pool and spa, a flagstone patio and pool deck, built-in barbecue, and wraparound loggia with a fireplace — all framed by pristine, untouched views of Tradition’s 10th and 13th holes and greens.

The Tradition Golf Club is a low-density community of 290 homes sited so that homeowners enjoy dramatic views while maintaining their privacy. The community includes an 18-hole championship course and a 9-hole par-3 course.

Offered furnished per inventory.

Listing price: $4,495,000

53265 Troon Trail, La Quinta

Greg Cosgrove

Bennion Deville Homes

74910 Highway 111, Indian Wells

760-702-5204

greg@gregcosgrove.net