This luxurious Mediterranean home is ideally positioned — in more ways than one — to meet all your lifestyles needs. Not only is it located at the end of an interior cul-de-sac in the exclusive Tradition Golf Club, its arcing lot allows for a setting that is seemingly void of neighbors while boasting dramatic, sweeping down valley vistas of the Little San Bernardino Mountains to the north, the Santa Rosa Mountains to the east and south, with peek-a-boo vistas of the San Jacinto range to the west.
A feeling of openness and light envelopes you as soon as you step into the entry foyer, which is adjacent to a formal dining room and a great room living area with Fleetwood pocket doors that flows out to the exterior loggia. On the opposite side of the entry is an open kitchen and an attached family room.
The kitchen is anchored by a large center island topped with a polished travertine slab, a walk-in pantry, and a breakfast bar. It also boasts two separate cooktops, four wall-mounted ovens, a warming drawer, and integrated appliances including two side-by-side Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezers, two dishwashers, and a trash compacto
The great room/living room is distinguished by a unique drop-ceiling design with exposed beams and a large gas fireplace. A three-screen wall of video entertainment options compliments the full-service wet bar and the entire room overlooks a vista of manicured double fairway views that provide a backdrop that’s second to none.
But the entertainment options don’t stop there. Wine lovers will savor the subterranean formal dining room and wine storage cellar, accessible by its own elevator. And it’s easy to host guests for all the parties you’ll want to have when your estate includes an eight-car garage.
All of the bedrooms in the 7,516-square-foot home — which encompasses four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms — are an exceptionally generous size, including guest accommodations that are more typical of a master suite and a grand en-suite office that the current homeowners use as a personal retreat. The master bathroom features marble countertops and delicately distressed cabinets. There are also his-and-her master closets.
The amazing amenities continue outdoors where you’ll love the natural stone water feature that flows into a custom-designed pool and spa, a flagstone patio and pool deck, built-in barbecue, and wraparound loggia with a fireplace — all framed by pristine, untouched views of Tradition’s 10th and 13th holes and greens.
The Tradition Golf Club is a low-density community of 290 homes sited so that homeowners enjoy dramatic views while maintaining their privacy. The community includes an 18-hole championship course and a 9-hole par-3 course.
Offered furnished per inventory.
Listing price: $4,495,000
53265 Troon Trail, La Quinta
Greg Cosgrove
Bennion Deville Homes
74910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-702-5204
greg@gregcosgrove.net