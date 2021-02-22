Hike and a Bite

Grab your hiking boots and take along the new Trailicious Pass, a free digital program that gives visitors and locals access to 30 Greater Palm Springs trails, meal specials and discounts.

The Trailicious pass filters the trails by experience level or location, and provdes suggestions for nearby things to do like outdoor art. Additionally, the pass features discounts and specials from a variety of Greater Palm Springs restaurants for take-out and alfresco dining. Users can check in while on their hike or redeem one of the special restaurant deals featured on the pass for a chance to win a $50 gift card from a Greater Palm Springs eatery.

With hundreds of miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding paths, Greater Palm Springs is a haven for hungry thrill-seekers who can pick up a snack, pack a takeout picnic or refuel after hiking by dining alfresco on one of our perfect patios.

How It Works:

1. Go to TrailiciousGPS.com to register for your mobile exclusive passport with a collection of hiking trails and outdoor art installations. This will also get you special deals and discounts from participating restaurants to redeem during your visit.

2. Once you register, your passport will be instantly delivered to your phone via text and email. There’s no app to download. Your pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy access.

3. When you visit a participating restaurant, present your phone to a staff member to redeem available offers. To check in to a hike, simply click “Check In” when you are within .50 miles of the trail head.

