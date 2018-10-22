Kickstart your itinerary with this curated list of top experiences, must-trys, and happening places in and around Greater Palm Springs.

Instagram This

Korakia Pensione

This historic Palm Springs hotel once owned by silent film star J. Carrol Naish and painter Gordon Coutts is what bohemian dreams are made of. korakia.com

Elephant Car Wash

The desert’s best-loved neon sign is a giant pink elephant in Rancho Mirage. Bonus: Get a soft-cloth wash while you snap your Boomerang. ranchoelephantcarwash.com

Oasis Date Gardens

Frolic amid the palm fronds at this 175-acre ranch in Thermal, near Coachella. They’ve got date lemonade and 10 varieties of date shakes. oasisdate.com

The Saguaro

A Palm Springs festivalgoer favorite for its rainbow-hued walls, cheery suites, and regular pool parties. thesaguaro.com

Take a Hike

PALM DESERT

Bump and Grind

This popular 3.9-mile loop, suitable for all ages, begins behind the Desert Crossing shopping center. An elevation gain of 1,108 feet offers stellar views of the valley and its infinite sea of palm trees.

LA QUINTA

Lake Cahuilla Recreation Area

At the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, there’s a 710-acre park with various-level hiking and equestrian trails, camping, and a fishable lake with a long sandy beach.

WHITEWATER

Whitewater Preserve

A nature preserve of more than 2,800 acres with a river and stunning wildflowers every spring. You’ll encounter part of the Pacific Crest Trail, the famous trek that runs from Mexico to Canada.

MECCA

Ladder Canyon

Manmade ladders bolted to the rock carry you through the magnificent rock formations of this canyon. It’s a moderate 4.5-mile loop with a waterfall and various side trails.

THOUSAND PALMS

Coachella Valley Preserve

There are more than 25 miles of hiking trails at this wildlife preserve, which is home to the Coachella Valley fringe-toed lizard (found nowhere else in the world).