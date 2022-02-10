West Coast Attitude

Visit Turk’s design studio, and you might hear KCRW playing in the background. Radio host Anne Litt, a familiar voice locally on 89.3 FM, created the soundtrack for Turk’s Fashion Week El Paseo show. Trust us when we say, you won’t want to miss this exuberant opening-night soirée.

See Trina Turk at Fashion Week El Paseo, March 19. Cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m.; fashion show at 8 p.m.