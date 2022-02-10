West Coast Attitude

Trina Turk's big break came in 1995, when her first namesake collection was purchased by Barney's, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Fred Segal.
Trina Turk has three rules when it comes to her personal design philosophy: “Have fun with fashion. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Try something new.” Her cheerful spring 2022 collection — featuring a mix of womenswear from Trina Turk and menswear under the Mr Turk label — does just that.
FASHION PHOTOS BY NATASHA WILSON
The palette is springy and bright, inspired by citrus tones, floral super blooms, and native desert plants,” Turk says, “incorporating shades of pink, from soft to near-neon, an orangey-red called ‘torch,’ paloverde green, and citron yellow. It’s grounded with indigo, desert khaki, saguaro, and fresh white.” The designer, who splits her time between midcentury homes in Palm Springs and Los Angeles, incorporated many different materials to add textural interest when pieces are mixed and matched. Her signature bold prints may be worn alone, but they really sing when donned head to toe.
Visit Turk’s design studio, and you might hear KCRW playing in the background. Radio host Anne Litt, a familiar voice locally on 89.3 FM, created the soundtrack for Turk’s Fashion Week El Paseo show. Trust us when we say, you won’t want to miss this exuberant opening-night soirée.
See Trina Turk at Fashion Week El Paseo, March 19. Cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m.; fashion show at 8 p.m.
“The climate, landscape, indoor-outdoor lifestyle, and architecture of Palm Springs have been touchpoints for the brand since the beginning.”
—Trina Turk
give back
Through the Bobbi Lampros “Giving Back” program, this show offers an opportunity to support and learn more about the Joslyn Center’s Meals on Wheels effort, which provides local homebound seniors with healthful meals on a consistent basis, enabling them to remain independent.