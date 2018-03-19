Shoppers giddy to slip into pieces from Saturday evening’s show found swimwear, sun hats, shorts, dresses, breezy blouses, silk palazzo pants, jewelry, and shoes within reach. Continuing the good vibrations from the show, the Superbloom collection was inspired by California’s wildflowers. Secret Garden is the season’s “hero print,” making its way onto just about everything. The shop also revealed its first look at a slightly 1960s lemon-yellow summer collection that launches in early April.

“So you know, this one is reversible,” Turk says to a girl tying a halter top on over her tee, too anxious to bother with a dressing room. The white floral top reverses to a black floral, adding versatility and value.

The bright boutique that always feels like a party with its poolside prints, engaging staff, and glass shelves stocked with candles and ice buckets feels even more so. The Fashion Week bash is the first official party in the Palm Desert store (one of 12 boutiques nationally), whose lease Turk just extended for two years.

Several men lounged patiently on the couch outside the dressing room, rather than trying on the swimwear. But at their wives’ prodding, a few perused the Mr Turk racks and promised to consider coming back the next time they “have to go somewhere.”

A woman leaving with a bright-yellow shopping bag passes the logo golf cart stuffed with signature throw pillows only to stop in her tracks. “That looks so good on you!” she exclaims to a staff member in a white crochet dress. She does a U-turn on her heels and makes a bee-line for the rack.