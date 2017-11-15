Brian Marki Fine Art & Framing and Maria Verstappen of Trina Turk hosted a preview of the Trina Turk and Mr. Turk Holiday Collection Nov. 4 to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The gallery, with its current exhibition of works by Sandro Negri, Tim Gleason, Axel Brautigam Photography, James McCue and Richard Gibbons, provided an elegant setting for guests, who were treated to informal modeling while enjoying a festive spread of champagne and hors d’oeuvres. There was also a raffle of fashion photography generously donated by Verstappen.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, supporting research toward Leukemia and Lymphoma treatments and assisting people with these diseases.

