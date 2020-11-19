Style Central

debra hovel’s shoes, bags, masks, and missions

Creative, diversified, uber-talented, and happily overscheduled describe Debra Hovel. Before the pandemic shutdown, she was more focused on teaching sandal- and mule-making classes than on crafting the bespoke shoes and bags behind her brand. Her passion for upcycling and sustainability drove a workshop roster that has ranged from “feral dressmaking,” indigo dyeing, and shibori to fermentation classes and others related to home and health. When COVID-19 hit, Hovel turned Makerville — the artist collective she co-founded in Mountain Center — into her studio for sewing 750 masks and hundreds of gowns for healthcare workers. Another result of the times has been a new line of non-matching shoes that deliberately contrast color, pattern, and texture. Any right shoe in the line can be worn with any left, a disruptive thought in shoe fashion that she considers an artist statement. She’s also working with the Palm Springs Architectural Alliance, College of the Desert, and Cal Poly Pomona to develop an architecture degree program at COD and coordinating the virtual ND2KNW conference focused on transformative ideas for living.