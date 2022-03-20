Color, Optimism, Trina Turk!

The exuberant hues and carefree silhouettes of Trina Turk’s spring 2022 collection captured the mood on opening night of the 15th edition of Fashion Week El Paseo. Attendees were genuinely thrilled to be there — or anywhere, one supposes, after a two-year pause winningly reset by the whirling, twirling, swirling, display of flora and sunshine that is Trina Turk.

Barefoot models in brilliantly colored caftans — both knee and ankle length — reflected the quintessential Palm Springs “cocktails by the pool” culture. They animated the newly reimagined runway, which takes cues from European fashion shows and provides an especially intimate vantage point for the audience.

• What's Next: March 20 — Le Chien, 5 p.m., Michael Costello, 8 p.m. Tickets: fashionweekelpaseo.com