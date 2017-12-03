Fashion Week El Paseo Divas and potential Divas enjoyed a preview of the Trina Turk 2017 fall fashion line as they celebrated the launch of events leading up to Fashion Week El Paseo 2018, which runs March 17–24, 2018.

The Trina Turk boutique in Palm Springs hosted over 70 guests, who also received news about Crystal Cruises Fashion and Style Cruise that will include a special program for Divas as it embarks from New York to Quebec for 10 days in September 2018. When onboard, the Divas will enjoy fashion shows, trend presentations, fashion lectures, and other fashion and style-related activities while taking in the fall foliage along the East Coast.

Turk treated the guests to Champagne, wine, and hors d’oeuvres; guests were also given packing and travel tips by Palm Springs Life Fashion/Scene Editor Susan Stein.

Frosch’s “Journeys for Your Cause” was the presenting sponsor for the evening and also donated a $250 gift card drawing, which went to lucky winner Tracy Worthington. Part of the proceeds from this Diva cruise package will be donated to the GirlFriend Factor to benefit scholarship winners.

Delsey Luggage provided pieces from their latest collections to winners of a travel trivia contest.

Fashion Week Divas are unique supporters of Fashion Week who receive VIP front row seats for all Fashion Week shows and VIP tickets for Palm Desert Food & Wine events. They also celebrate fashion throughout the year at special Diva fashion and style events produced by Fashion Week El Paseo.

