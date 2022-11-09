Trio Celebrates Lucky 13th Anniversary

Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs marked its 13th anniversary where owner Tony Marchese welcomed his guests by noting how honored they were to reach this milestone and to serve the Greater Palm Springs community.

The anniversary bash included an open bar and passed appetizers, an artwork raffle which included two pieces donated by Michael Childers, and a special performance by singer Debby Holiday.

A portion of the proceeds from dinner service benefited AAP – Food Samaritans in Palm Springs.

The restaurant opens at 3 p.m. daily with a happy hour served up daily from 3–6 p.m. Choose from a three-course prix fix menu from 3–6 p.m. and expansive brunch offerings on Saturdays and Sundays. Order online with deliveries available through Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

“The leadership team at Trio, are committed to creating amazing experiences one dish at a time, building lifetime relationships with team members and guest, and being a locally renowned-global destination restaurant, that leaves a long-lasting impression on everyone,” says Marchese.