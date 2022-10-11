Sponsored
Trio Restaurant
707 N. Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs
760-864-8746
triopalmsprings.com
Three personalities have joined together to elevate this vibrant Uptown Design District restaurant, which has developed a reputation over the last 12 years for prioritizing happy guests and tasty comfort food. Original Trio owner Tony Marchese has partnered with Chris McElroy (far right, operations) and executive chef Phillip Martin (center) to put a modern spin on the eatery while still honoring its roots.
For instance, short ribs (braised, with red wine) are the new pot roast, and Martin’s Philly Phil beats even your most upscale burger with its chopped steak, aioli, and brioche bun. The bar presents a mix of old and new favorites, all on offer at Trio’s daily happy hour, as well as during weekend brunches with DJs and bottomless Champagne and bloody marys.
“We believe in providing the best service to happy guests,” Marchese says. “And that we’re only as good as our last meals.”